Adam Silver says free agency negotiation rules need to be changed, then enforced

By Kurt HelinJul 9, 2019, 10:59 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NBA knows its rules about when teams can negotiate with free agents are not being followed.

So expect changes on that front for 2020.

The NBA’s board of governors discussed ways Tuesday to fix that process — either by changing rules, adding rules or potentially eliminating some rules that may be outdated — and decided that it’ll all be worked on over the next several months in an effort to ensure fairness across the league.

“The one strong conviction I have is that we should not have rules that are not strictly enforced,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “And we know that’s the case right now. And whether that’s by virtue of practice, whether it’s because just the world around us has changed, whether it’s because players have power that they didn’t use to have … let’s step back, let’s reset, let’s talk to our players’ association about what system makes sense going forward.”

This year’s free-agent negotiating period was to begin on June 30 at 6 p.m. Eastern. But it was known within the first few minutes of that period that several deals had already been agreed upon — and in a few cases, deals were apparently struck even before the negotiating window opened.

There’s always been an understanding that some players are talking to other players about teaming up, which is legal. And there’s also been the same sort of understanding that teams will talk to their own free agents to strike deals before negotiations are technically supposed to begin.

This year, the rules simply seemed to be ignored.

“It’s pointless, at the end of the day, to have rules that we can’t enforce,” Silver said.

Kevin Durant’s decision to join the Brooklyn Nets was one of the major pieces of free-agent news this summer. The Nets said Tuesday that when word leaked before 6 p.m. on June 30 that Durant had made his decision and would announce it on social media, they were concerned — since they had not spoken with him yet.

“We weren’t even sure we were getting a meeting that night,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said.

Durant eventually came in that night and spoke with the Nets, but after he made the announcement that he would be signing a max contract — four years, $141 million — with the team.

Teams couldn’t sign players until the offseason moratorium ended, which this year meant Saturday. Some deals that are known to be happening still aren’t completed, meaning teams still have not had the chance to celebrate certain signings or acquisitions. And by now, in some cases, the buzz surrounding those still-unannounced moves is largely gone.

“We have work to do,” Silver said.

When the Paul George trade and Kawhi Leonard signing — both players are headed to the Los Angeles Clippers — get finalized, it’ll mean five of the 10 All-Star starters from last season will have changed teams this summer. Durant went from Golden State to Brooklyn, Kyrie Irving went from Boston to Brooklyn, Kemba Walker went from Charlotte to Boston, George is leaving Oklahoma City and Leonard is leaving Toronto.

Seeing big names on the move is nothing new in the NBA, of course. Of the 25 players who were on the 2017 All-Star rosters, 17 have changed teams since and seven of them have switched jerseys at least twice.

“Players want to know that they’re in a fair system as well, where they have the opportunity to compete,” Silver said. “You want to know that the rules are known, and that they’re being enforced. Again, I think we have some work to do there when it comes to free agency. There’s always been stuff around the edges that have gone on. It may have moved to a new level.”

Report: Warriors to waive Shaun Livingston, making him unrestricted free agent

By Kurt HelinJul 9, 2019, 9:39 PM EDT
Shaun Livingston, the backup point guard who has been part of the fabric of the Warriors through their five consecutive runs to the Finals, is about to be a free agent.

The Warriors are waiving Livingston to save some money as they head deep into a luxury tax for a team retooling for a title. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the story, with Anthony Slater of The Athletic adding the Warriors will stretch what remains of Livingston’s contract.

That’s a lot of savings, and with Stephen Curry and D'Angelo Russell both on the roster there is not as much need for Livingston as a backup at the point.

Livingston’s game has slipped the last couple of seasons, which is not surprising at age 33 (34 before next season), but the veteran still can be a solid reserve for 15 minutes a night and it’s likely teams with title dreams will be lined up for his services (at the league minimum in most cases). He’s also very popular and a leader in the locker room, a player with an amazing career arc from phenom to guy trying to come back from a gruesome leg injury to solid role player and NBA champion. He’s liked and respected around the league.

