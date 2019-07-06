Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Report: Lakers signing DeMarcus Cousins, Rajon Rondo

By Dan FeldmanJul 6, 2019, 3:26 PM EDT
2 Comments

Anthony Davis called the Pelicans losing DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondotough.” Maybe relatedly, Davis decided to leave New Orleans.

Now, Davis, Cousins and Rondo will reunite with the Lakers.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:

The Lakers’ first several free-agent agreements were with players who contribute without the ball – Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee, Quinn Cook, Jared Dudley and Troy Daniels. That’s important on a team led by LeBron James, who should have the offense run through him.

Cousins and Rondo are departures from the strategy of loading up on complementary players.

LeBron can’t do everything alone. There’s a fine line between a helpful additional creator and someone who clashes with LeBron.

Both Cousins and Rondo appear to be past their peaks. Cousins, who turns 29 this summer, has missed substantial time the last couple years with a ruptured Achilles and torn quad. It’ll take major work for him to regain his star status or anything close to it. Rondo, 33, has exited his prime.

Cousins likely came cheap, maybe even a minimum contract. The market on him had cooled. Considering his upside, this was a fine bet by the Lakers based on basketball ability. He’s so skilled for his size. Cousins could work well enough with LeBron and Davis.

Rondo, on the other hand, has already shown to be a terrible fit with LeBron. Rondo might even be the Lakers’ starting point guard. Though the fit is awful, there aren’t many capable point guards remaining in free agency. The problem was the Lakers putting themselves in position where Rondo has even a case as the best option.

Cousins and Rondo also bring a lot of, um, personality to a team that already has plenty. There is risk of increasing locker room combustibility, even at their low salaries. As everyone predicted, that became a problem last season. Apparently, the Lakers aren’t too concerned about a repeat.

Zion Williamson done for Summer League following knee injury

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 6, 2019, 4:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Pelicans have the future of their franchise — No. 1 pick Zion Williamson — wrapped up in bubble wrap. As they should, this is Summer League, it matters less than what Kanye thinks about Taylor Swift.

Williamson played one half of one Summer League game on Friday night, had some knee-to-knee contact, the Pelicans sat him in the second half and are now shutting him down for the remainder of Las Vegas Summer League. Pelicans VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin made it official.

If these were games that mattered, Williamson probably could play. But they are not, it’s Summer League, no reason to take a risk.

It will come as a major disappointment for fans, who sold out the first weekend of games in Las Vegas primarily to see the phenom out of Duke play. The Pelicans will take on the Wizards tonight at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. in Las Vegas) but now without the main draw for fans.

Williamson’s entire first Summer League will now consist of 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting — all four of his makes were dunks — plus three rebounds and shooting 3-of-6 from the free throw line. He was up and down, was clearly pressing early, had three of his shots blocked by Mitchell Robinson of the Knicks, missed defensive assignments, and basically looked like a rookie in his first game. His jump shot form needs work (the release is low and too slow right now), but it’s fixable with work.

But when he got a little space Zion showed the footwork, strength, and potential that had scouts comparing him with the best players to enter the NBA in a decade. And he just embarrassed Kevin Knox.

That’s the highlight we’re going to have until training camp starts now in the fall.

Report: Ivica Zubac returns to Clippers on four-year, $28 million contract

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 6, 2019, 4:03 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Clippers were shocked the Lakers were willing to give up Ivica Zubac in a trade at the deadline last year, giving up on the promising young rotation center. So much so former Laker executive turned Clippers consultant Jerry West laughed about the Lakers making the trade.

So, of course, the Clippers were not going to let him go. Los Angeles reached a deal with the restricted free agent that will have him back in Los Angeles for years, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Not long after he arrived Zubac started for the Clippers, with Montrezl Harrell coming off the bench behind him (although Harrell often closed games and played critical minutes). Zubac averaged an efficient 9.4 points and 7.7 rebounds a game with the Clippers, shooting 53.8 percent. While Zubac got played off the court by the Warriors in the playoffs, that happens to a lot of good big men against Golden State.

The Clippers add a solid, big-bodied center to their contending roster, and he will blend right in.

