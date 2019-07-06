Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard reportedly moved meeting with Lakers so he could meet nearby with Paul George

By Kurt HelinJul 6, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT
How set was Kawhi Leonard on joining the Clippers and getting Paul George to join him?

While the Lakers were confidentLeBron James had pitched Leonard, and Magic Johnson had spoken to him as well, and the Lakers thought those talks went well — the official meeting with Leonard was just team governor Jeanie Buss and GM Rob Pelinka.

The Lakers like to do those meetings at their practice facility in El Segundo — where the championship trophies are lined up in the window — but Leonard asked for a different location. Ramona Shelburne of ESPN found out why.

This speaks to Leonard’s mindset. Maybe he would have chosen the Lakers if the Paul George trade didn’t happen, but the fact Leonard did this speaks to how much he wanted it to.

Sources told me a year ago that the bright lights and fishbowl nature of being on the Lakers was just not in Leonard’s nature, that the Clippers were a better cultural fit. That may be true, but the Lakers had the talent to win with LeBron and Anthony Davis. So Leonard made sure the talent got to the Clippers. That was his true desire.

The Lakers ended up being the leverage George needed to get what he wanted.

You can’t say Leonard learned nothing from LeBron, because that was a bold, take charge of your own destiny move.

Winners and Losers in Kawhi Leonard, Paul George choosing to play with Clippers

By Kurt HelinJul 6, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT
Forget that little bit of shaking in Las Vegas, this was the earthquake that shook the NBA Friday night:

Kawhi Leonard chose the Clippers and convinced Paul George to force the Thunder to trade him to Los Angeles as well. They formed their own superteam just down the hall from LeBron James and Anthony Davis — and the Clippers have a far better supporting cast. The rivalry is on in Los Angeles.

Who won and who lost in the big moves? Let’s break it all down.

First, one quick note: The Toronto Raptors are not on the list below. After this I can’t exactly call them winners, they just lost the best basketball player walking the face of the Earth and got nothing back. However, they aren’t losers, either — they won an NBA title with him. This was the gamble team president Masai Ujiri made: They could do everything right and still lose Leonard. That’s exactly what happened, and now they likely start down a path retooling around Pascal Siakam. But losers? They took a chance and won a title, that’s still the biggest win in the NBA.

Winner: Kawhi Leonard

Remember when we thought Leonard was just a basketball-playing robot devoid of human emotions or ambition outside of winning titles? A player custom-designed for Gregg Popovich and the Spurs. That seems a very, very long time ago now.

Leonard has taken charge of everything. On the court in these playoffs, he staked his claim as the best player in the world, leading Toronto to a title.

Now he’s taken charge of his career off the court in an “I’m a superstar and I can do what I want” kind of way. He forced his way out of San Antonio. After a season in Toronto, he tried to recruit Kevin Durant to join him on the Clippers (but KD, Kyrie Irving, and DeAndre Jordan were already all but headed to Brooklyn). So Leonard convinced Paul George to go into the Thunder offices, a year after he signed a max contract to stay there, and demand a trade to the Clippers. Then Leonard told the Clippers he would only sign with them if they landed George.

That is a superstar getting what he wants. That’s a winner.

Winner: Los Angeles Clippers

This win isn’t just about being title contenders, although the Clippers are certainly that now. This is a win about perception for the Clippers.

Talk to a basketball fan over age 28 about the Clippers and the images that come to mind are Donald Sterling’s comments and racism, drafting Michael Olowokandi, and Elgin Baylor as a caretaker GM not spending money. This was the organization that Lamar Odom begged not to bring him back.

That is not these Clippers. It hasn’t been for a while, but it takes time for perceptions to change. Ask a 24-year-old, fifth-year NBA player what he knows of the Clippers and he will say they make the playoffs every year, have a coach in Doc Rivers everyone wants to play for, they used to be Lob City, last season they had a scrappy team that looked like fun to play on, they have the logo in the front office, and they have an owner in Steve Ballmer worth $50 billion and he’s not afraid to spend it. The Clippers of recent years have been one of the best-run organizations in the NBA.