Livingston will be able to choose where he wants to play next, there will be options.

As expected, NBA owners approve coach’s challenge system for calls next season

By Kurt HelinJul 9, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT
Coaches want it (or, at least most of them). Fans want it (but rightly will complain about the added delays).

The NBA will have a coach’s challenge for calls starting next season. After experimenting with it in the G-League and Summer League, the NBA’s owners approved it as expected on Tuesday at their Board of Governors’ meeting.

Note: There will not be an actual challenge flag, like the NFL has. Which is too bad, because who doesn’t want to see Doc Rivers frantically searching his pockets for the flag at a key moment?

The challenge can only be for personal fouls, goaltending and/or basket interference, and a called out-of-bounds violation, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

According to previous reports, coaches will get one challenge per game (they call an immediate timeout and ask for a review of the play). If the challenge is successful they get to keep the timeout used to take the challenge, lose the challenge and lose the timeout (the timeout prevision is to prevent coaches from using it as a de facto timeout). If a team is out of timeouts the coach cannot call for a challenge.

For fans of replay, if there are any, the league’s Replay Center can now also trigger reviews.

The strategy for how coaches use the challenge will be interesting to watch evolve. Much like their NFL counterparts, NBA coaches may be reluctant to challenge a call they know is wrong in the second quarter, saving that challenge for a more critical part of the game. Then again, some coach is just going to get angry and challenge a meaningless call. Gregg Popovich may not challenge a call all season.

While all this will mean even more delays, it’s in the name of getting calls right. That should matter.

Nets GM says he hadn’t spoken to Kevin Durant before announcement KD was coming

By Kurt HelinJul 9, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT
A lot of people officially learned Kevin Durant was headed to Brooklyn when he posted his decision on Instagram.

That includes Nets general manager Sean Marks, who said on Tuesday he had not even spoken to Durant prior to the announcement. Via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

That lends some credence to the idea it was Kyrie Irving pushing hardest for Brooklyn.

Durant and Irving had planned to play together since before the start of last season, and at some point (how early in the process depends on who you ask) decided Brooklyn was the best spot.

The challenge is the Nets will likely have to wait a season to get Durant on the court after he tore his Achilles during Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Marks, as you would expect, refused to put a timeline on Durant’s return.

At least whatever is going on next Marks likely gets a text from Durant first.

Report: Marcus Morris considering backing out of Spurs deal to join Knicks

By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT
The Knicks’ two-year, $21 million contract with Reggie Bullock might fall through.

That has Marcus Morris – who agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the Spurs – looking at New York.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Backing out of his agreement with the Spurs would not look good for Morris. That’s especially true this far after the moratorium, which ended Saturday. The NBA makes clear that no agreements reached during the moratorium are binding. Everyone treats those agreements as binding anyway, and it’s still a big deal to renege on one. But at least the league rules provide some cover. Now, it’d be even more ruthless.

San Antonio already traded Davis Bertans, a helpful rotation player, to the Wizards to make room for Morris and DeMarre Carroll. The Spurs would be left in a tough spot without Morris.

Morris has felt betrayed by a team before. He might not mind returning the favor, even if the harmed team isn’t the Suns. Morris could just view it as business after how he was treated.

A $15 million salary gives him plenty of reason to back out. He might also like playing in New York.

But Morris would be joining a worse team with a worse fit. The Knicks already have Julius Randle, Bobby Portis and Taj Gibson in line for minutes at power forward. Morris would also surely play small forward, but he’s more effective at power forward. Still, Morris would be one of New York’s better free-agent additions this summer by current production.

The Knicks must clear enough cap space to pay Morris $15 million. Waiving Damyean Dotson would get them close but not all the way there. They could also include unlikely incentives (based on last year’s results) that would be relatively achievable.

Clearing cap room becomes more difficult if Bullock gets more than the room exception, but the way things are trending, that seems unlikely. What a tough break for him.

And maybe San Antonio.