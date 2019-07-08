Report: Tyus Jones signs three-year, $24 million offer sheet with Grizzlies, will Timberwolves match?

Memphis has drafted JaMorant to be the point guard of the future, but behind him is only another youngster in De'Anthony Melton, and the second-year player who was in Phoenix last year. The Grizzlies are rebuilding, but that is a lot of youth.
So Memphis trying to poach a solid and improving young point guard in Tyus Jones from Minnesota, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
The offer could get up to $28 million with incentives, according to reports.
Will Minnesota match?
The buzz around the league is probably, but nobody is sure.
Jones has shown promise and averaged 6.9 points and 4.8 assists per game last season in nearly 23 minutes a night for the Timberwolves. He’s solid as an off-the-bench reserve guard, the only thing holding him back is the 31.7 percent shooting from three, and the dreadful overall 49.1 true shooting percentage. He’s just not a scorer.
The Timberwolves have Jeff Teague at the point this season, but then he is a free agent, and he’s not the long-term answer. While Minnesota has eyes for D'Angelo Russell (if, as is rumored, Golden State eventually shops him around in trades), it will look at other point guards to pair with Karl-Anthony Towns. Jones could fit in that rotation, and if nothing else is a reliable backup. This offer is for a little less than league average, mid-level exception money. However, with Andrew Wiggins and Gorgui Dieng on the books, the costs add up fast.
The Timberwolves don’t have a lot of other options at the point (the market is drying up), and they like Jones, so they probably match the offer. But it’s not a lock.
Player movement in the NBA is the defining feature of the league at this moment. Paul George forced his way out of Oklahoma City just a year after signing a massive 5-year super-max contract. Teams, particularly small market ones, are afraid to lose their stars and understandably so.
Perhaps that influenced the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to reportedly sign Thanasis Antetokounmpo to a 2-year deal this week?
Thanasis Antetokounmpo is the older brother of Bucks star and 2019 NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis is still under contract, but is eligible for a super-max extension of his own in the summer of 2020.
Milwaukee would of course like to get Giannis to sign that contract and remain with the Bucks throughout his prime (at the very least). His brother is a borderline NBA player, having appeared in just three games for the New York Knicks last season, so it’s not like he’s going to add much to a championship-hopeful team like Milwaukee.
But a gesture, no matter how large or how small, is appreciated in this business and the fact that the team is willing to take care of their own won’t go unnoticed by the Antetokounmpo family.
WASHINGTON (AP) Forward Davis Bertans has been traded to the Washington Wizards by San Antonio as part of a three-team deal that allowed the Spurs to acquire DeMarre Carroll from the Brooklyn Nets.
The 6-foot-10, 225-pound Bertans ranked sixth in the NBA last season in 3-point shooting percentage, making 42.9 percent of his attempts. He averaged 8.0 points and 3.5 rebounds for San Antonio.
Bertans was a second-round draft pick in 2011, but the Latvian played professionally in Europe until joining San Antonio in 2016. His brother, Dairis, is with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Carroll agreed to a $12 million, two-year contract with the Spurs.
The Wizards sent the draft rights to forward Aaron White to Brooklyn in the trade. Washington took White in the second round in 2015 and he has been playing overseas.
Washington announced the swap after new league year officially opened Saturday.
The Memphis Grizzlies plan to retire Mike Conley‘s No. 11 jersey.
Conley played for Memphis for 12 seasons before he was traded to Utah in a move that was approved by the NBA on Saturday.
Grizzlies Owner Robert J. Pera says in a release that Conley “represented the Grizzlies and the City of Memphis with true heart and class during his 12 seasons. His talent, determination and resilience elevated our team to a perennial playoff contender, and his altruism and sportsmanship helped shape the community focused nature of our franchise.”
The 31-year-old Conley averaged 21.1 points and 6.4 assists in 70 games in his last season with the Grizzlies.
The Dallas Mavericks wanted guard depth, ideally a guy who can play off the ball some, defend multiple positions, and give coach Rick Carlisle options.
They got that in Delon Wright.
Wright was a restricted free agent with the Grizzlies, who are sending him to Dallas in a sign-and-trade, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
The Dallas Mavericks are acquiring Memphis Grizzlies restricted free-agent point guard Delon Wright in a sign-and-trade agreement on a new three-year, $29 million contract, agent Greg Lawrence and team sources told ESPN.
The Grizzlies will receive two future second-round picks in the deal and preserve financial flexibility to pursue other options at point guard.
Memphis continues to just stockpile assets in the rebuild, and save a little money.
Dallas lands a secondary shot creator who showed something after going to Memphis last season, averaging 12.2 points per game in the 26 games he played there. He knows how to attack and get to the rim. Before that he spent time in Toronto and played well next to Kyle Lowry because he has good size (6’5″) and can defend multiple positions. That will translate on a team where Luka Doncic has the ball in his hands much of the time.
The problem is Wright is not much of a shooter — 29.8 percent from three last season. Play him with Doncic and Wright is a guy teams will help off of, something that could become an issue.
The Mavericks got a quality rotation guard at a fair price, that’s never a bad move.