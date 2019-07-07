Getty

Bobby Portis says players knew in February about Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving to Nets

By Dane DelgadoJul 7, 2019
2 Comments

Bobby Portis is now a member of the New York Knicks, and he has a shiny new 2-year, $31 million contract. Across town, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have teamed up on the Brooklyn Nets. Durant likely won’t be able to play until 2020-21, but for now it appears Brooklyn is the big dog in the Big Apple.

Meanwhile, Portis was apparently able to make his decision to sign with New York thanks to some outside information about Irving and Durant.

Speaking with The Athletic this week, Portis said that he knew in February of 2019 that both players were going to sign with the Nets. That apparently gave him the leg up he needed to choose the Knicks.

Via The Athletic:

“I knew what was gonna happen in February,” he said. “We all knew that (Durant and Kyrie Irving would go to Brooklyn). Everybody knew that. I just don’t think the media knew that. Us basketball players, we all knew that.”

(No, he won’t tell you how he knows. Even players don’t reveal their sources. “I’m not going to leak my source,” he said. “But we all know where they were going. I’m protecting mine, but we all knew where they were going.”)

Durant and Irving were rumored to be heading to Brooklyn for quite some time. Murmors around the NBA media sphere were abundant, with reports dating back to the summer of 2018 that the Nets were going to pursue Irving. We also got word in May of this year that Irving’s camp was going to try to push him toward Brooklyn, and Caris LeVert said he thought his team could be a top choice for Durant in March.

We didn’t know for sure, and perhaps Portis did. The reality of NBA players as they know more than we do basically at all times, despite the best reporting available. That’s the nature of the game.

It’s an interesting report from Portis, and if true it wouldn’t surprise us in the least. The line between conspiracy theory and fact in the NBA is often simply how much information you’re privy to.

Rockets, Heat, Pistons all reportedly in mix for Russell Westbrook

AP
By Dane DelgadoJul 7, 2019
3 Comments

What will happen to Russell Westbrook now that Paul George has forced his way to the Los Angeles Clippers to play with Kawhi Leonard?

Sam Presti could decide to tear it all down in Oklahoma City, pressing the reset button on the Thunder for the foreseeable future and waiting until his massive haul of picks can render him another contender down the line. Or Oklahoma City could decide to simply rebuild around its one remaining superstar.

Presti is exploring trade options for Westbrook, and the three teams that are reportedly in the mix to land the 30-year-old point guard are the Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, and the Miami Heat.

Via Sam Amick and Brett Dawson of The Athletic:

And while the mountains of money owed to Westbrook are known to have scared quite a few general managers away, sources say that Detroit and Miami are very real possibilities as potential landing spots for the 30-year-old eight-time All-Star.

Rival executives have also pinpointed the Houston Rockets as a likely suitor, which would come as no surprise considering the way general manager Daryl Morey has prioritized the pursuit of stars during his entire career (not to mention the possible reunion between Westbrook and his old Thunder teammate James Harden). The notion of Westbrook sharing the floor with two other ball-dominant guards is unorthodox, to say the least, but Morey has long held the belief that landing as many elite players as possible is the path to championship glory.

Amick and Dawson also mentioned that Westbrook was not made available to the Toronto Raptors in a potential sign-and-trade for George as a means to lure Leonard back to Canada.

Whatever comes next will be hard to predict. The timeline in Oklahoma doesn’t really seem to match up with where Westbrook is. The rest of the Western Conference got much stronger this offseason, and there just aren’t many stars left to add to the Thunder roster to make them able to compete with in Westbrook’s remaining prime years.

There’s complexities in adding Westbrook to teams that have James Harden, Blake Griffin, or Jimmy Butler respectively. But this league is all about stars, and if those teams want to try to compete, perhaps it makes sense for them to go after one of the league’s best players and a former MVP who appears to be available via trade.

Paul George thanks Oklahoma City, Thunder fans, Russell Westbrook on Instagram

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 7, 2019
7 Comments

There is no bitterness from Paul George.

Thunder fans may feel very differently. Understandably. A year ago, George said he would stay, this summer he forced his way to Los Angeles to team up with his friend Kawhi Leonard. That’s a punch to the gut of Oklahoma City that has the Thunder organization thinking hard about tough choices and what comes next.

George, however, has nothing but love for OKC and said so in an Instagram post, which includes a Russell Westbrook shoutout.

George, no doubt, means every word.

That’s not going to stop Thunder fans from booing him when he returns in a Clippers’ uniform.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis shake hands, pay respect to Jerry West after Kawhi Leonard signing

By Kurt HelinJul 7, 2019
5 Comments

LeBron James and Anthony Davis respect game and respect NBA history.

Jerry West is living history, the man is the logo.

He’s also the guy who just helped convinced SoCal kids Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to choose the Clippers, forcing LeBron and AD’s Lakers to scramble with Plan B. Leonard and George were guys the Lakers wanted and targeted, two guys the Lakers thought they had at different times, and they chose the Clippers. The seismic shift for what that means for the Los Angeles teams is hard to overstate.

Saturday at Summer League, LeBron and Davis paid respect to West, who was sitting courtside.

There were never going to be fireworks. LeBron, AD, and West all get that the relationships and professionalism around the game matter more than what chess pieces end up where.

West deserves the reverence just for his on-court accomplishments — NBA champion, 1970 NBA scoring leader, 1972 league assist leader, 12 time All-NBA, five-time All-Defensive team, 14-time All-Star — plus the man’s image was used as the silhouette in the NBA logo. After West retired, he has gone on to be one of the great front office executives the league has ever seen, including building the Showtime Lakers and being an advisor to the Warriors when they built their Stephen Curry era dynasty. 

Which is why Steve Ballmer hired him away to work for the Clippers. Lawrence Frank is the team president, Michael Winger is the GM (who did most of the negotiating with the Thunder on the George trade), but West’s voice carries a lot of weight. Particularly with Balmer, but also with players and agents. West has earned that level of respect.

West was a lifelong Laker who was pushed out of power in the Phil Jackson era in L.A., and he has gone on to help teams everywhere else he has been. The Lakers could use a guy like that in the front office now, but that ship has sailed and is not coming back to port.

 

Report: Lakers bringing back Alex Caruso for another season

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 7, 2019
4 Comments

Fan favorite and hustling back up point guard Alex Caruso will be back with the Lakers.

With minutes available at the point, the Lakers went with a name they knew, a player who came up through their G-League program, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Caruso will be fighting with Rajon Rondo and Quinn Cook for minutes.

Most likely Rondo will start at the point for the Lakers because he’s Rondo. There are politics to be played, veterans to be appeased. But the Lakers need to consider giving Caruso a real chance to get rotation minutes, he was +9.1 per 100 when on the court with LeBron last season.

The 6’5″ point guard out of Texas A&M has good size and defends his position well, and he plays well working off the ball, or he can run the show as a lead guard for a stretch. He isn’t a great shooter, but he took two threes a game in the 25 games he was in last season and hit them (48 percent), and with his size he’s a pretty good finisher at the rim. His handles aren’t quite where they need to be, but we’ll see what the hard worker looks like after a summer in the gym.

Outside Los Angles, Caruso gets a shrug from fans, but in LA he’s become a fan favorite and has looked like a rotation-level guard. Which is basically what Rondo and Cook are. We’ll see what kind of minutes Caruso gets, but he deserves a few.