Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

Raptors were reportedly working on trade for Paul George that might have kept Kawhi Leonard

By Kurt HelinJul 6, 2019, 10:01 AM EDT
8 Comments

The Los Angeles Clippers won the Kawhil Leonard sweepstakes — and they got Paul George in the process.

That process cost Los Angeles a lot, too. To get George, the Clippers had to send Oklahoma City Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (who the Clippers are very high on and didn’t want to trade), Danilo Gallinari, four unprotected first-round picks (three of their own, plus Miami’s in 2021), one lottery-protected first-round pick, and the right to two pick swaps with the Clippers. It was a haul for the Thunder.

Los Angeles had to throw all of that in the deal because Toronto, under team president Masai Ujiri, was making a push to trade for George themselves and bringing Leonard back to Toronto, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Thunder GM/President Sam Presti was playing the Raptors off Clippers president Lawrence Frank and team.

Clippers’ leadership — [owner Steve] Ballmer, Frank and GM Michael Winger — harbored fears that Presti was close to striking a deal with Toronto that would’ve delivered George to Leonard and the NBA champions, sources said.

Had Presti been able to strike a deal for George with the Raptors — and Leonard was willing to stay — George was believed to be willing to join the Raptors too, sources said. Presti pursued a package of Russell Westbrook with George to the Raptors — with the NBA’s Most Improved Player, forward Pascal Siakam as the centerpiece of a deal — and Ujiri balked, league sources said…

In the end, the Clippers reservoir of draft picks and young players — cultivated in the Blake Griffin trade, and built upon in the flipping of Tobias Harris to Philadelphia — gave the Thunder a return that could Toronto couldn’t match in trade talks, league sources said.

The Raptors were never going to go that kind of all in on this trade because, unlike the Clippers, Toronto was not given assurances that if they traded for George that Leonard would come back, according to sources. That didn’t matter to Presti, he just needed the leverage to get more out of the Clippers. It worked.

For the Clippers, it was a lot to put in the trade. However, if being in Los Angeles — and watching the Lakers with even a diminished Kobe Bryant dominate the local landscape — taught Ballmer one thing it was that star power wins out in the modern NBA. On the court, elite stars are needed to win titles. Off the court, stars are what draws fans to the expensive seats and sells sponsorships. It’s also star power that can help Ballmer get a new building for the Clippers built in Inglewood.

The Clippers had to have this trade, whatever the cost that may come back to bite them. It’s the same calculus the Lakers used to land Anthony Davis (although there were not real suitors going against the Lakers in that overpay).

The Raptors now have a decision to make: Compete this season as a second- or third-tier team in the East (they are not a threat to Milwaukee or Philadelphia anymore), or start trading away players for picks and young assets to start the rebuild around Pascal Siakam. Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka, and Fred VanVleet are all in the final year of their contracts. This is going to be a year of change north of the border — but they have a title to celebrate through it all.

The Clippers are hoping Leonard can bring the same to them.

Now what for Thunder? Trading Russell Westbrook could be on the table, eventually

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 6, 2019, 1:02 PM EDT
1 Comment

One year ago, the NBA world was celebrating the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Small market OKC had gambled on trading for Paul George when his people had warned everyone he wanted to go to Southern California. Yet, after one season next to Russell Westbrook, George signed up for more. He was staying, the Thunder had their two stars and were relevant again.

One year later, just days ago, George’s agent Aaron Mintz walked into the office of team president Sam Presti and demanded a trade. Specifically to the Los Angeles Clippers. George wanted to go home after all and now team up with his friend Kawhi Leonard. The Thunder were flat-out blindsided by the request. George denied this was about issues between him and Westbrook (despite some rumors of disenfranchisement between the two).

Whatever the reason he asked out, the Thunder had no choice but to comply, a season with an unhappy George moping around would be bad for everybody.

Presti played the Clippers off the Raptors and got a serious haul: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (who the Clippers are very high on), Danilo Gallinari, and five first-round picks (the Clippers first-round pick unprotected in 2022, 2024 and 2026, the Miami Heat’s unprotected 2021 pick and Miami’s lottery-protected 2023 first-round pick, plus the right to swap picks in 2023 and 2025).

The question facing the Thunder is now what?

They are already a team $16.2 million into the luxury tax, something ownership would pay to stay in a title chase in the wide-open West. But now?

Do they try to stay relevant, watch Russell Westbrook chase another triple-double season, and count on Steven Adams, Gallinari, and the rest of the role players can push them into the playoffs again? The Thunder, as currently constructed, are not a bad team. Yet, even if they make the postseason, after two straight years of first-round eliminations is the goal a third one of those, the most likely outcome for this roster in a very deep West?

