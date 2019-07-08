Getty Images

Report: Hawks reach deal with Jabari Parker for two years, $13 million

By Kurt HelinJul 8, 2019, 1:40 PM EDT
Atlanta has John Collins starting at the four and soaking up the majority of minutes there. At the three they have talented young rookies lined up — De'Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish — but coach Lloyd Pierce would like a little depth and a guy he can count on just getting them some buckets.

Jabari Parker has agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Hawks to try to fill those roles. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.

This is a good spot for Parker. He’s going to get minutes on an up-and-coming team, and if he exceeds expectations he can hit the market again next summer in what will be a weaker free agent class.

Parker can put the ball in the hole, he averaged 14.5 points and 6.6 rebounds a game last season splitting time between Chicago and Washington. He’s a very efficient scorer around the rim, but his three-point shot fell off last season (31.3 percent). The former No. 2 pick will never live up to that hype, the two ACL surgeries took their toll. Also, he is a serious defensive liability.

But the Hawks got a scorer off the bench who can fill a role for them, and did so at a fair price. This is a nice signing for both sides.

Report: Lakers signing Avery Bradley for two years, $9.7 million

By Dan FeldmanJul 8, 2019, 1:46 PM EDT
When the Clippers traded Tobias Harris last season, many assumed they’d fall from the playoff race. But they went 18-9 down the stretch and came as close to the No. 1 seed as ninth place.

Why did the Clippers finish so well? One key reason: They traded Avery Bradley.

That wasn’t the only reason. They got a couple useful players for Bradley – JaMychal Green (whom they’re re-signing) and Garrett Temple. L.A. also unloaded Marcin Gortat, another starter who was quietly struggling.

But make no mistake, the Clippers shedding Bradley – whose stature kept him in a major role – helped them win.

Now that the Grizzlies are waiving him, Los Angeles’ other team will take a swing on Bradley.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

This looks the room exception, which is worth $9,772,350 ($4,767,000 next season, $5,005,350 the following season). That’s a lot for Bradley.

The 28-year-old appears to be past his prime. Bradley’s rank among shooting guards in real plus-minus the last few years:

  • 2015-16: 13th
  • 2016-17: 47th
  • 2017-18: 65th
  • 2018-19: 90th

Maybe Bradley can reverse that decline in a limited role around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But there are many flaws to fix.

Bradley is an OK 3-point shooter, but he’s woeful inside the arc. Yet, he frequently forces 2-pointers off the dribble, and he rarely draws fouls or sets up teammates. His defense has slipped significantly.

Though he has theoretical skills for the role, Bradley hasn’t looked like a complementary player in a while. That’ll have to change quickly for him to help the Lakers.

Danny Green should start ahead of Bradley. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is also better and better-fitting than Bradley. But the Lakers are thin at small forward, so there will likely be minutes for Bradley as the team uses three-guard lineups.

The big questions: Will Bradley play well enough to deserve the opportunity his stature will surely provide? If not, how will he and the Lakers handle it?

Report: Clippers re-signing JaMychal Green for two years, $10M

By Dan FeldmanJul 8, 2019, 12:59 PM EDT
The Clippers made Ivica Zubac their highest-paid center.

But when the slower Zubac got played off the floor in the playoffs, the Clippers turned to JaMychal Green.

That shows the importance of Green, who will also return to L.A.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This is nice value for the Clippers. They’ll apparently give Green the room exception, which will be worth $9,772,350 ($4,767,000 next season, $5,005,350 the following season).

Green will have the ability to seek a larger contract in free agency next summer or the following summer. Though they renounced Green to clear cap space for Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers will retain Green’s Bird Rights by re-signing him. That’ll allow them to exceed the cap to re-sign him again in 2020 or 2021. As they build around Leonard and Paul George and likely get capped out, the Clippers could find paying Green long-term quite important.

At 6-foot-9, Green can play either big-man spot. He plays hard, crashes the glass and shoots 3s. The Clippers will find ways for him to contribute with and without Zubac or Montrezl Harrell on the floor.

Report: Thunder trading Jerami Grant to Nuggets for first-rounder

By Dan FeldmanJul 8, 2019, 11:25 AM EDT
Raise the alert level on the Thunder trading Russell Westbrook.

This doesn’t prove anything about Westbrook. It doesn’t match the significance of Oklahoma City shipping Paul George to the Clippers.

But the Thunder are moving ahead in a teardown by trading Jerami Grant to the Nuggets for a draft pick.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Grant (due $9,346,153 next season and holding a player option for the same salary the following year) was too expensive for Oklahoma City’s liking. It’s impossible to evaluate the trade fully without knowing the protections, but getting a first-rounder looks nice for the Thunder given where they are in team-building.

Considering Oklahoma City must replace Grant on the roster and projecting that to be with a minimum-salary free agent, this trade puts the Thunder in line to save $29,710,941 in salary and luxury tax next season. The tax isn’t assessed until the final day of the regular season, so there’s plenty of time for that number to change.

The Thunder are now just $3,695,790 into the tax (counting that minimum-salary free agent), and they face the repeater rate. I’d be shocked if they don’t avoid the tax entirely.

Oklahoma City’s spending limitations are Denver’s gains.

Grant can play all three frontcourt positions. He gives the Nuggets someone capable of defending bigger wings now and maybe replacing Paul Millsap as starting power forward down the road. Both are important as Denver looks to continue its ascension around Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Gary Harris.

The 25-year-old Grant has been up-and-down 3-point shooter in his career, but he has generally trended in the right direction. He made a career-high 39% of his 3s last season. If he maintains that, this will be an excellent addition. If not, the Nuggets will still welcome his defensive versatility and overall activity.

Denver has sat on the mid-level exception despite having the ability to use it in full and remain out of the tax. The Nuggets will use a trade exception to acquire Grant, leaving the mid-level exception available. But using it now would push Denver into the tax. Would ownership greenlight that?

The Nuggets are one of several teams that should believe they have a chance to win a title next season. Star talent is dispersed. This should be the time to spend, though the market for free agents worth the mid-level exception is shrinking fast.

One team no longer in the championship chase: Oklahoma City. The Thunder can can remain competitive with Westbrook, Danilo Gallinari (who’ll take Grant’s spot at starting power forward), Steven Adams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Andre Roberson (if healthy). But if immediate competitiveness were the goal, the Thunder wouldn’t have traded Grant for a draft pick. They clearly have other aims.

Report: Raptors signing Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

By Dan FeldmanJul 8, 2019, 10:31 AM EDT
The Raptors, as they build out their team after losing Kawhi Leonard, have a type.

Forwards. Defensive capabilities. Underdeveloped offensively. Former Arizona Wildcats.

First, it was Stanley Johnson.

Now, it’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Nets didn’t extend a qualifying offer to Hollis-Jefferson in order to maximize cap space for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. That obviously paid off for Brooklyn.

Hollis-Jefferson is still an alright player, maybe even worth the $3,594,369 his qualifying offer would have paid. The Raptors have the mid-level exception available, though based on the wording of this report, I wouldn’t be surprised if Hollis-Jefferson got the minimum.

The 6-foot-7 24-year-old has carved out a role as an undersized power forward. He’s a versatile defender, more effective so far than Johnson. Hollis-Jefferson’s lack of shooting and ball-handling abilities limit him offensively, but those are less of liabilities at a big-man spot.