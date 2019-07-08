Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: Warriors trading for Hawks’ Omari Spellman, signing (Thunder’s) Alec Burks

By Dan FeldmanJul 8, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
When he agreed to terms with the Thunder, Alec Burks thought he was joining a winner. Instead, Oklahoma City has traded Paul George and Jerami Grant primarily for draft picks and is looking into trading Russell Westbrook.

So, Burks and the Thunder will go their separate ways.

Burks will now join another team, the Warriors, looking to trim payroll. That’s why Golden State is also trading Damian Jones to the Hawks for Omari Spellman.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic:

Golden State could use another shooting guard with Klay Thompson sidelined most of the season. But Burks hasn’t had a good season in half a decade. The Warriors shouldn’t expect much.

Ditto with Spellman, the No. 30 pick in last year’s draft. He has potential as a stretch five, but he must improve his conditioning.

Spellman’s salary ($1,897,800) is lower than Jones’ ($2,305,057). That’s important to hard-capped Golden State.

Atlanta will eagerly take the extra pick. Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk, who previously worked in the Warriors’ front office, might even have an attachment to Jones. Entering the final year of his rookie-scale contract, Jones just hasn’t shown ability to stay healthy long enough to produce, though.

Report: Leak from Magic Johnson meeting hurt Lakers’ bid to sign Kawhi Leonard

By Dan FeldmanJul 8, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Teams pursuing Kawhi Leonard were reportedly warned not to leak anything. Leonard is famously private.

Magic Johnson is, um, not.

Johnson is a blabbermouth. He kept getting the Lakers fined for tampering. He went on national television and aired the Lakers’ dirty laundry. While running the Lakers’ front office, he upset his own players with his public comments about not trading for Anthony Davis.

Yet, the Lakers embraced Johnson as a free-agent recruiter. He met with Leonard – a meeting we heard plenty about.

Leonard noticed.

Cris Carter of Fox Sports 1:

It’s fun to pile on Johnson and the Lakers. But this might be a little unfair. Leonard was reportedly down on the Lakers long before meeting with Johnson. This could just be a way for someone in Leonard’s camp to cast blame elsewhere after he spurned the Lakers for the Clippers.

But the Johnson-meeting leaks could have also corroborated what Leonard thought he knew of the Lakers all along. They do a terrible job of keeping things close to the vest. Their internal business gets out and draws attention. Johnson is part of that culture.

Report: Nuggets pull Trey Lyles’ qualifying offer

By Dan FeldmanJul 8, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT
The Nuggets traded a protected first-round pick to the Thunder for Jerami Grant.

We’re learning more about about how much that deal will cost Denver.

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The protections on that pick look favorable to Oklahoma City. The Nuggets will likely send a low first-rounder, but in a deep Western Conference, there’s a chance Denver slips to the high end of that conveyable range. The Nuggets at least avoid massive downside risk in the unlikely event they get a high lottery pick.

Trading for Grant put the Nuggets’ team salary just $1,877,076 below the luxury-tax line. Lyles accepting his $4,485,665 qualifying offer would have put them into the tax. Denver, which hasn’t paid the luxury tax in nine years, apparently wouldn’t risk that. This is another indicator the Nuggets won’t use their mid-level exception to upgrade the roster either.

Lyles had a breakout season a couple years ago but regressed last season. The main reason: His 3-point percentage dropped from 38% to 26%.

The 23-year-old former lottery pick still has some potential as a stretch four. He belongs in the NBA. But he’s likely looking at minimum contracts, though maybe he gets offered slightly more somewhere.

He could still return to Denver. The Nuggets could sign him to a minimum contract, stay under out of the luxury tax and preserve his Bird Rights into next season. With a bounce-back year, Lyles would have a clearer path to a bigger contract in Denver than anywhere else.

But the Nuggets’ forward rotation is getting crowded with Paul Millsap, Grant, Juan Hernangomez and maybe eventually Michael Porter Jr. Denver also likes to use two-center lineups with Nikola Jokic and Mason Plumlee.

So, Lyles will likely get squeezed out.

We’ll see how he does as in unrestricted free agency. Restricted status could have cooled his market. But he might regret not accepting that qualifying offer while he had the chance. His minimum salary is just $1,737,145 – $ 2,748,520 less than the qualifying offer.

Report: Lakers to make LeBron James starting point guard

By Dan FeldmanJul 8, 2019, 3:11 PM EDT
The Lakers pitched LeBron James on playing more off the ball.

That plan predictably flopped.

His supporting cast was lacking. Though he indicated a desire to spend more time off the ball, when push came to shove, LeBron took over. Just like always.

This year, there won’t be any pretenses.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

The new-look Los Angeles Lakers are heading into the 2019-20 season with the intention of starting LeBron James at point guard, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The Lakers’ other options at starting point guard:

So, LeBron will now fill a position of need while opening a starting forward spot that can be filled by someone better than those other point guards. The Lakers could start Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and Kyle Kuzma in the frontcourt. But who besides Danny Green will defend opposing guards?

The Lakers could also start Green and either Kentavious Caldwell-Pope or Avery Bradley in a three-guard lineup with LeBron running the point but defending a forward. At that point, there wouldn’t be a massive difference in LeBron’s role relative to what he has always done.

No matter what, the offense will run through LeBron. By naming LeBron point guard, the Lakers just avoid starting another player who operates primarily with the ball. In the micro, this is a good, clarifying move.

In the macro, LeBron is 34 years old. If he’s tasked with bring up the ball and initiating the offense every time, that adds to his load. When playing forward next to a point guard, it’s easier for LeBron to defer at times.

Expect this to make the Lakers better – as long as LeBron’s health holds up.

Report: After talking to him, Thunder open to trading Russell Westbrook

By Dan FeldmanJul 8, 2019, 2:37 PM EDT
When the Thunder lost Kevin Durant in 2016, the popular sentiment was they’d have to trade Russell Westbrook. Instead, Westbrook signed an extension with Oklahoma City and threw himself into leading the small-market franchise.

Now, with the Thunder trading Paul George to the Clippers for a package centered on draft picks, Westbrook’s future in Oklahoma City has again become a major topic of conversation.

This time, it doesn’t sound as if Westbrook will recommit to the Thunder.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Trading Westbrook won’t be easy. He’s due $171,139,920 over the next four years. Westbrook is also 30, reliant on his athleticism and already showing signs of decline.

But Westbrook remains a star and a big name. It takes only one team to covet him.

A team already stuck in a difficult situations – like the Heat, Pistons, Magic, Wizards or Hornets – could pool bad contracts to deal for Westbrook. He’d provide at least a short term jolt.

How much does Oklahoma City want for Westbrook, though? Given his age and salary concerns, would the Thunder just give him away if they could? Or are they holding out for at least some positive return?

Oklahoma City could still try to compete around Westbrook, Danilo Gallinari, Steven Adams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Andre Roberson (if healthy). That’s a decent team with at least a chance of making the playoffs.

But as they trade George and Jerami Grant for draft picks, the Thunder are clearly headed in a different direction. Westbrook is apparently ready to spend the rest of his prime elsewhere rather than stick out a rebuild.