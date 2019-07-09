Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

As expected, NBA owners approve coach’s challenge system for calls next season

By Kurt HelinJul 9, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Coaches want it (or, at least most of them). Fans want it (but rightly will complain about the added delays).

The NBA will have a coach’s challenge for calls starting next season. After experimenting with it in the G-League and Summer League, the NBA’s owners approved it as expected on Tuesday at their Board of Governors’ meeting.

Note: There will not be an actual challenge flag, like the NFL has. Which is too bad, because who doesn’t want to see Doc Rivers frantically searching his pockets for the flag at a key moment?

The challenge can only be for personal fouls, goaltending and/or basket interference, and a called out-of-bounds violation, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

According to previous reports, coaches will get one challenge per game (they call an immediate timeout and ask for a review of the play). If the challenge is successful they get to keep the timeout used to take the challenge, lose the challenge and lose the timeout (the timeout prevision is to prevent coaches from using it as a de facto timeout). If a team is out of timeouts the coach cannot call for a challenge.

For fans of replay, if there are any, the league’s Replay Center can now also trigger reviews.

The strategy for how coaches use the challenge will be interesting to watch evolve. Much like their NFL counterparts, NBA coaches may be reluctant to challenge a call they know is wrong in the second quarter, saving that challenge for a more critical part of the game. Then again, some coach is just going to get angry and challenge a meaningless call. Grett Popovich may not challenge a call all season.

While all this will mean even more delays, it’s in the name of getting calls right. That should matter.

Nets GM says he hadn’t spoken to Kevin Durant before announcement KD was coming

Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 9, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A lot of people officially learned Kevin Durant was headed to Brooklyn when he posted his decision on Instagram.

That includes Nets general manager Sean Marks, who said on Tuesday he had not even spoken to Durant prior to the announcement. Via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

That lends some credence to the idea it was Kyrie Irving pushing hardest for Brooklyn.

Durant and Irving had planned to play together since before the start of last season, and at some point (how early in the process depends on who you ask) decided Brooklyn was the best spot.

The challenge is the Nets will likely have to wait a season to get Durant on the court after he tore his Achilles during Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Marks, as you would expect, refused to put a timeline on Durant’s return.

At least whatever is going on next Marks likely gets a text from Durant first.

Report: Marcus Morris considering backing out of Spurs deal to join Knicks

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Knicks’ two-year, $21 million contract with Reggie Bullock might fall through.

That has Marcus Morris – who agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the Spurs – looking at New York.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Backing out of his agreement with the Spurs would not look good for Morris. That’s especially true this far after the moratorium, which ended Saturday. The NBA makes clear that no agreements reached during the moratorium are binding. Everyone treats those agreements as binding anyway, and it’s still a big deal to renege on one. But at least the league rules provide some cover. Now, it’d be even more ruthless.

San Antonio already traded Davis Bertans, a helpful rotation player, to the Wizards to make room for Morris and DeMarre Carroll. The Spurs would be left in a tough spot without Morris.

Morris has felt betrayed by a team before. He might not mind returning the favor, even if the harmed team isn’t the Suns. Morris could just view it as business after how he was treated.

A $15 million salary gives him plenty of reason to back out. He might also like playing in New York.

But Morris would be joining a worse team with a worse fit. The Knicks already have Julius Randle, Bobby Portis and Taj Gibson in line for minutes at power forward. Morris would also surely play small forward, but he’s more effective at power forward. Still, Morris would be one of New York’s better free-agent additions this summer by current production.

The Knicks must clear enough cap space to pay Morris $15 million. Waiving Damyean Dotson would get them close but not all the way there. They could also include unlikely incentives (based on last year’s results) that would be relatively achievable.

Clearing cap room becomes more difficult if Bullock gets more than the room exception, but the way things are trending, that seems unlikely. What a tough break for him.

And maybe San Antonio.

Report: Knicks and Reggie Bullock re-working contract amid health questions

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Reggie Bullock and the Knicks agreed to a two-year, $21 million contract.

But they’ve apparently hit a snag.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Bullock has never shown an ability to stay healthy over a full season of play. (To be fair to him, he didn’t have a chance as a non-rotation player early in his career.) His 63 games with the Pistons and Lakers last season were a career high.

But Bullock appeared healthy entering free agency. Though he missed several games late in the season with neck stiffness, the Lakers were out of the playoff chase. They were sitting several veterans.

Maybe Bullock’s physical uncovered something. This is a strange development.

The Knicks were counting on Bullock’s outside shooting. They’ll probably be bad next season either way, but their spacing would be better with Bullock.

If his contract with New York falls through, Bullock would look like damaged goods as he re-enters the market. Cap space has also evaporated around the league since he agreed to terms. There’s pressure on him to salvage a deal with the Knicks.

Most importantly, hopefully his wellbeing is OK after whatever issued emerged here. That he and New York still want to strike a new deal is encouraging.

Hornets president Mitch Kupchak: Terry Rozier would’ve been lottery pick if in 2019 draft

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT
4 Comments

The Hornets could have traded Kemba Walker for major return. They could have re-signed Walker to a long-term contract

Instead, they watched Walker leave for the Celtics in unrestricted free agency.

Charlotte tried to salvage the situation by landing Terry Rozier in a sign-and-trade with Boston. Rozier, who got $56.7 million over three years, is likely better than anyone the capped-out Hornets could’ve signed with the mid-level exception.

But, he’s no Walker, a star and the greatest player in franchise history. How Walker’s exit unfolded has really reflected poorly  on Charlotte’s management.

So, the Hornets are trying to inflate Rozier’s value to save face.

The Hornets can pay Rozier like a reliable starter. He isn’t one. After impressing during the 2018 playoffs, Rozier regressed last season.

The Hornets can talk about Rozier like a lottery pick. He isn’t one. Rozier is 25, lacking the untapped upside of actual rookies.

Importantly, Rozier will get nearly $19 million per year. This year’s lottery picks are due about $6 million annually across their four-year rookie scale contracts. Their relatively low wages are a huge part of the appeal of draft picks.

I wouldn’t give up on Rozier just yet. He has ability, and he’ll feel more comfortable starting rather than being trapped behind Kyrie Irving. Point guards tend to develop later than other positions. But Rozier must improve significantly as a distributor and, ideally, finisher.

Charlotte is giving a laughably wrong impression of his value.