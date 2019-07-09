Report: Warriors to waive Shaun Livingston, making him unrestricted free agent

Shaun Livingston, the backup point guard who has been part of the fabric of the Warriors through their five consecutive runs to the Finals, is about to be a free agent.
The Warriors are waiving Livingston to save some money as they head deep into a luxury tax for a team retooling for a title. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the story, with Anthony Slater of The Athletic adding the Warriors will stretch what remains of Livingston’s contract.
That’s a lot of savings, and with Stephen Curry and D'Angelo Russell both on the roster there is not as much need for Livingston as a backup at the point.
Livingston’s game has slipped the last couple of seasons, which is not surprising at age 33 (34 before next season), but the veteran still can be a solid reserve for 15 minutes a night and it’s likely teams with title dreams will be lined up for his services (at the league minimum in most cases). He’s also very popular and a leader in the locker room, a player with an amazing career arc from phenom to guy trying to come back from a gruesome leg injury to solid role player and NBA champion. He’s liked and respected around the league.
Livingston will be able to choose where he wants to play next, there will be options.