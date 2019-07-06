Danny Green is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers

Green’s deal is reportedly a 2-year, $30 million pact with L.A.
This gives the Lakers an additional shooter to place around James and Davis, who will need additional gravity to make what they do best really hum.
With Green now playing in purple and gold, he’ll have to do battle with his former Raptors teammate from across the hall.
The league now has two legitimate superteams in Los Angeles, which is all that they can ask save for competent management for the New York Knicks. This is the second time in the past week that the little brother — first the Brooklyn Nets and now the Clippers — have beaten out the more established franchise for the services of major free agents.
This is a new step for the NBA, and another chapter in the saga of the Player Empowerment Era.
Kawhi Leonard signing with Clippers; Paul George joining him in massive trade with Thunder
The Clippers seemed to be a longshot in recent days because it was reported Leonard wanted to play with another superstar and Doc Rivers’ crew didn’t have one and didn’t seem to have a line on one in the near future.
Enter the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are sending Paul George to the Clippers for a massive package of players and picks, something broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Oklahoma City is trading All-Star Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers for a record-setting collection of draft choices, league sources tell ESPN.
Sources: Oklahoma City is getting a massive package of future picks, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Galllinari, to deliver Kawhi Leonard who he wanted to partner with: Paul George. https://t.co/4bGpMNat8K
Kawhi Leonard has been recruiting Paul George to find a way to get to the Clippers and LA pulled it off tonight: George goes to the Clippers with Leonard, and together they walk into Staples Center to go head-to-head with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
George had become disillusioned playing next to Russell Westbrook and how far that team, as constructed, could go in a deep West. His agent reportedly asked for a trade in recent days, and the Clippers took advantage of that opportunity.
After Leonard pushed George to find a way to get to the Clippers, Paul George approached the team and requested a trade, league sources tell ESPN. OKC was left with no choice and made the best out of a difficult situation, per sources.
The Thunder made more than the best of a difficult situation, they got a haul.
OKC acquired THREE unprotected first-round picks from the Clippers in this trade (2022, 2024 and 2026), league sources say, PLUS two firsts from Miami (2021 unprotected and 2023 protected 1-to-14) … AND the right to swap picks with the Clips in 2023 and 2025. Staggering
The Clippers become a top title contender in what looks like a wide-open league. The offseason has dispersed talent, leaving several teams in the championship chase.
As he showed with Toronto, Leonard can singlehandedly lift a good team to greatness, and now he has the partner he wanted (one that can form an impressive defensive tandem. The Clippers established credibility with Blake Griffin and Chris Paul. Now, they look poised to take the next step with the powerhouses that are Leonard and George, with roster depth that includes Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley, Montrezl Harrell and others.
The Raptors and Lakers will be left with harder choices.
The Raptors now appear extremely unlikely to repeat. But in the championship afterglow, they could go multiple directions. They could remain a solid playoff team with Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry and Marc Gasol. Or Toronto could trade those vets and start a rebuild around Siakam.
The Lakers must now find role players around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. There’s a lot of pressure on general manager Rob Pelinka after last year’s front office – led by Magic Johnson with Pelinka as top lieutenant – flopped in its role-player signings. The task could easily make the difference between the Lakers winning and losing a title.
The challenge for the Lakers is heightened because a lot of the top role players the Lakers had targeted — J.J. Redick, Trevor Ariza, etc. — are off the board, having signed with other teams. There are players such as Danny Green, who has agreed to sign with the Lakers, plus players such as Marcus Morris, Rajon Rondo may return, but the pickings are much slimmer than they were five days ago.
As Los Angeles’ most popular team, the Lakers will remain in the spotlight. But the Clippers showed their credibility by completing their all-in push for Leonard with a commitment.
Now, they’ll look to get the championship payoff.
Zion Williamson’s debut overshadowed after earthquake shuts down Summer League for night
People are going to talk about Zion Williamson‘s NBA Summer League debut for a long time.
Not just because he took Kevin Knox‘s lunch money and threw down a dunk.
But rather because an earthquake — a 7.1 quake centered in Ridgecrest, Calif., a city basically halfway between Los Angeles and Las Vegas — shook the Thomas & Mack center where the game was being played, causing the massive overhead scoreboard and speakers to sway, and pushing NBA and Summer League officials to call off the rest of the games for the night.
For precautionary reasons, the remainder of tonight’s @NBASummerLeague action at Thomas & Mack Center has been postponed.
The Knicks/Pelicans game has 7:53 left to go in the fourth quarter was eventually declared a final with the Pelicans winning 80-74. The late game in the Thomas & Mack, the Suns vs. Nuggets, was canceled.
