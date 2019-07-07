Paul George thanks Oklahoma City, Thunder fans, Russell Westbrook on Instagram

There is no bitterness from Paul George.
Thunder fans may feel very differently. Understandably. A year ago, George said he would stay, this summer he forced his way to Los Angeles to team up with his friend Kawhi Leonard. That’s a punch to the gut of Oklahoma City that has the Thunder organization thinking hard about tough choices and what comes next.
George, however, has nothing but love for OKC and said so in an Instagram post, which includes a Russell Westbrook shoutout.
Thank you Oklahoma for 2 great years, you took me in as one of your own from the day I touched down. Thank you to the fans who make representing those 3 letters mean something. Thank you to Sam and Clay for being the best management a franchise and player could ask for. Thank you to the friends within the organization that took care of my family and I whenever we needed help. The picture shown is a bond that can’t be broken I truly loved and enjoyed the race from start to finish. Thank you OKLAHOMA! You already know what it is @russwest44! Love brodie!
George, no doubt, means every word.
That’s not going to stop Thunder fans from booing him when he returns in a Clippers’ uniform.