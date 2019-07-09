Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Raptors re-sign Patrick McCaw, reportedly for two years, $8M

By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2019, 10:37 AM EDT
Patrick McCaw has won three championships in his three NBA seasons.

His unconventional departure from the Warriors to the Raptors (via the Cavaliers) will also pay off in the most literal sense.

When McCaw was a restricted free agent last summer, Golden State reportedly offered him a two-year contract that guaranteed slightly more than $2 million the first season and held a nearly $3 million team option.

Instead, McCaw signed an unmatched offer sheet with Cleveland (where he earned $375,000), got waived and went to Toronto (where he earned another $777,665).

Now, he’ll seemingly come out ahead.

Raptors release:

The Toronto Raptors announced Monday they have re-signed forward Patrick McCaw.

Blake Murphy of The Athletic:

That’s more than I expected for McCaw, but Toronto clearly likes him.

The 23-year-old McCaw is a good defensive wing who must develop his outside shot. He’s a solid passer. Better ball-handling would unlock that skill.

With Danny Green and Kawhi Leonard leaving, McCaw will provide depth on the wing. He could also bring fortune to the Raptors.

Every player who won three straight championships while switching teams during the streak won a fourth straight title.

Who needs Zion? Pelicans get strong showings from Jaxson Hayes, Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 9, 2019, 8:56 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Zion Williamson was sitting on the bench Monday night in a buttoned-up Pelicans shirt, cheering on teammates and having a good time not playing. And he will not be playing the rest of Summer League.

But while the cameras and microphones were pointed at Zion — and him saying “it was more precautionary” — the Pelicans other first-round picks were putting on a show.

Jaxson Hayes, the athletic center out of Texas taken No. 8 by New Orleans, dunked his way to 28 points and brought the house down with the best dunk of Summer League (so far). Sorry Mychal Mulder.

Then there was Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the guard out of Virginia Tech, taken No. 17. He impressed in his Summer League debut with 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting (3-of-6 from three), 8 assists, and 3 steals.

One Summer League game does not a season make, but this is a reminder the Pelicans are going to be fun this season outside of what Zion Williamson can do. They may even be a playoff team (if a lot of things go right, the West is deep), but make it or not New Orleans will be entertaining along the way.

 

Zion Williamson on sitting out Summer League: “It was more precautionary”

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 9, 2019, 7:48 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Zion Williamson played nine minutes in one half of one NBA Summer League game, scored 11 points, had some highlights and also made some rookie mistakes in his first game.

Then he was shut down. Not just for the night, but for Summer League. Pelicans VP of Basketball Ops David Griffin said it was out of an “abundance of caution.”

“It was more precautionary,” Williamson himself explained Monday night at the Thomas & Mack after a game where he watched Jaxson Hayes rack up 28 points in a Summer League win.

“It’s very frustrating because, you know me, I’m a competitor and whenever I can play, I want to play,” he later added.

The Pelicans’ decision took the air out of Summer League. The hype about Williamson filled the building that first night (and sold out Day 2, when he did not play), but as news started to make its way around the arena he would not play the second half fans began filing out of the Thomas & Mack (before the earthquake that shut down that game early). Beyond that, there are plenty of reports of fans coming into Las Vegas who turned around and went home because they were not going to get to see Zion.

For the rest of the summer, Williamson himself just talked about the grind.

“Just hone my craft and get ready for the season,” Williamson said.

The Pelicans are considered by many a team that could make a run into the playoffs, they are well built. It’s not a situation most rookies find themselves in, and Williamson said he is excited, but just doesn’t know what to expect.

“I’ve been trying to think about it, like how it’s going to be, but I don’t think I really can,” Williamson said. “We have so much young talent, but older talent too, I’m curious how well it’s going to work.”

Fans are just curious to see him play.

 

Amar’e Stoudemire, Monta Ellis working out for NBA teams in Las Vegas

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 9, 2019, 12:01 AM EDT
4 Comments

LAS VEGAS — Summer League has a few veterans lacing it up to try and impress teams and earn their way back into the league. Former No. 5 pick Thomas Robinson is playing for the Spurs in Vegas (and Salt Lake before that) in hopes of turning some heads and getting a contract (or at least a good shot at one) with a team.

That’s happening away from the court, too.

Monta Ellis and Amar’e Stoudemire both want a shot to get back in the league and are doing a workout together in Las Vegas Monday night. A number of teams are sending someone to at least check it out, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Ellis, now age 33, has been out of the league for two seasons. He was an unrepentant gunner and volume scorer who could get buckets, but was never efficient in a league that league which has grown to prize just that. Ellis also took a lot of long twos — 28.3 percent of his total shots for his career — and those have fallen out of favor with the league. Can he alter his mindset to fit in a role on an NBA team?

Stoudemire, who will turn 37 this November, has not played in the league the last three years and for the past couple of seasons has played in the Big Three for Tri-State.

It’s a long shot either of them land a roster spot. Teams are just finishing up their rosters and most are looking for younger players they can develop to put at the end of their bench.

But this is the NBA, stranger things have happened.

UPDATE: The workout has ended.

