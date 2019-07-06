Getty Images

How Kawhi Leonard signing, Paul George trade created real rivalry in Los Angeles

By Kurt HelinJul 6, 2019, 4:21 AM EDT
1 Comment

There’s a real rivalry between the Lakers and Clippers now.

The Lakers were incredibly confident internally in recent days that they would be the new home of Kawhi Leonard. They had the history, the brand, and LeBron James and Magic Johnson helping make their pitch. The Lakers were selling the best big three the NBA had ever seen: LeBron, Anthony Davis, and Leonard.

What the Clippers had — after a year-long pursuit of Leonard — was both his interest in playing for them (not in the brighter spotlight of the Lakers) and inside information: Leonard wanted to play with Paul George, and George wanted out in Oklahoma City. It gave the Clippers an opening, and they ran right through it agreeing to sign Leonard and trading for George.

It’s now LeBron James and Anthony Davis vs. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the hallway series in Los Angeles. Lakers fans were stunned and angered by the news that their “little brother” just stole their star free agent and grabbed the guy they thought was a lock to be theirs a couple years ago. The Clippers are now legit title contenders because they landed two guys the Lakers wanted.

Leonard was always an enigma who teams could not predict, but it was the trade for George that blindsided the Lakers and everyone else in the NBA.

The rumors of some tension between Westbrook and George after just two seasons had bubbled up a little around the league in recent days (reminiscent to a degree of the things said about the Kevin Durant and Westbrook relationship in years past), but it seemed more smoke than substance.

Leonard helped make it become real and solid.

George sat down with Leonard in Los Angeles this week — before Leonard met with any teams — and they hatched this plan. For George, how much of him wanting out was due to issues with Westbrook and how much was wanting to play with Leonard is moot, but the bottom line is George and his agent asked for a trade. That blindsided the Thunder organization.

This was the same Paul George that a few years ago was forcing his way out of Indiana and had his people telling every suitor that would listen not to sign him because he would head to the Lakers as a free agent in a year. In large part because they believed they would land him as a free agent, the Lakers didn’t go all in trying to trade for George from Indiana. That lack of a serious effort to trade for George, plus a good first season with Westbrook, had George deciding to stay in OKC and signing a new contract just one year ago.

However, George soured some on the relationship, how much is up for debate but if he were completely happy he wouldn’t have asked out. How much Leonard’s pitch of the good friends teaming up in Los Angeles swayed George is the other factor. What we know is combined that was enough for George to ask out.

The Clippers gave up a TON to get George, but to them it was worth it because it is really getting two stars — Leonard would not be a Clipper either without this trade.

For most rivalries to gain real traction, the teams have to meet in the playoffs with a lot on the line. This may be the exception because the Clippers got two players the Lakers wanted and now stand on equal footing with them in the West (the Clippers may actually be a little ahead because of the depth of roster).

Clippers vs. Lakers games at Staples Center next season are going to be intense.

Danny Green is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers

AP
By Dane DelgadoJul 6, 2019, 2:47 AM EDT
1 Comment

Much of the NBA was waiting for Kawhi Leonard to make a selection in free agency before moving forward. Now that Leonard has decided to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers — and bring Paul George with him — Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green has also picked a new team.

On social media late Friday night, Green announced in a video that he would be signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, joining LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Lakerland.

Via Twitter:

Green’s deal is reportedly a 2-year, $30 million pact with L.A.

This gives the Lakers an additional shooter to place around James and Davis, who will need additional gravity to make what they do best really hum.

With Green now playing in purple and gold, he’ll have to do battle with his former Raptors teammate from across the hall.

The league now has two legitimate superteams in Los Angeles, which is all that they can ask save for competent management for the New York Knicks. This is the second time in the past week that the little brother — first the Brooklyn Nets and now the Clippers — have beaten out the more established franchise for the services of major free agents.

This is a new step for the NBA, and another chapter in the saga of the Player Empowerment Era.

Kawhi Leonard signing with Clippers; Paul George joining him in massive trade with Thunder

Claus Andersen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 6, 2019, 2:13 AM EDT
11 Comments

The Raptors were confident. The Lakers were reportedly confident.

But in the end, the Clippers’ year-long pursuit of Kawhi Leonard paid off.

This was put up quickly on the Kawhi Leonard official fan Instagram page, which is tied to Leonard.

The Clippers seemed to be a longshot in recent days because it was reported Leonard wanted to play with another superstar and Doc Rivers’ crew didn’t have one and didn’t seem to have a line on one in the near future.

Enter the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are sending Paul George to the Clippers for a massive package of players and picks, something broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

George had become disillusioned playing next to Russell Westbrook and how far that team, as constructed, could go in a deep West. His agent reportedly asked for a trade in recent days, and the Clippers took advantage of that opportunity.

The Thunder made more than the best of a difficult situation, they got a haul.

The Clippers become a top title contender in what looks like a wide-open league. The offseason has dispersed talent, leaving several teams in the championship chase.

As he showed with Toronto, Leonard can singlehandedly lift a good team to greatness, and now he has the partner he wanted (one that can form an impressive defensive tandem. The Clippers established credibility with Blake Griffin and Chris Paul. Now, they look poised to take the next step with the powerhouses that are Leonard and George, with roster depth that includes Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley, Montrezl Harrell and others.

The Raptors and Lakers will be left with harder choices.

By leaving the Raptors, Leonard makes history. Superstars had never left the defending champion for another team. But Toronto should, and likely will, just be thankful he delivered a title in his lone year there.

