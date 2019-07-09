Report: Warriors to waive Shaun Livingston, making him unrestricted free agent

Shaun Livingston, the backup point guard who has been part of the fabric of the Warriors through their five consecutive runs to the Finals, is about to be a free agent.

The Warriors are waiving Livingston to save some money as they head deep into a luxury tax for a team retooling for a title. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the story, with Anthony Slater of The Athletic adding the Warriors will stretch what remains of Livingston’s contract.

Sources: Warriors are waiving guard Shaun Livingston, who is guaranteed $2M of his $7.7M salary for season. Livingston, 33, is determined to continue playing and becomes one more valuable free agent candidate for contenders. He’s won three NBA titles and reached five Finals. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 10, 2019

Source: Warriors will stretch Shaun Livingston’s remaining $2 million, so it’ll cost them $666K (plus taxes) each of next three seasons. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 10, 2019

Golden St. will elect to use the stretch provision on Livingston- $666K cap hit over the next 3 seasons. The waive/stretch is necessary for the team to remain below the $138.9M tax apron- $219K below now. https://t.co/S5hqZg0M6l — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 10, 2019

That’s a lot of savings, and with Stephen Curry and D'Angelo Russell both on the roster there is not as much need for Livingston as a backup at the point.

Livingston’s game has slipped the last couple of seasons, which is not surprising at age 33 (34 before next season), but the veteran still can be a solid reserve for 15 minutes a night and it’s likely teams with title dreams will be lined up for his services (at the league minimum in most cases). He’s also very popular and a leader in the locker room, a player with an amazing career arc from phenom to guy trying to come back from a gruesome leg injury to solid role player and NBA champion. He’s liked and respected around the league.

Livingston will be able to choose where he wants to play next, there will be options.