Mavericks reportedly land Delon Wright in sign-and-trade with Grizzlies

The Dallas Mavericks wanted guard depth, ideally a guy who can play off the ball some, defend multiple positions, and give coach Rick Carlisle options.

They got that in Delon Wright.

Wright was a restricted free agent with the Grizzlies, who are sending him to Dallas in a sign-and-trade, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Dallas Mavericks are acquiring Memphis Grizzlies restricted free-agent point guard Delon Wright in a sign-and-trade agreement on a new three-year, $29 million contract, agent Greg Lawrence and team sources told ESPN. The Grizzlies will receive two future second-round picks in the deal and preserve financial flexibility to pursue other options at point guard.

Memphis continues to just stockpile assets in the rebuild, and save a little money.

Dallas lands a secondary shot creator who showed something after going to Memphis last season, averaging 12.2 points per game in the 26 games he played there. He knows how to attack and get to the rim. Before that he spent time in Toronto and played well next to Kyle Lowry because he has good size (6’5″) and can defend multiple positions. That will translate on a team where Luka Doncic has the ball in his hands much of the time.

The problem is Wright is not much of a shooter — 29.8 percent from three last season. Play him with Doncic and Wright is a guy teams will help off of, something that could become an issue.

The Mavericks got a quality rotation guard at a fair price, that’s never a bad move.