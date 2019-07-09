Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: Marcus Morris considering backing out of Spurs deal to join Knicks

By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Knicks’ two-year, $21 million contract with Reggie Bullock might fall through.

That has Marcus Morris – who agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the Spurs – looking at New York.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Backing out of his agreement with the Spurs would not look good for Morris. That’s especially true this far after the moratorium, which ended Saturday. The NBA makes clear that no agreements reached during the moratorium are binding. Everyone treats those agreements as binding anyway, and it’s still a big deal to renege on one. But at least the league rules provide some cover. Now, it’d be even more ruthless.

San Antonio already traded Davis Bertans, a helpful rotation player, to the Wizards to make room for Morris and DeMarre Carroll. The Spurs would be left in a tough spot without Morris.

Morris has felt betrayed by a team before. He might not mind returning the favor, even if the harmed team isn’t the Suns. Morris could just view it as business after how he was treated.

A $15 million salary gives him plenty of reason to back out. He might also like playing in New York.

But Morris would be joining a worse team with a worse fit. The Knicks already have Julius Randle, Bobby Portis and Taj Gibson in line for minutes at power forward. Morris would also surely play small forward, but he’s more effective at power forward. Still, Morris would be one of New York’s better free-agent additions this summer by current production.

The Knicks must clear enough cap space to pay Morris $15 million. Waiving Damyean Dotson would get them close but not all the way there. They could also include unlikely incentives (based on last year’s results) that would be relatively achievable.

Clearing cap room becomes more difficult if Bullock gets more than the room exception, but the way things are trending, that seems unlikely. What a tough break for him.

And maybe San Antonio.

Report: Knicks and Reggie Bullock re-working contract amid health questions

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Reggie Bullock and the Knicks agreed to a two-year, $21 million contract.

But they’ve apparently hit a snag.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Bullock has never shown an ability to stay healthy over a full season of play. (To be fair to him, he didn’t have a chance as a non-rotation player early in his career.) His 63 games with the Pistons and Lakers last season were a career high.

But Bullock appeared healthy entering free agency. Though he missed several games late in the season with neck stiffness, the Lakers were out of the playoff chase. They were sitting several veterans.

Maybe Bullock’s physical uncovered something. This is a strange development.

The Knicks were counting on Bullock’s outside shooting. They’ll probably be bad next season either way, but their spacing would be better with Bullock.

If his contract with New York falls through, Bullock would look like damaged goods as he re-enters the market. Cap space has also evaporated around the league since he agreed to terms. There’s pressure on him to salvage a deal with the Knicks.

Most importantly, hopefully his wellbeing is OK after whatever issued emerged here. That he and New York still want to strike a new deal is encouraging.

Hornets president Mitch Kupchak: Terry Rozier would’ve been lottery pick if in 2019 draft

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT
3 Comments

The Hornets could have traded Kemba Walker for major return. They could have re-signed Walker to a long-term contract

Instead, they watched Walker leave for the Celtics in unrestricted free agency.

Charlotte tried to salvage the situation by landing Terry Rozier in a sign-and-trade with Boston. Rozier, who got $56.7 million over three years, is likely better than anyone the capped-out Hornets could’ve signed with the mid-level exception.

But, he’s no Walker, a star and the greatest player in franchise history. How Walker’s exit unfolded has really reflected poorly  on Charlotte’s management.

So, the Hornets are trying to inflate Rozier’s value to save face.

The Hornets can pay Rozier like a reliable starter. He isn’t one. After impressing during the 2018 playoffs, Rozier regressed last season.

The Hornets can talk about Rozier like a lottery pick. He isn’t one. Rozier is 25, lacking the untapped upside of actual rookies.

Importantly, Rozier will get nearly $19 million per year. This year’s lottery picks are due about $6 million annually across their four-year rookie scale contracts. Their relatively low wages are a huge part of the appeal of draft picks.

I wouldn’t give up on Rozier just yet. He has ability, and he’ll feel more comfortable starting rather than being trapped behind Kyrie Irving. Point guards tend to develop later than other positions. But Rozier must improve significantly as a distributor and, ideally, finisher.

