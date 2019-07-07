AP

Rockets, Heat, Pistons all reportedly in mix for Russell Westbrook

By Dane DelgadoJul 7, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

What will happen to Russell Westbrook now that Paul George has forced his way to the Los Angeles Clippers to play with Kawhi Leonard?

Sam Presti could decide to tear it all down in Oklahoma City, pressing the reset button on the Thunder for the foreseeable future and waiting until his massive haul of picks can render him another contender down the line. Or Oklahoma City could decide to simply rebuild around its one remaining superstar.

Presti is exploring trade options for Westbrook, and the three teams that are reportedly in the mix to land the 30-year-old point guard are the Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, and the Miami Heat.

Via Sam Amick and Brett Dawson of The Athletic:

And while the mountains of money owed to Westbrook are known to have scared quite a few general managers away, sources say that Detroit and Miami are very real possibilities as potential landing spots for the 30-year-old eight-time All-Star.

Rival executives have also pinpointed the Houston Rockets as a likely suitor, which would come as no surprise considering the way general manager Daryl Morey has prioritized the pursuit of stars during his entire career (not to mention the possible reunion between Westbrook and his old Thunder teammate James Harden). The notion of Westbrook sharing the floor with two other ball-dominant guards is unorthodox, to say the least, but Morey has long held the belief that landing as many elite players as possible is the path to championship glory.

Amick and Dawson also mentioned that Westbrook was not made available to the Toronto Raptors in a potential sign-and-trade for George as a means to lure Leonard back to Canada.

Whatever comes next will be hard to predict. The timeline in Oklahoma doesn’t really seem to match up with where Westbrook is. The rest of the Western Conference got much stronger this offseason, and there just aren’t many stars left to add to the Thunder roster to make them able to compete with in Westbrook’s remaining prime years.

There’s complexities in adding Westbrook to teams that have James Harden, Blake Griffin, or Jimmy Butler respectively. But this league is all about stars, and if those teams want to try to compete, perhaps it makes sense for them to go after one of the league’s best players and a former MVP who appears to be available via trade.

Paul George thanks Oklahoma City, Thunder fans, Russell Westbrook on Instagram

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 7, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
6 Comments

There is no bitterness from Paul George.

Thunder fans may feel very differently. Understandably. A year ago, George said he would stay, this summer he forced his way to Los Angeles to team up with his friend Kawhi Leonard. That’s a punch to the gut of Oklahoma City that has the Thunder organization thinking hard about tough choices and what comes next.

George, however, has nothing but love for OKC and said so in an Instagram post, which includes a Russell Westbrook shoutout.

George, no doubt, means every word.

That’s not going to stop Thunder fans from booing him when he returns in a Clippers’ uniform.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis shake hands, pay respect to Jerry West after Kawhi Leonard signing

By Kurt HelinJul 7, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
5 Comments

LeBron James and Anthony Davis respect game and respect NBA history.

Jerry West is living history, the man is the logo.

He’s also the guy who just helped convinced SoCal kids Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to choose the Clippers, forcing LeBron and AD’s Lakers to scramble with Plan B. Leonard and George were guys the Lakers wanted and targeted, two guys the Lakers thought they had at different times, and they chose the Clippers. The seismic shift for what that means for the Los Angeles teams is hard to overstate.

Saturday at Summer League, LeBron and Davis paid respect to West, who was sitting courtside.

There were never going to be fireworks. LeBron, AD, and West all get that the relationships and professionalism around the game matter more than what chess pieces end up where.

West deserves the reverence just for his on-court accomplishments — NBA champion, 1970 NBA scoring leader, 1972 league assist leader, 12 time All-NBA, five-time All-Defensive team, 14-time All-Star — plus the man’s image was used as the silhouette in the NBA logo. After West retired, he has gone on to be one of the great front office executives the league has ever seen, including building the Showtime Lakers and being an advisor to the Warriors when they built their Stephen Curry era dynasty. 

Which is why Steve Ballmer hired him away to work for the Clippers. Lawrence Frank is the team president, Michael Winger is the GM (who did most of the negotiating with the Thunder on the George trade), but West’s voice carries a lot of weight. Particularly with Balmer, but also with players and agents. West has earned that level of respect.

West was a lifelong Laker who was pushed out of power in the Phil Jackson era in L.A., and he has gone on to help teams everywhere else he has been. The Lakers could use a guy like that in the front office now, but that ship has sailed and is not coming back to port.

 

Report: Lakers bringing back Alex Caruso for another season

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 7, 2019, 8:06 AM EDT
4 Comments

Fan favorite and hustling back up point guard Alex Caruso will be back with the Lakers.

With minutes available at the point, the Lakers went with a name they knew, a player who came up through their G-League program, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Caruso will be fighting with Rajon Rondo and Quinn Cook for minutes.

Most likely Rondo will start at the point for the Lakers because he’s Rondo. There are politics to be played, veterans to be appeased. But the Lakers need to consider giving Caruso a real chance to get rotation minutes, he was +9.1 per 100 when on the court with LeBron last season.

The 6’5″ point guard out of Texas A&M has good size and defends his position well, and he plays well working off the ball, or he can run the show as a lead guard for a stretch. He isn’t a great shooter, but he took two threes a game in the 25 games he was in last season and hit them (48 percent), and with his size he’s a pretty good finisher at the rim. His handles aren’t quite where they need to be, but we’ll see what the hard worker looks like after a summer in the gym.

Outside Los Angles, Caruso gets a shrug from fans, but in LA he’s become a fan favorite and has looked like a rotation-level guard. Which is basically what Rondo and Cook are. We’ll see what kind of minutes Caruso gets, but he deserves a few.

Stanley Johnson looks for new opportunity, reportedly will sign with Raptors

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 6, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There was a time when the Pistons believed Stanley Johnson was going to develop into the wing they wanted, he started 50 games for them in the 2018 season. It didn’t work out. He defended well, but on offense his skill just showed flashes. There were times the Pistons would talk themselves into him (like how he fit with Blake Griffin the second half of the season he was traded there), but he never developed a consistent three-point shot, or really a consistent anything on offense. Last season he was traded to the Pelicans as part of a three-team deal. New Orleans didn’t plan to bring him back.

Johnson is getting another chance north of the border, reaching a deal with the Toronto Raptors, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Raptors have some open minutes at the three now, in case you didn’t hear. It’s up to Johnson to earn them.

For the Raptors, this is a low-cost roll of the dice on a player with potential. It’s a risk worth taking.