The games in the smaller Cox Center next door, which seats about 5,000 and feels more like a mid-major college arena, continued because it does not have the same overhead scoreboard.
Ridgecrest is a city that had a 6.4 magnitude earthquake just days before. While the town itself is relatively small (fewer than 30,000) the rolling quake could be felt from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. When the quake hit, the largely Thomas & Mack center emptied out.
However, it had already started to empty out after word began to get around Williamson was not playing in the second half of the game against New York because of a knee-to-knee collision in the first half that caused the Pelicans to pull him out of an abundance of caution (as they should, this is just Summer League).
The much-hyped debut showdown between No. 1 pick Zion Williamson and No. 3 pick R.J. Barrett had both players looking like rookies who have work to do to reach their potential. Which is exactly what we should have expected, but also not what fuels the hype machine before the game.
Williamson’s Summer League debut finished with him having 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting — all four of his makes were dunks — plus he went 3-of-6 from the free throw line and had three boards. Also, for the record, he walked into the building wearing Puma’s but played in his Duke Nike’s.
There were good things and highlights — when he got a little bit of room he exploited it. He’s strong and aggressive.
Zion’s jump shot also is a work in progress, it’s a low and slow release right now that led to his first three being short and later Mitchell Robinson blocking a three, which led to a run-out dunk. On the other end, his defensive recognition was slow at times, as is to be expected with a rookie in his first game.
You can see how Williamson needs to work on the jump shot to round out his game. When Robinson guarded him, Williamson blew by the Knicks center and got to the rim, but Robinson started to play back and dare Williamson to take jumpers. It was kind of the Giannis Antetokounmpo treatment.
Knicks No. 3 pick R.J. Barrett struggled even more, finishing the night 4-of-18 shooting including 1-of-8 from three. Barrett struggled to create separation and get his shot off how he wanted, while on the other end Frank Jackson took it right at Barrett and scored 30 points for the game (before it was postponed).
Nobody should read much into those performances, Summer League itself just sets a baseline for the coaching staffs to understand what the players need to work on the rest of the summer. One game at Summer League means little. Last Summer I was at Trae Young‘s Summer League debut in Salt Lake City and struggled mightily, but by the end of the Las Vegas Summer League Young looked much better, and by the end of the NBA season he was pushing for Rookie of the Year.
The standouts for the Knicks were their second-year players Allonzo Trier (21 points on 8-of-14 shooting), Kevin Knox (17 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including a couple of plays where he attacked Zion and scored), and Mitchell Robinson (8 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks — three of them on Williamson). It was evident how much more slowly the game moved for them.
Zion Williamson rips the ball out of Kevin Knox hands, throws it down hard (VIDEO)
It was some payback for a Knox strip of Williamson earlier.
Williamson was putting on a show in warmups, too.
Zion had 11 points in the first half, and was sat the second half by the Pelicans in a conservative move after some knee to knee contact in the first half. (Fans may not like it, but that’s what teams should do here, this is just Sumer League.)
The Knicks with three players who got regular NBA minutes last season — Allonzo Trier, Mitchell Robinson, and Knox — controlled the game.
Grizzlies to waive Avery Bradley, making him free agent
This was expected, and it puts another quality rotation player out on the market (one likely who will have to wait for the Kawhi Leonard decision to come down, after which there will be a run of those players).
The Memphis Grizzlies are going to waive Avery Bradley, saving more than $10 million in cap space, something first reported by David Aldridge of The Athletic.
Grizz aren’t finished. Per source, they have waived veteran SG Avery Bradley. His 2019-20 salary ($12.9M) would have been guaranteed last Thursday. Memphis will have to pay Bradley his $2M guaranteed for next year. Grizz continue to get further below the cap line for more moves.
Can confirm David Aldridge report of Grizzlies waiving Avery Bradley, which had become all but a formality. Today is supposed to be the guarantee date on Dillon Brooks. The assumption is he'll be guaranteed but that hasn't been confirmed.
Bradley will become a free agent and teams with cap space — such as either (or both) of the Los Angeles teams, plus Dallas — will likely be calling with offers. Bradley averaged 9.9 points per game and shot 35 percent from three between time with the Clippers and Grizzlies last season.
This puts the Grizzlies at $123 million, which may be a lot for what will be a bad roster, but they took on other teams’ bad contracts to pick up assets. They do not want to pay the tax at $132 million, but that gives them Memphis a little room to play with.
It also means if someone comes in big with a Delon Wright offer sheet they can match it. The Grizzlies have wanted to keep the young combo guard.
Give Memphis’ ownership credit here. Robert Pera has a reputation for not spending, but he is doing the rebuild right — take on contracts and salary to get young players and picks — and it could work in the long run. With Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis has two of the building blocks for whatever comes next.