Chauncey Billups: “Scoring 30 meant too much to ‘Melo”

Jul 10, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT
Carmelo Anthony remains an unsigned free agent.

In theory there are plenty of teams that could use him as a bench scorer, but if Anthony could accept that role he’d still be a Rocket. So he is working out at his gym while his agent trying to hustle up the right gig for him next season.

Chauncey Billups, a teammate of Anthony’s in Denver and New York, was on SiriusXM NBA Radio in Las Vegas at the Summer League and gave an honest assessment of Anthony’s career and why he isn’t on a team now.

“I’ll tell you what, it’s so crazy – I feel bad for [Anthony], and here’s why. ‘Melo was like a good teammate, man. ‘Melo practiced every day. He didn’t miss any games. Now the only thing I will say – and I’ve even told ‘Melo this – scoring 30 meant too much to ‘Melo. It meant too much because he could have games where he had 20, 22 [points], we win the game and he’s mad. He might have 36 and he’s in there, you know, we lose the game and he’s in there picking everybody up. Scoring 30 meant too much, but I think now you look, fast forward the tape, and the reason why he’s not in the league because he’s still worthy, is he hasn’t mentally taken that step back to say, ‘OK, I’ll come in and play against back-ups. I’ll try to help the team out. I know I might not be able to close, but I just want to help.’ Well, he’s not there yet.”

Billups, who has interviewed to be a GM in the league, sounded a lot like an NBA front office guy with that quote because ask teams about bringing in ‘Melo and the answer is some variation of that same sentiment. His game is that of a scoring bench player at this point in his career, but that’s not his mentality. It’s not a role he will accept.

If he doesn’t, he will spend another season watching NBA games on League Pass like the rest of us.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri says Kawhi Leonard was up front, maybe hints someone else wasn’t

Jul 10, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT
A lot of people expected Kawhi Leonard to re-sign with Toronto.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri said he was confident.

But Leonard – in an unprecedentedly painful moment for a defending NBA champion – left for the Clippers.

Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun:

Ujiri might not have intended to imply anything.

But that sounds like a dig at someone.

The immediate guess: Leonard’s agent and uncle, Dennis Robertson. Robertson has been a mysterious figure through this whole saga that began with Leonard separating from the Spurs.

However, Ujiri was also reportedly negotiating with the Thunder about trading for Paul George and maybe Russell Westbrook. Maybe Ujiri meant something related to that.

Or maybe he didn’t mean anything at all.

But if he’s frustrated with someone, Ujiri is right not to dwell on it. After all, he just made DeMar DeRozan believe he wouldn’t be traded then dealt him for Leonard. This business can get ugly. Ujiri has to take the downs with the ups.

Here are incentives Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving must hit to get max salaries

Jul 10, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, according to initial reporting, took discounts so the Nets could sign DeAndre Jordan.

That isn’t the full story.

Both Durant ($38,199,000) and Irving ($32,742,000) can get their full max salaries next season. They just must hit incentives.

Brooklyn cleverly structured Irving’s contract to maximize cap space. The Nets had enough cap space for his base salary plus incentives. But once signed, Irving counted toward the cap at only his base salary plus likely incentives. Unlikely incentives – by definition, ones he wouldn’t have achieved last season – stop counting once he’s signed. So, that offered wiggle room used to get Jordan.

Irving has $1 million of unlikely incentives next season divided into eight $125,000 possible bonuses, according to Zach Lowe and Bobby Marks of ESPN: Irving can trigger the bonuses by:

  • Playing 70 games
  • Playing 60 games and averaging fewer than 2.4 turnovers per game
  • Playing 60 games and averaging 4.6 free-throw attempts per game
  • Shooting 88.5% on free throws
  • Making 2.8 3-pointers per game
  • Committing fewer than 2.1 fouls per game
  • His team scoring 114 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor
  • His team allowing 106 or fewer points per 100 possessions with him on the floor

These are all in reach for Irving, but none are locks. I’m surprised his incentives are set as so difficult. There were ways to structure these as more likely while remaining technically “unlikely.” Irving is a superstar. He had all the leverage.

Still, I doubt he’s fretting over $1 million.

These incentives carry through the other three years on his contract and presumably increase as his salary rises. So, there’s more than $4 million at stake. Again, I doubt Irving is too concerned.

