Amar’e Stoudemire, Monta Ellis working out for NBA teams in Las Vegas

By Kurt HelinJul 9, 2019, 12:01 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Summer League has a few veterans lacing it up to try and impress teams and earn their way back into the league. Former No. 5 pick Thomas Robinson is playing for the Spurs in Vegas (and Salt Lake before that) in hopes of turning some heads and getting a contract (or at least a good shot at one) with a team.

That’s happening away from the court, too.

Monta Ellis and Amar’e Stoudemire both want a shot to get back in the league and are doing a workout together in Las Vegas Monday night. A number of teams are sending someone to at least check it out, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Ellis, now age 33, has been out of the league for two seasons. He was an unrepentant gunner and volume scorer who could get buckets, but was never efficient in a league that league which has grown to prize just that. Ellis also took a lot of long twos — 28.3 percent of his total shots for his career — and those have fallen out of favor with the league. Can he alter his mindset to fit in a role on an NBA team?

Stoudemire, who will turn 37 this November, has not played in the league the last three years and for the past couple of seasons has played in the Big Three for Tri-State.

It’s a long shot either of them land a roster spot. Teams are just finishing up their rosters and most are looking for younger players they can develop to put at the end of their bench.

But this is the NBA, stranger things have happened.

Pelicans’ Jaxson Hayes almost leaps over player for best dunk of Summer League (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinJul 8, 2019, 11:04 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS — That. Is. Nasty.

With Zion Williamson safely covered in bubble wrap and on the sidelines, the reason to watch Pelicans’ Summer League games is Jaxson Hayes, the No. 8 pick in the NBA draft, a 6’11” with all kinds of athleticism and potential.

How much athleticism? Ask Mychal Mulder.

Damn.

He almost leaps over Mulder.

Hayes showed a lot more than just the ability to dunk, he scored a variety of ways around the rim and had 15 first-half points as the Bulls had no answer for him.

Suns officially waive Kyle Korver, clearing way for him to be unrestricted free agent

By Kurt HelinJul 8, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT
This was expected from the minute Kyle Korver was traded to Phoenix.

The Suns have waived Korver, it is on the NBA’s official transactions list. The move is financial, Korver is owed $7.5 million next season but only $3.4 million of that was guaranteed, waiving him saves a little over $4 million. Which is a lot of money, even if your last name is Bezos.

When Korver clears waivers he will be an unrestricted free agent.  The Lakers, Bucks, and Sixers — all teams who could use a shooter — are lined up to get him.

 

Korver averaged 8.6 points per game last season, but what teams know is the heady veteran took 72 percent of his shots from beyond the arc last season and drained 39.7 percent of them. He can still shoot the rock and that skill is in demand.

Korver has bounced around in the past year. He was with the Cavaliers but was sent to Utah in a trade for Alec Burks. From Utah he went to Memphis in the Mike Conley trade, then bounced to Phoenix in the Josh Jackson trade.

Now he can go where he wants.

Report: Apparent mutual interest between Russell Westbrook, Miami Heat

By Kurt HelinJul 8, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT
In the wake of Paul George forcing his way to the Clippers, Russell Westbrook and Thunder management have talked and both are now looking at trade possibilities for the former MVP point guard.

The challenge is where? Westbrook has four years, just less than $170 million left on his contract (the last year of that is a $46 million player option, is there really any question he picks that up?). Sources around the Las Vegas Summer League have said that number — and Westbrook’s ball-dominant style — have a number of teams backing away.

Miami is reportedly interested, and Westbrook is interested in them as well, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Miami Heat have expressed interest, a potential destination that also appeals to Westbrook, league sources said…

Westbrook and his agent, Thad Foucher, have been discussing trade possibilities and scenarios with [Thunder president Sam] Presti, and the sides are both motivated to find a resolution sooner rather than later, league sources told ESPN.

Westbrook wants to play for a team pursuing contention, which is no longer the case with the Thunder.

Miami did a sign-and-trade with Philadelphia for Jimmy Butler, which complicates trading for Westbrook on a couple of different levels. One is simply the players Miami has to offer — Josh Richardson, a player coveted in many front offices around the league, is no longer in the mix. Miami has a lot of salaries that could be put together to match Westbrook’s $35.7 million next season — Goran Dragic, Justise Winslow, Kelly Olynyk, Dion Waiters, James Johnson — but do any of them interest the rebuilding Thunder? The picks the Heat can trade also are years out (both their 2021 first-round pick, unprotected, and 2023 first-rounder, lottery protected, now belong to OKC from the George trade).

The other problem: The Butler trade hard-capped the Heat this season, and they are already close to that number, as ESPN’s Bobby Marks explains.

There are creative ways to get a trade done, and a third team could be brought in to make it work. But this would be a tough deal to make work for both sides.

Kings coach Luke Walton says sex assault claim lacks facts

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressJul 8, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton says sexual assault allegations against him are not backed up by facts and are designed to attract media attention.

Walton made his comments in a court brief filed Wednesday in response to a lawsuit by sportscaster Kelli Tennant.

She has said Walton attacked her in 2014 when he was an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors, but she was too afraid to file charges.

Tennant says Walton pinned her to a bed, forcibly kissed her and laughed when she asked him to get off her.

The court filing last week says the encounter was “very short, entirely pleasant and consensual,” and did not include raised voices or groping.

It characterizes the meeting as “platonic in nature.”

Tennant has spoken publicly about the situation at a news conference.