Charlotte is giving a laughably wrong impression of his value.

Summer League load management? Zion among many top picks sitting in Las Vegas

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 9, 2019, 2:05 PM EDT
1 Comment

LAS VEGAS — This was the most anticipated Summer League ever. 

For the first time in its history, the first two days of the NBA’s July convention were completely sold out days in advance — more than 17,500 fans filling an arena in the middle of the desert, in the hottest part of the year, to watch a rookie play basketball. More than 1,000 media credentials were issued. The Zion hype was palpable. In an NBA that has become more about off-season chess moves than the games themselves, here were fans buying scalped tickets into a sold-out arena to watch a young star burst onto the scene.

Or not.

Zion Williamson has spent most of his Summer League in street clothes, and he is not alone: Only one of the top six players in the last draft has played regularly in Las Vegas (R.J. Barrett of The Knicks), and other stars never touched the court. A quick rundown:

• No. 1 pick Williamson played nine minutes in one half of one game before New Orleans broke out the bubble wrap, citing knee-to-knee contact and an “abundance of caution.”

• No. 2 pick Ja Morant had arthroscopic surgery to get his knee cleaned up at the start of June and was not rushed back for any games in Vegas.

• No. 4 pick D’Andre Hunter played in his first game Sunday night after missing the start of Summer League for Atlanta.

• No. 5 pick Darius Garland has not played and is unlikely to suit up for Cleveland (nor has the Cavs’ high profile No. 30 pick, Kevin Porter Jr.).

• No. 6. Jarrett Culver officially signed with Minnesota on Monday but is not expected to play for the team in Las Vegas.

• No. 10 pick Cam Reddish is not suiting up for Atlanta in Summer League.

• Denver’s Michael Porter Jr. — a guy thought to be a steal in the 2018 draft who sat out last season to get healthy — was going to make his debut at Summer League but sprained a knee just a day before games started and is out.

Las Vegas has been robbed of some of its star power, but most of that was about Zion.

Summer League felt deflated after Williamson was put in street clothes.

“It was a crazy experience, the gym was sold out, I didn’t expect that many people to be here,” Williamson said of his one game, adding that his being sidelined for Summer League “was more precautionary.”

The impact of him being out could be seen immediately.

By the time word started to circulate through the arena he would not play in the second half of that July 5 game, fans had begun to file out of the building. There were a lot of empty seats in the Thomas & Mack arena by the time an earthquake shut the night down. Beyond that, a couple of Las Vegas residents I spoke with talked about people they knew who were planning to come for Summer League games turning around and deciding to stay home instead.

The concern among Summer League observers is this is the start of a trend of sitting stars.

Call it “Summer League load management” — or risk management may be more accurate — but what happened with those top players could become more of a norm.

With the larger rookie-scale contracts in the new CBA, meaning teams making substantial investments in these players, will teams start to reduce or eliminate the amount of time their prized young players are on the court in Las Vegas? If that happens, it would begin to erode what has become a happening — and for some fans a pilgrimage — in the middle of the offseason. With Summer League — much like the NBA itself — fans come to see stars.

This year, teams had reasons not to suit up their rookies. Ask coaches or team officials about the guys being out and you got some variation of the Pelicans’ “abundance of caution” statement.

“The guys are a little beat up. We don’t want them to get hurt, then we could never develop them,” Cavaliers Summer League coach Antonio Lang said of Garland and Porter not playing.

From the teams’ perspective, this is logical — what are they risking these players for? Summer League do not matter. In fact, plenty of teams quietly will tell you there are too many games — go to the Summer League Tournament Finals to play for the title and team will have played in eight games. Often after four or five games teams are shutting down their best players. Or, as some of the veteran players get offers from teams overseas, they shut themselves down to avoid injury risk (as Jimmer Fredette did this year).

There is no financial incentive for teams to play the best guys. Teams do not make a lot of money in Summer League (teams basically want to break even, which happens if they make the tournament) and many executives don’t want to be in Las Vegas longer than they have to be.