Durant also has $1 million of incentives. He can get the bonus with any of the following:

  • His team making the playoffs
  • His team winning at least 43 games
  • Playing 50 games
  • Making an All-Star team

The individual honors seem highly unlikely next season with Durant sidelined by a ruptured Achilles. The Nets will probably win enough for Durant to qualify, anyway.

I see no roster-building reason Durant, who was acquired in a sign-and-trade with the Warriors, has incentives in his contract. Durant could have seemingly signed a straight max deal and left Brooklyn the same flexibility to sign Jordan and do everything else this summer.

My best guess: Durant wanted to show a shared sacrifice with Irving. That’d be in-character for Durant.

There are a lot of good vibes coming from Brooklyn right now.

Spain announces FIBA World Cup roster, it’s loaded with current, past NBA players

Jul 10, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT
The United States is the heavy betting favorites to win the FIBA World Cup in China late this summer — James Harden, Anthony Davis, and Kemba Walker headline a deep, talented, athletic, and versatile roster for the United States. Serbia is second on the betting lines thanks to a lineup that features Nikola Jokic, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Milos Teodosic, as well as experienced European players.

Just don’t sleep on aging but still dangerous Spain.

Spain is also expected to medal, they just announced their roster and it has a lot of names NBA fans know: Marc Gasol (Raptors), Ricky Rubio (Suns), Willy Hernangomez (Hornets), Juancho Hernangomez (Nuggets), plus former NBA players Rudy Fernandez and Victor Claver. Sergio Llull has been coveted by a lot of NBA teams — his rights belong to Houston but he has never come over to the United States — and he will suit up for Spain as well.

“Marc Gasol is destined to take a leadership step, is ready and is looking forward to it,” Spain coach Sergio Scariolo said. “He’s going to be an important reference offensively and defensively, but he’s not the only one that has to fill the void. His great talent and capacity is that he wants to generate for the team.”

Two names you know not suiting up for Spain, Pau Gasol and Sergio Rodriguez. Gasol, still an NBA free agent, is recovering from foot surgery (but does want to play next season). Rodriguez had a long season with CSKA Moscow and decided to sit this one out.

This World Cup also is the primary qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Closer to home, USA Basketball is scheduled to begin its pre-World Cup camp in Las Vegas Aug. 5, with an intrasquad exhibition game at the T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 9. Then the team heads to Southern California for more training followed by an exhibition against this very Spanish squad on Aug. 16 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Thunder GM Sam Presti statement on Paul George: “He should be remembered fondly”

Jul 10, 2019, 3:14 PM EDT
It’s official: Paul George is a member of the Los Angeles Clippers in a trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Oklahoma City did very well in getting a haul in return for George, one that helps jumpstart a rebuilding process just getting underway, but it’s still a punch to the gut that the trade happened. A year ago Paul George didn’t even meet with the Lakers and chose to stay in OKC with Russell Westbrook. It was a win for a small market that bet big. One year later, George was forcing his way back to Southern California to team up with another superstar – a power move star players can pull off, but it stings in OKC nonetheless.

Thunder GM Sam Presti handled it with class in the statement he made announcing the trade.

“From the time that Paul and his representation made us aware of what had been transpiring and their subsequent request, our focus as an organization was identifying the best paths for our future,” said Presti. “Resiliency has been a staple of our city and our franchise, and this challenge provided us with another opportunity to demonstrate that. Our goal with this transaction was to create value both in the short and long term and help reposition and replenish the organization’s future platform. We are thrilled to welcome two extremely talented and efficient players in Shai and Danilo. Moving forward, we will continue to utilize the method that has helped us create the foundation for the last 11 seasons of Thunder basketball.

“The Thunder thanks Paul for his contributions to the organization and our community. We are proud that Paul is a part of our history as an organization and that some of the best basketball of his career was in Oklahoma City. He should be remembered fondly; we wish him and his family the best.”

A couple of quick thoughts here:

The phrasing “made us aware of what had been transpiring and their subsequent request” is a subtle dig at Kawhi Leonard and tampering. George was under contract, Leonard recruited him and convinced him to come. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver read the mood of his owners in Las Vegas and they are bothered by how free agency negotiations have gone, and there could be changes coming. That said, good luck stopping players from recruiting one another.

On another front, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst drew a comparison to how Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert handled LeBron James leaving the first time.

Paul George, for his part, said a classy goodbye to the fans of OKC on Twitter. That’s not going to stop him from getting booed next year, but he seemed to genuinely like the city, fans, and organization.