Grizzlies to waive Avery Bradley, making him free agent

This was expected, and it puts another quality rotation player out on the market (one likely who will have to wait for the Kawhi Leonard decision to come down, after which there will be a run of those players).

The Memphis Grizzlies are going to waive Avery Bradley, saving more than $10 million in cap space, something first reported by David Aldridge of The Athletic.

Grizz aren’t finished. Per source, they have waived veteran SG Avery Bradley. His 2019-20 salary ($12.9M) would have been guaranteed last Thursday. Memphis will have to pay Bradley his $2M guaranteed for next year. Grizz continue to get further below the cap line for more moves. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) July 6, 2019

Can confirm David Aldridge report of Grizzlies waiving Avery Bradley, which had become all but a formality. Today is supposed to be the guarantee date on Dillon Brooks. The assumption is he'll be guaranteed but that hasn't been confirmed. — Chris Herrington (@HerringtonNBA) July 6, 2019

Bradley will become a free agent and teams with cap space — such as either (or both) of the Los Angeles teams, plus Dallas — will likely be calling with offers. Bradley averaged 9.9 points per game and shot 35 percent from three between time with the Clippers and Grizzlies last season.

This puts the Grizzlies at $123 million, which may be a lot for what will be a bad roster, but they took on other teams’ bad contracts to pick up assets. They do not want to pay the tax at $132 million, but that gives them Memphis a little room to play with.

It also means if someone comes in big with a Delon Wright offer sheet they can match it. The Grizzlies have wanted to keep the young combo guard.

Give Memphis’ ownership credit here. Robert Pera has a reputation for not spending, but he is doing the rebuild right — take on contracts and salary to get young players and picks — and it could work in the long run. With Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis has two of the building blocks for whatever comes next.