Now what for Thunder? Trading Russell Westbrook could be on the table, reportedly

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 6, 2019, 1:02 PM EDT
23 Comments

One year ago, the NBA world was celebrating the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Small market OKC had gambled on trading for Paul George when his people had warned everyone he wanted to go to Southern California. Then, after one season next to Russell Westbrook, George signed up for four more. He was staying, the Thunder had their two stars and were relevant again. Oklahoma City had won.

One year later, just earlier this week, George’s agent Aaron Mintz walked into the office of team president Sam Presti and demanded a trade. Specifically to the Los Angeles Clippers. George wanted to go home after all and now team up with his friend Kawhi Leonard. The Thunder were flat-out blindsided by the request. George denied this was about issues between him and Westbrook (despite some rumors of disenfranchisement between the two).

Whatever the reason he asked out, the Thunder had no choice but to comply, a season with an unhappy George moping around would be bad for everybody.

Presti played the Clippers off the Raptors and got a serious haul: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (who the Clippers are very high on), Danilo Gallinari, and five first-round picks (the Clippers first-round pick unprotected in 2022, 2024 and 2026, the Miami Heat’s unprotected 2021 pick and Miami’s lottery-protected 2023 first-round pick, plus the right to swap picks in 2023 and 2025).

The question facing the Thunder is now what?

They are already a team $16.2 million into the luxury tax, something ownership would pay to stay in a title chase in the wide-open West. But now?

Do they try to stay relevant, watch Russell Westbrook chase another triple-double season, and count on Steven Adams, Gallinari, and the rest of the role players can push them into the playoffs again? The Thunder, as currently constructed, are not a bad team. Yet, even if they make the postseason, after two straight years of first-round eliminations is the goal a third one of those, the most likely outcome for this roster in a very deep West?

Or, do they think about trading Russell Westbrook and hitting the reset button?

Westbrook and his agent sat down with Presti to talk about all of that already, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Oklahoma City’s All-Star guard Russell Westbrook and his agent, Thad Foucher, are engaged with Thunder GM Sam Presti about the next steps of Westbrook’s career, including the possibility of a trade prior to the start of next season, league sources told ESPN.

The two sides have 11 years of history together and both understand that the time has likely come to explore trade possibilities for Westbrook, league sources tell ESPN.

Wojnarowski says the chance of the retooling of the roster, as was done after Kevin Durant left, is “unlikely.”

Trading Westbrook, especially before next season, is much easier said than done.

Westbrook is owed $38.2 million this season and then $41 million in 2020-21, $43.9 million in 2021-22, and a player option for $46.7 million in 2022-23. Or, 169.8 million over the next four years taking him out to age 35, assuming he picks up his option year (which is a safe assumption).

Throw in his ball-dominant style that has frustrated some teammates in the past and not every organization is going to want to get in on the Westbrook sweepstakes. That said, next summer is a weak free agent class and there will be teams that will have cap space them but decide it’s worth it to take on that salary now to land a superstar.

Whatever happens with the Thunder, Presti and company will not be rushed into a poor decision. There will be no immediate action in reaction to George demanding a trade. Presti is too smart for that.

But keep an eye on the Thunder as we move through the summer. Westbrook is on the market now.

Report: Quinn Cook signs with Lakers on two-year, $6 million contract

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 6, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

When we last saw Quinn Cook, he was being forced into more duty than he should have had to see in the NBA Finals for Golden State, but injuries forced him into that role and Cook shot just 37.9 percent overall and 31.3 percent from three.

However, for the season the Duke sharpshooter averaged 6.9 points per game shooting 40.5 percent from three — the Lakers need that kind of floor spacing, so they have signed Cook, a story first reported by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka learned his lessons from last summer and has worked to put more shooting around his stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The challenge is the way the Kawhi Leonard saga dragged out and forced the Lakers to sit on some cap space, a lot of the preferred free agency targets were off the board. The players left largely are flawed and left on the board for a reason.

Cook is among those, but he’s a scrappy player who played his way out of the G-League to become a solid backup point guard that Steve Kerr could lean on in big moments. This is a solid pickup for the Lakers at this price.