That said, there is value for teams in seeing their top players in different settings. For example, the Wizards have No. 9 pick Rui Hachimura on the court playing in Las Vegas for developmental reasons.

“Just to have him see different situations, to be exposed to the NBA game,” said Robert Pack, Wizards’ Summer League coach. “He’s going to see different coverages, schemes that he may not have seen in college, and you want him to get a taste of that before he gets into vet camp and into the regular season. Playing here he’ll get a lot more touches than he’ll probably get in the regular season.”

Coaches have long seen Summer League as a chance to get a baseline on players — what are they good at, and what needs to be worked on the rest of the summer. It’s a starting point to build from. Cavaliers coach John Beilein said to NBC Sports, during the Salt Lake City Summer League, that with Garland and Porter out it gave him a chance to put the ball in No. 26 pick Dylan Windler‘s hands and see what the Belmont star could do as a playmaker.

“That’s why you put [Hachimura] in different situations, you’re seeing where he can go strong right, go strong left, is he good in the midrange, is he ready for the NBA three,” Pack said. “Those are things you get to see, you get film on, you can teach him and study film with him on things. These minutes are so valuable to us as a staff to continue to develop him.”

Is it valuable enough to keep star players on the court at Summer League?

Or, as it has during the NBA regular season, will the “load management” trend of keeping players out for health and risk-management reasons start to impact Summer League? If it does, will the NBA league office start to get involved in an effort to keep an event where games are broadcast on ESPN and NBA TV going strong?

The NBA loves the buzz, the sold-out games for Summer League. It loves the way the event has grown. Which is why this summer’s reduced-star version has been a bit deflating for everyone.

Cavaliers’ Kevin Porter Jr. takes discount on rookie-scale contract

Cassy Athena/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Cavaliers paid a record $5 million (and four second-round picks) to get No. 30 pick Kevin Porter Jr. from the Pistons.

Cleveland will recoup some of that money on Porter’s salary.

NBA first-round picks have a contract scale with set salaries on a four-year deal that includes two team options and provisions for restricted free agency afterward. There’s limited flexibility on those-rookie scale contracts. Teams can pay 80%-120% of scale each season. In practice, players nearly always get 120% of scale. The last player I remember getting less than 120% of scale was Andre Roberson with the Thunder in 2013.

Until Porter.

Jeff Siegel of Early Bird Rights:

I wouldn’t be surprised if Porter agreed on draft night to take below scale. He was slipping in the draft, and even a reduced rookie-scale deal would have guaranteed more money than he’d get as a second-rounder. In the second round, he likely would have received the minimum or slightly more.

Now, Porter will earn $645,480 less than the standard 120% of scale would have paid next season. But that’s still $392,650 more than the minimum.

He’s also guaranteed $515,179 more than the minimum next season. If his team options get exercised, he’ll get $347,619 and $1,914,402 above the minimum.

Here were Porter’s contract possibilities in a four-year deal – the typical 120% of scale, what he actually got and the minimum:

Contract 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23
120% scale $1,936,440 $2,033,160 $2,130,240 $3,845,083
Actual $1,290,960 $2,033,160 $2,130,240 $3,845,083
Minimum $898,310 $1,517,981 $1,782,621 $1,930,681

Porter is now locked in for four seasons. If he signed as a second-round pick or undrafted free agent, he could have inked a shorter deal and hit free agency sooner.

Essentially, if he had a say in Cleveland picking him, Porter bet against himself.

But he gets more guaranteed money and security this way. He also would’ve gotten to choose the Cavs. There’s value in that.

The Cavaliers get a little more breathing room with the luxury tax. They’re right up against it.

They also might be trendsetters. First-round picks were ridiculously underpaid as the new national TV contracts sent the salary cap skyrocketing. Now, the Collective Bargaining has tied the rookie scale to the salary cap and phased in salary increases for first-round picks, culminating with this year’s scale.

So, first-round picks are now being paid more reasonable salaries. In this environment, teams might negotiate the scale amounts more often.