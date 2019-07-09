Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Cavaliers’ Kevin Porter Jr. takes discount on rookie-scale contract

By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
The Cavaliers paid a record $5 million (and four second-round picks) to get No. 30 pick Kevin Porter Jr. from the Pistons.

Cleveland will recoup some of that money on Porter’s salary.

NBA first-round picks have a contract scale with set salaries on a four-year deal that includes two team options and provisions for restricted free agency afterward. There’s limited flexibility on those-rookie scale contracts. Teams can pay 80%-120% of scale each season. In practice, players nearly always get 120% of scale. The last player I remember getting less than 120% of scale was Andre Roberson with the Thunder in 2013.

Until Porter.

Jeff Siegel of Early Bird Rights:

I wouldn’t be surprised if Porter agreed on draft night to take below scale. He was slipping in the draft, and even a reduced rookie-scale deal would have guaranteed more money than he’d get as a second-rounder. In the second round, he likely would have received the minimum or slightly more.

Now, Porter will earn $645,480 less than the standard 120% of scale would have paid next season. But that’s still $392,650 more than the minimum.

He’s also guaranteed $515,179 more than the minimum next season. If his team options get exercised, he’ll get $347,619 and $1,914,402 above the minimum.

Here were Porter’s contract possibilities in a four-year deal – the typical 120% of scale, what he actually got and the minimum:

Contract 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23
120% scale $1,936,440 $2,033,160 $2,130,240 $3,845,083
Actual $1,290,960 $2,033,160 $2,130,240 $3,845,083
Minimum $898,310 $1,517,981 $1,782,621 $1,930,681

Porter is now locked in for four seasons. If he signed as a second-round pick or undrafted free agent, he could have inked a shorter deal and hit free agency sooner.

Essentially, if he had a say in Cleveland picking him, Porter bet against himself.

But he gets more guaranteed money and security this way. He also would’ve gotten to choose the Cavs. There’s value in that.

The Cavaliers get a little more breathing room with the luxury tax. They’re right up against it.

They also might be trendsetters. First-round picks were ridiculously underpaid as the new national TV contracts sent the salary cap skyrocketing. Now, the Collective Bargaining has tied the rookie scale to the salary cap and phased in salary increases for first-round picks, culminating with this year’s scale.

So, first-round picks are now being paid more reasonable salaries. In this environment, teams might negotiate the scale amounts more often.

D’Angelo Russell not fretting possibility of Warriors trading him

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2019, 11:57 AM EDT
D'Angelo Russell, 23, is the youngest established All-Star ever to switch teams via free agency.

But he isn’t arriving in Golden State amid the fanfare that’d typically accompany that distinction.

Getting Russell in a sign-and-trade with the Nets looked like a desperate move by the Warriors as they were losing Kevin Durant. The addition came with significant costs – Andre Iguodala, a first-rounder or two, a hard cap and $117,325,500 guaranteed over four years to Russell. Russell also looks like a strange fit in Golden State’s system with Stephen Curry already at point guard. The fit will get even trickier when Klay Thompson returns from injury.

Did the Warriors acquire Russell just to eventually trade him as an asset?

Russell, via Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“That’s the business of it. It is what it is,” Russell said. “You just put yourself in a position to go somewhere a long period of time. It may not be what it is and that’s the business. I’ve come to a realization of that, and I understand that. So every situation I’m in, I know the business side of it. We’ll see. I can’t predict it.”

Russell has already seen the business side of the NBA. The Lakers drafted him No. 2 overall and talked about building around him. Two years later, they replaced him with Lonzo Ball and traded Russell to Brooklyn while criticizing his leadership.

Considering Russell is going into this with sensible expectations, his time in Golden State should work for him. He’s getting paid max money. Whichever team that trades for him will value him and have a role for him.

Russell just must remember that as he acclimates to playing with Curry and eventually Thompson. It will get bumpy at times.

But this will probably work out for Russell in the long run – as odd as this arrangement is.

Raptors re-sign Patrick McCaw, reportedly for two years, $8M

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2019, 10:37 AM EDT
Patrick McCaw has won three championships in his three NBA seasons.

His unconventional departure from the Warriors to the Raptors (via the Cavaliers) will also pay off in the most literal sense.

When McCaw was a restricted free agent last summer, Golden State reportedly offered him a two-year contract that guaranteed slightly more than $2 million the first season and held a nearly $3 million team option.

Instead, McCaw signed an unmatched offer sheet with Cleveland (where he earned $375,000), got waived and went to Toronto (where he earned another $777,665).

Now, he’ll seemingly come out ahead.

Raptors release:

The Toronto Raptors announced Monday they have re-signed forward Patrick McCaw.

Blake Murphy of The Athletic:

That’s more than I expected for McCaw, but Toronto clearly likes him.

The 23-year-old McCaw is a good defensive wing who must develop his outside shot. He’s a solid passer. Better ball-handling would unlock that skill.

With Danny Green and Kawhi Leonard leaving, McCaw will provide depth on the wing. He could also bring fortune to the Raptors.

Every player who won three straight championships while switching teams during the streak won a fourth straight title.

Who needs Zion? Pelicans get strong showings from Jaxson Hayes, Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 9, 2019, 8:56 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Zion Williamson was sitting on the bench Monday night in a buttoned-up Pelicans shirt, cheering on teammates and having a good time not playing. And he will not be playing the rest of Summer League.

But while the cameras and microphones were pointed at Zion — and him saying “it was more precautionary” — the Pelicans other first-round picks were putting on a show.

Jaxson Hayes, the athletic center out of Texas taken No. 8 by New Orleans, dunked his way to 28 points and brought the house down with the best dunk of Summer League (so far). Sorry Mychal Mulder.

Then there was Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the guard out of Virginia Tech, taken No. 17. He impressed in his Summer League debut with 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting (3-of-6 from three), 8 assists, and 3 steals.

One Summer League game does not a season make, but this is a reminder the Pelicans are going to be fun this season outside of what Zion Williamson can do. They may even be a playoff team (if a lot of things go right, the West is deep), but make it or not New Orleans will be entertaining along the way.

 

Zion Williamson on sitting out Summer League: “It was more precautionary”

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 9, 2019, 7:48 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Zion Williamson played nine minutes in one half of one NBA Summer League game, scored 11 points, had some highlights and also made some rookie mistakes in his first game.

Then he was shut down. Not just for the night, but for Summer League. Pelicans VP of Basketball Ops David Griffin said it was out of an “abundance of caution.”

“It was more precautionary,” Williamson himself explained Monday night at the Thomas & Mack after a game where he watched Jaxson Hayes rack up 28 points in a Summer League win.

“It’s very frustrating because, you know me, I’m a competitor and whenever I can play, I want to play,” he later added.

The Pelicans’ decision took the air out of Summer League. The hype about Williamson filled the building that first night (and sold out Day 2, when he did not play), but as news started to make its way around the arena he would not play the second half fans began filing out of the Thomas & Mack (before the earthquake that shut down that game early). Beyond that, there are plenty of reports of fans coming into Las Vegas who turned around and went home because they were not going to get to see Zion.

For the rest of the summer, Williamson himself just talked about the grind.

“Just hone my craft and get ready for the season,” Williamson said.

The Pelicans are considered by many a team that could make a run into the playoffs, they are well built. It’s not a situation most rookies find themselves in, and Williamson said he is excited, but just doesn’t know what to expect.

“I’ve been trying to think about it, like how it’s going to be, but I don’t think I really can,” Williamson said. “We have so much young talent, but older talent too, I’m curious how well it’s going to work.”

Fans are just curious to see him play.

 