Associated Press

Suns officially waive Kyle Korver, clearing way for him to be unrestricted free agent

By Kurt HelinJul 8, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This was expected from the minute Kyle Korver was traded to Phoenix.

The Suns have waived Korver, it is on the NBA’s official transactions list. The move is financial, Korver is owed $7.5 million next season but only $3.4 million of that was guaranteed, waiving him saves a little over $4 million. Which is a lot of money, even if your last name is Bezos.

When Korver clears waivers he will be an unrestricted free agent.  The Lakers, Bucks, and Sixers — all teams who could use a shooter — are lined up to get him.

 

Korver averaged 8.6 points per game last season, but what teams know is the heady veteran took 72 percent of his shots from beyond the arc last season and drained 39.7 percent of them. He can still shoot the rock and that skill is in demand.

Korver has bounced around in the past year. He was with the Cavaliers but was sent to Utah in a trade for Alec Burks. From Utah he went to Memphis in the Mike Conley trade, then bounced to Phoenix in the Josh Jackson trade.

Now he can go where he wants.

Report: Apparent mutual interest between Russell Westbrook, Miami Heat

Steve Dykes/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 8, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT
4 Comments

In the wake of Paul George forcing his way to the Clippers, Russell Westbrook and Thunder management have talked and both are now looking at trade possibilities for the former MVP point guard.

The challenge is where? Westbrook has four years, just less than $170 million left on his contract (the last year of that is a $46 million player option, is there really any question he picks that up?). Sources around the Las Vegas Summer League have said that number — and Westbrook’s ball-dominant style — have a number of teams backing away.

Miami is reportedly interested, and Westbrook is interested in them as well, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Miami Heat have expressed interest, a potential destination that also appeals to Westbrook, league sources said…

Westbrook and his agent, Thad Foucher, have been discussing trade possibilities and scenarios with [Thunder president Sam] Presti, and the sides are both motivated to find a resolution sooner rather than later, league sources told ESPN.

Westbrook wants to play for a team pursuing contention, which is no longer the case with the Thunder.

Miami did a sign-and-trade with Philadelphia for Jimmy Butler, which complicates trading for Westbrook on a couple of different levels. One is simply the players Miami has to offer — Josh Richardson, a player coveted in many front offices around the league, is no longer in the mix. Miami has a lot of salaries that could be put together to match Westbrook’s $35.7 million next season — Goran Dragic, Justise Winslow, Kelly Olynyk, Dion Waiters, James Johnson — but do any of them interest the rebuilding Thunder? The picks the Heat can trade also are years out (both their 2021 first-round pick, unprotected, and 2023 first-rounder, lottery protected, now belong to OKC from the George trade).

The other problem: The Butler trade hard-capped the Heat this season, and they are already close to that number, as ESPN’s Bobby Marks explains.

There are creative ways to get a trade done, and a third team could be brought in to make it work. But this would be a tough deal to make work for both sides.

Kings coach Luke Walton says sex assault claim lacks facts

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressJul 8, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton says sexual assault allegations against him are not backed up by facts and are designed to attract media attention.

Walton made his comments in a court brief filed Wednesday in response to a lawsuit by sportscaster Kelli Tennant.

She has said Walton attacked her in 2014 when he was an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors, but she was too afraid to file charges.

Tennant says Walton pinned her to a bed, forcibly kissed her and laughed when she asked him to get off her.

The court filing last week says the encounter was “very short, entirely pleasant and consensual,” and did not include raised voices or groping.

It characterizes the meeting as “platonic in nature.”

Tennant has spoken publicly about the situation at a news conference.

Report: Leak from Magic Johnson meeting hurt Lakers’ bid to sign Kawhi Leonard

Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 8, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
9 Comments

Teams pursuing Kawhi Leonard were reportedly warned not to leak anything. Leonard is famously private.

Magic Johnson is, um, not.

Johnson is a blabbermouth. He kept getting the Lakers fined for tampering. He went on national television and aired the Lakers’ dirty laundry. While running the Lakers’ front office, he upset his own players with his public comments about not trading for Anthony Davis.

Yet, the Lakers embraced Johnson as a free-agent recruiter. He met with Leonard – a meeting we heard plenty about.

Leonard noticed.

Cris Carter of Fox Sports 1:

It’s fun to pile on Johnson and the Lakers. But this might be a little unfair. Leonard was reportedly down on the Lakers long before meeting with Johnson. This could just be a way for someone in Leonard’s camp to cast blame elsewhere after he spurned the Lakers for the Clippers.

But the Johnson-meeting leaks could have also corroborated what Leonard thought he knew of the Lakers all along. They do a terrible job of keeping things close to the vest. Their internal business gets out and draws attention. Johnson is part of that culture.

Report: Warriors trading for Hawks’ Omari Spellman, signing (Thunder’s) Alec Burks

Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 8, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

When he agreed to terms with the Thunder, Alec Burks thought he was joining a winner. Instead, Oklahoma City has traded Paul George and Jerami Grant primarily for draft picks and is looking into trading Russell Westbrook.

So, Burks and the Thunder will go their separate ways.

Burks will now join another team, the Warriors, looking to trim payroll. That’s why Golden State is also trading Damian Jones to the Hawks for Omari Spellman.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic:

Golden State could use another shooting guard with Klay Thompson sidelined most of the season. But Burks hasn’t had a good season in half a decade. The Warriors shouldn’t expect much.

Ditto with Spellman, the No. 30 pick in last year’s draft. He has potential as a stretch five, but he must improve his conditioning.

Spellman’s salary ($1,897,800) is lower than Jones’ ($2,305,057). That’s important to hard-capped Golden State.

Atlanta will eagerly take the extra pick. Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk, who previously worked in the Warriors’ front office, might even have an attachment to Jones. Entering the final year of his rookie-scale contract, Jones just hasn’t shown ability to stay healthy long enough to produce, though.