The Raptors now appear extremely unlikely to repeat. But in the championship afterglow, they could go multiple directions. They could remain a solid playoff team with Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry and Marc Gasol. Or Toronto could trade those vets and start a rebuild around Siakam.

The Lakers must now find role players around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. There’s a lot of pressure on general manager Rob Pelinka after last year’s front office – led by Magic Johnson with Pelinka as top lieutenant – flopped in its role-player signings. The task could easily make the difference between the Lakers winning and losing a title.

The challenge for the Lakers is heightened because a lot of the top role players the Lakers had targeted — J.J. Redick, Trevor Ariza, etc. — are off the board, having signed with other teams. There are players such as Danny Green, who has agreed to sign with the Lakers, plus players such as Marcus Morris, Rajon Rondo may return, but the pickings are much slimmer than they were five days ago.

As Los Angeles’ most popular team, the Lakers will remain in the spotlight. But the Clippers showed their credibility by completing their all-in push for Leonard with a commitment.

Now, they’ll look to get the championship payoff.

Zion Williamson’s debut overshadowed after earthquake shuts down Summer League for night

By Kurt HelinJul 6, 2019, 12:51 AM EDT
Leave a comment

People are going to talk about Zion Williamson‘s NBA Summer League debut for a long time.

Not just because he took Kevin Knox‘s lunch money and threw down a dunk.

But rather because an earthquake — a 7.1 quake centered in Ridgecrest, Calif., a city basically halfway between Los Angeles and Las Vegas — shook the Thomas & Mack center where the game was being played, causing the massive overhead scoreboard and speakers to sway, and pushing NBA and Summer League officials to call off the rest of the games for the night.

The Knicks/Pelicans game has 7:53 left to go in the fourth quarter was eventually declared a final with the Pelicans winning 80-74. The late game in the Thomas & Mack, the Suns vs. Nuggets, was canceled.

The games in the smaller Cox Center next door, which seats about 5,000 and feels more like a mid-major college arena, continued for a while because it does not have the same overhead scoreboard. However, those games were eventually called off as well.

Ridgecrest is a city that had a 6.4 magnitude earthquake just days before. While the town itself is relatively small (fewer than 30,000) the rolling quake could be felt from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. When the quake hit, the Thomas & Mack center largely emptied out.

However, it had already started to empty out earlier after word began to get around Williamson was not playing in the second half of the game against New York because of a knee-to-knee collision in the first half. The Pelicans chose to sit him out of an abundance of caution (as they should, this is just Summer League).

The much-hyped debut showdown between No. 1 pick Williamson and No. 3 pick R.J. Barrett had both players looking like rookies who have work to do to reach their potential. Which is exactly what we should have expected, but also not what fuels the hype machine before the game.

Williamson’s Summer League debut finished with him having 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting — all four of his makes were dunks — plus he went 3-of-6 from the free throw line and had three boards. Also, for the record, he walked into the building wearing Puma’s but played in his Duke Nikes.

There were good things and highlights from Williamson — when he got a little bit of room he exploited it and showed the potential that had scouts drooling all season. He’s strong and aggressive.

Williamson’s jump shot also is a work in progress, it’s a low and slow release that led to his first three being short and later Mitchell Robinson blocking a three, which led to a run-out dunk. On the other end, Williamson’s defensive recognition was slow at times, as is to be expected with a rookie in his first game.

You can see why Williamson needs to work on the jump shot to round out his game. When Robinson guarded him, Williamson blew by the Knicks center and got to the rim, but Robinson started to play back and dare Williamson to take jumpers. It was kind of the Giannis Antetokounmpo treatment, and it worked on Zion.

Knicks No. 3 pick R.J. Barrett struggled even more, finishing the night 4-of-18 shooting including 1-of-8 from three. Barrett struggled to create separation and get his shot off how he wanted, while on the other end Frank Jackson took it right at Barrett and scored 30 points for the game (before it was postponed).

Nobody should read much into those performances, Summer League itself just sets a baseline for the coaching staffs to understand what the players need to work on the rest of the summer. One game at Summer League means next to nothing for a player. Last Summer I was at Trae Young‘s Summer League debut in Salt Lake City and struggled mightily, but by the end of the Las Vegas Summer League Young looked much better, and by the end of the NBA season he was pushing for Rookie of the Year.

The standouts for the Knicks were their second-year players Allonzo Trier (21 points on 8-of-14 shooting), Kevin Knox (17 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including a couple of plays where he attacked Zion and scored), and Mitchell Robinson (8 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks — three of them on Williamson). It was evident how much more slowly the game moved for them.

At least until the shaking started.

Zion Williamson rips the ball out of Kevin Knox hands, throws it down hard (VIDEO)

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 5, 2019, 11:08 PM EDT
1 Comment

Zion Williamson was up and down in his Summer League debut, getting his shot blocked by Mitchell Robinson three times in the first half alone. He looked like a rookie…

That’s not why you’re here — you want the highlights. Zion had those, too. But none like ripping the ball out of Kevin Knox hands and throwing it down.

That is a man’s move.

It was some payback for a Knox strip of Williamson earlier.

Williamson was putting on a show in warmups, too.

Zion had 11 points in the first half, and was sat the second half by the Pelicans in a conservative move after some knee to knee contact in the first half. (Fans may not like it, but that’s what teams should do here, this is just Sumer League.)

The Knicks with three players who got regular NBA minutes last season — Allonzo Trier, Mitchell Robinson, and Knox — controlled the game.