Now everyone will see that because they are contenders.

Loser: Los Angles Lakers

The Lakers — and Los Angeles as a city on some level — are a star-driven culture. Showtime was Magic and Kareem and Worthy. Then came Shaq and Kobe. Then Kobe and Pau (although Gasol was never quite pure Los Angeles in terms of showmanship and brand). It is in the franchise’s DNA to chase stars.

So there really wasn’t a choice for Laker GM Rob Pelika and company: Chase Leonard as their third star. Sure, there were risks, but they had to do it — and it was the right move. They came close to landing Leonard and having the greatest “big three” the NBA had ever seen.

But the nearly six days it took for Leonard to make his call — he was basically stalling for time so the Clippers could pull off the George trade, but he needed the leverage to get the Clippers to go all-in — left Los Angels with a much weaker field of rotation players to add to the roster. Guys who had been likely targets such as J.J. Redick, Trevor Ariza, Brook Lopez, Patrick Beverley, and more were off the board. The Lakers did well to land Danny Green, and DeMarcus Cousins can play a role, but the pickings got slim on the Lakers. Pelinka still has a lot of work to do on this roster if they are going to be a serious title threat.

Winner: NBA Fans: There is no superteam

This is Adam Silver’s favorite thing about the trade.

There are right now, by my (maybe conservative) estimate, eight NBA teams who can go into next season with the thought they have a shot at an NBA title. That is as close to parity as the NBA will ever get. The race is wide open. If Leonard had chosen the Lakers the NBA would have been back to the start of the last two seasons, just with Los Angeles taking Golden State’s place — there was one dominant team to beat and it was going to take a lot of things to go right to knock them off. Now, we get to see how team chemistry, healthy, and a plethora of other factors play into an open race, rather than seeing if some team can shock the world.

Loser: Russell Westbrook

This isn’t a “he’s a bad teammate” rant, in part because there are plenty of guys who would like to play with Westbrook, and in part because Paul George said that’s not the issue.

Instead, Westbrook is a loser because his world just got turned upside down. Westbrook thought he had a true partner in crime, but his man ran off to Los Angeles with some guy who has cornrows driving a 1997 Chevy Tahoe. The Thunder, as constructed, will be a borderline playoff team in the West. That means another year of Westbrook against the world, or the Thunder trade him, too. Which is likely the path everyone decides to go down, but finding a good team to take on the four years, nearly $170 million still on Westbrook’s contract (counting his option year) is not going to be easy.

Winner: Thunder GM Sam Presti

One year ago, Presti was validated. Oklahoma City had gambled on trading for Paul George when the people around the star tried to warn everyone off because he wanted to be a Laker, but after a year in OKC George signed up for four more.

This week, George walked into Presti’s office and demanded a trade to the Clippers. It was a punch to the gut on a lot of levels, a blow to the culture the Thunder thought they had built.

Presti recovered and got a haul equal to what the Pelicans got for Anthony Davis. OKC receives Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (second-team All-Rookie and a promising player), Danilo Gallinari, five first-round picks (the Clippers first-round pick unprotected in 2022, 2024 and 2026, the Miami Heat’s unprotected 2021 pick and Miami’s lottery-protected 2023 first-round pick) plus the right to swap picks with the Clippers in 2023 and 2025.

Whatever direction the Thunder go now, they have a lot of assets and options.

Winner: Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers

Kawhi Leonard is out of the East and now the path to the Finals just got a whole lot easier. The Bucks and 76ers are two clear favorites to come out of the conference, and one fewer hurdle stands in their way.

Zion Williamson done for Summer League following knee injury

By Kurt HelinJul 6, 2019, 4:37 PM EDT
The Pelicans have the future of their franchise — No. 1 pick Zion Williamson — wrapped up in bubble wrap. As they should, this is Summer League, it matters less than what Kanye thinks about Taylor Swift.

