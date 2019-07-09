Raptors re-sign Patrick McCaw, reportedly for two years, $8M

Patrick McCaw has won three championships in his three NBA seasons.
His unconventional departure from the Warriors to the Raptors (via the Cavaliers) will also pay off in the most literal sense.
When McCaw was a restricted free agent last summer, Golden State reportedly offered him a two-year contract that guaranteed slightly more than $2 million the first season and held a nearly $3 million team option.
Instead, McCaw signed an unmatched offer sheet with Cleveland (where he earned $375,000), got waived and went to Toronto (where he earned another $777,665).
Now, he’ll seemingly come out ahead.
The Toronto Raptors announced Monday they have re-signed forward Patrick McCaw.
Blake Murphy of The Athletic:
That’s more than I expected for McCaw, but Toronto clearly likes him.
The 23-year-old McCaw is a good defensive wing who must develop his outside shot. He’s a solid passer. Better ball-handling would unlock that skill.
With Danny Green and Kawhi Leonard leaving, McCaw will provide depth on the wing. He could also bring fortune to the Raptors.
Every player who won three straight championships while switching teams during the streak won a fourth straight title.