Or, do they think about trading Russell Westbrook and hitting the reset button. With Gilgeous-Alexander and all those picks, the Thunder already have a jumpstart on that process.

The real determining factor in this decision: How is Westbrook feeling?

The buzz around the league is that he is not happy. Not happy at all. Which might nudge the Thunder toward eventually trading him and going the rebuild route.

That is much easier said than done.

Westbrook is owed $38.2 million this season and then $41 million in 2020-21, $43.9 million in 2021-22, and a player option for $46.7 million in 2022-23. Or, 169.8 million over the next four years taking him out to age 35, assuming he picks up his option year (which is a safe assumption).

Throw in his ball-dominant style that has frustrated some teammates in the past and not every organization is going to want to get in on the Westbrook sweepstakes. That said, next summer is a weak free agent class and there will be teams with cap space, ones who may decide it’s worth it to take on that salary to land a superstar.

Whatever happens with the Thunder, it will not be rushed. There will be no action in reaction to George demanding a trade. Presti is too smart for that.

But keep an eye on the Thunder as we move closer to the trade deadline, we may get clues as to what their next path will be.

Report: Quinn Cook signs with Lakers on two-year, $6 million contract

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 6, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

When we last saw Quinn Cook, he was being forced into more duty than he should have had to see in the NBA Finals for Golden State, but injuries forced him into that role and Cook shot just 37.9 percent overall and 31.3 percent from three.

However, for the season the Duke sharpshooter averaged 6.9 points per game shooting 40.5 percent from three — the Lakers need that kind of floor spacing, so they have signed Cook, a story first reported by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka learned his lessons from last summer and has worked to put more shooting around his stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The challenge is the way the Kawhi Leonard saga dragged out and forced the Lakers to sit on some cap space, a lot of the preferred free agency targets were off the board. The players left largely are flawed and left on the board for a reason.

Cook is among those, but he’s a scrappy player who played his way out of the G-League to become a solid backup point guard that Steve Kerr could lean on in big moments. This is a solid pickup for the Lakers at this price.

NBA players blew up Twitter after earthquake of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George going to Clippers

Steve Dykes/Getty Image
By Kurt HelinJul 6, 2019, 10:58 AM EDT
4 Comments

Nobody saw this coming.

Kawhi Leonard to the Clippers had been a hot rumor all season long (with the Lakers not considered in the running according to the sources I spoke with), but that seemed to change after the Lakers landed Anthony Davis. The Lakers wanted to form a new superteam, rumors were everywhere the Lakers were at the front of the line

Then boom, the Clippers make the blockbuster move and land Leonard while trading for Paul George. On a night an earthquake shut down Summer League, this was the real earth shaker.

NBA players (and fans) reacted on Twitter.

Lakers move fast to bring back Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee

Harry How/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 6, 2019, 9:05 AM EDT
8 Comments

Kawhi Leonard taking his time to come to a decision — it was less than six days, remember LeBron’s “The Decision” was July 8, but free agency moved a lot faster this year — hurt the Lakers more than any other of the teams in the mix for Leonard.

The Lakers had two top-seven NBA stars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but now rather than add a third star the Lakers were scrambling early Saturday morning to round out their roster. A lot of the players they might have targeted — J.J. Redick, Trevor Ariza, Terrence Ross, even bringing back D'Angelo Russell, just to name a few — were off the table.

The Lakers moved fast to get Danny Green but paid a lot to get him at two-years, $30 million. Then they moved to bring back Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and JaVale McGee, reports Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

Last season McGee started 62 games for the Lakers and averaged 12 points and 7.5 rebounds a game, with an efficient True Shooting percentage of 63.4. While Davis is far and away the best center on the Laker roster, he prefers to play as a four next to a more traditional five, which means McGee likely starts at center this season for the Lakers. (As a side note, this is where the Ivica Zubac trade last season hurts the Lakers even more.)

Caldwell-Pope averaged 11.4 points per game and shot 34.7 percent from three, plus he played solid defense. He was overpaid and certainly was brought in originally (two seasons ago) in part because he was a Rich Paul client (the agent of LeBron and Davis), but he has played solidly for them. This contract is at a reasonable rate, close to the league average.

The Lakers made decent moves to start rounding out their roster without Leonard, as much as could be expected with where the market stood on July 6. However, the fits are not going to be ideal at this point and it’s going to take adjusting throughout the season as well (both with trades and grabbing guys off waivers from other teams who fit).

 