Williamson played one half of one Summer League game on Friday night, had some knee-to-knee contact, the Pelicans sat him in the second half and are now shutting him down for the remainder of Las Vegas Summer League. Pelicans VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin made it official.

If these were games that mattered, Williamson probably could play. But they are not, it’s Summer League, no reason to take a risk.

It will come as a major disappointment for fans, who sold out the first weekend of games in Las Vegas primarily to see the phenom out of Duke play. The Pelicans will take on the Wizards tonight at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. in Las Vegas) but now without the main draw for fans.

Williamson’s entire first Summer League will now consist of 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting — all four of his makes were dunks — plus three rebounds and shooting 3-of-6 from the free throw line. He was up and down, was clearly pressing early, had three of his shots blocked by Mitchell Robinson of the Knicks, missed defensive assignments, and basically looked like a rookie in his first game. His jump shot form needs work (the release is low and too slow right now), but it’s fixable with work.

But when he got a little space Zion showed the footwork, strength, and potential that had scouts comparing him with the best players to enter the NBA in a decade. And he just embarrassed Kevin Knox.

That’s the highlight we’re going to have until training camp starts now in the fall.

Report: Ivica Zubac returns to Clippers on four-year, $28 million contract

By Kurt HelinJul 6, 2019, 4:03 PM EDT
The Clippers were shocked the Lakers were willing to give up Ivica Zubac in a trade at the deadline last year, giving up on the promising young rotation center. So much so former Laker executive turned Clippers consultant Jerry West laughed about the Lakers making the trade.

So, of course, the Clippers were not going to let him go. Los Angeles reached a deal with the restricted free agent that will have him back in Los Angeles for years, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Not long after he arrived Zubac started for the Clippers, with Montrezl Harrell coming off the bench behind him (although Harrell often closed games and played critical minutes). Zubac averaged an efficient 9.4 points and 7.7 rebounds a game with the Clippers, shooting 53.8 percent. While Zubac got played off the court by the Warriors in the playoffs, that happens to a lot of good big men against Golden State.

The Clippers add a solid, big-bodied center to their contending roster, and he will blend right in.

Report: Lakers signing DeMarcus Cousins, Rajon Rondo

By Dan FeldmanJul 6, 2019, 3:26 PM EDT
Anthony Davis called the Pelicans losing DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondotough.” Maybe relatedly, Davis decided to leave New Orleans.

Now, Davis, Cousins and Rondo will reunite with the Lakers.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:

The Lakers’ first several free-agent agreements were with players who contribute without the ball – Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee, Quinn Cook, Jared Dudley and Troy Daniels. That’s important on a team led by LeBron James, who should have the offense run through him.

Cousins and Rondo are departures from the strategy of loading up on complementary players.

LeBron can’t do everything alone. There’s a fine line between a helpful additional creator and someone who clashes with LeBron.

Both Cousins and Rondo appear to be past their peaks. Cousins, who turns 29 this summer, has missed substantial time the last couple years with a ruptured Achilles and torn quad. It’ll take major work for him to regain his star status or anything close to it. Rondo, 33, has exited his prime.

Cousins likely came cheap, maybe even a minimum contract. The market on him had cooled. Considering his upside, this was a fine bet by the Lakers based on basketball ability. He’s so skilled for his size. Cousins could work well enough with LeBron and Davis.

Rondo, on the other hand, has already shown to be a terrible fit with LeBron. Rondo might even be the Lakers’ starting point guard. Though the fit is awful, there aren’t many capable point guards remaining in free agency. The problem was the Lakers putting themselves in position where Rondo has even a case as the best option.

Cousins and Rondo also bring a lot of, um, personality to a team that already has plenty. There is risk of increasing locker room combustibility, even at their low salaries. As everyone predicted, that became a problem last season. Apparently, the Lakers aren’t too concerned about a repeat.