Danny Green: Lakers, Clippers, Mavericks interested in me

By Dan FeldmanJul 5, 2019, 2:10 PM EDT
All eyes are on Kawhi Leonard.

But other good free agents remain on the market.

One of the best – Danny Green – elaborated on his considerations.

Green on his “Inside the Green Room” podcast, as transcribed by The Dallas Morning News:

“The LA teams are in contention,” Green said. “They’ve reached out and shown the most interest. And Dallas — I’ve known Mark Cuban and Rick Carlisle for a long time. They have a really good interest in me.

Presumably, if Leonard stays with the Raptors, they’d also be interested in re-signing Green. That roster would get expensive, but winning a title often emboldens ownership to spend more – especially to keep the championship group intact.

If the Lakers and Clippers miss on Leonard, they’d have a lot of money to throw at Green. The Mavericks have also left substantial cap space open. All three teams want to be good next season.

Green is an exceptional 3-and-D guard who’ll fit well in any situation.

Report: Kawhi Leonard won’t announce decision today, will sign long-term deal

By Dan FeldmanJul 5, 2019, 4:02 PM EDT
Cris Carter, who’s tight with Kawhi Leonard‘s camp, said to expect an announcement today.

Apparently, that plan has changed.

Carter:

A long-term deal makes sense for Leonard given his injury history. That also makes the stakes of his free agency even higher. Someone is going to secure one of the NBA’s top players for years. Other teams won’t get another crack at him anytime soon.

The clock is ticking on the Lakers’ cap space. They’re reportedly bound to trade for Anthony Davis tomorrow. That deal becoming official would leave them with well below max cap space. So, if Leonard is still considering the Lakers, he must decide soon.

The Clippers can keep their cap space open, and the Raptors don’t need cap space to re-sign Leonard. Those teams will likely wait as long as Leonard takes.

Which will apparently be at least another day.

Cris Carter expects Kawhi Leonard to announce decision today

By Dan FeldmanJul 5, 2019, 12:05 PM EDT
Cris Carter helpfully informed everyone who’s on pins and needles about Kawhi Leonard‘s choice between the Raptors, Lakers and Clippers there’d be announcement yesterday.

But it’s now time to raise the alert level.

First Things First:

Carter:

I believe there’s going to be an announcement today.

I do believe there’s going to be an announcement today.

Carter, who has close ties to Leonard’s camp, comes closest to speaking publicly on behalf of Leonard.

So, when Carter says to expect an announcement today, I’d listen.

Top 10 free agents still available

By Kurt HelinJul 5, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
This list could change very fast. Whenever Kawhi Leonard makes up his mind — today, tomorrow, next week — his choice will be the first domino in a run of signings. The Los Angeles teams have sat on cap space to fit Leonard onto their team, and once the call is made one or both of them could suddenly go on a little spending spree. Dallas is still lurking with money to spend, too.

However, there isn’t a lot for those teams to shop for — there were 50 players signed in the first 10 hours of NBA free agency starting June 30 and it became a feeding frenzy. Teams saw players they wanted get snapped up and felt they had to get the next guy on their list fast before he was gone, agents saw roster spots filling up fast and wanted to make sure their player had a chair before the music stopped. There was far more “you have 45 minutes to decide” sales pitches this year than in years past. A lot of good players are off the board.

As of right now, here are our top 10 free agents still available.

1) Kawhi Leonard

Duh. While LeBron James last year and Kevin Durant this year (along with Kyrie Irving) made quick decisions in free agency, Leonard is going old school, not rushing, meeting with teams and thinking over his decision. As is his right. This is a major life decision about where to work (and with whom) — stay in Toronto where he just won a title, or come back home to Southern California and play for Doc Rivers and the Clippers, or with LeBron James and the Lakers. Leonard, when on the court, may be the best player walking the face of the earth right now and he averaged 30.5 points and 9.1 rebounds a game during the Raptors run to the title. He is worth the wait.

2) DeMarcus Cousins

He’s the biggest name on this list, and with raw talent may be the second-best player on this list, but in terms of demand by teams this ranking may be a couple of spots too high. Cousins averaged 16.3 points per game on 48 percent shooting and grabbed 8.1 rebounds a game last season, but he only was in 30 games coming off a torn Achilles and then tore his quad muscle two games into the playoffs. All season he did not move terribly well and could be exposed defensively in space. As the NBA evolves away from traditional centers, teams look at Cousins and aren’t seeing a player they want to pay eight figures because they can get 80 percent of his production for 20 percent of the cost. Plus, some teams don’t want the potential locker room disruption (whether that is fair or not, it’s his rep). Cousins is waiting to jump into the cap space Leonard leaves open on at least one of the Los Angeles teams, but we’ll see if he has to settle for the $4.8 million room exception or maybe even the veteran minimum.

3) Marcus Morris

A solid veteran at the four who can stretch the floor (37.5 percent from three last season), Morris also brings grit and a toughness a lot of teams could use. He is one of the best scorers left on the board and can get buckets in a variety of ways — post-ups, from three, the occasional isolation — and did so to the tune of 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game last season in Boston. Plus he can solidly defend the four spot. Dallas is among the teams reportedly making a run at this Morris twin.

4) Danny Green

He may have lost a step at age 32, but his value as a 3&D wing who will step up and make plays in big minutes was on display in the NBA Finals. He averaged 10.3 points per game and shot 45.5 percent from three in the regular season (but that fell to 32.8 percent in the playoffs). He is one of the players waiting on Leonard and could end up playing for the $4.8 million room exception wherever Leonard goes, but he also could go his own way. The Raptors, Clippers, Lakers, and Mavericks are all interested.

5) Kelly Oubre

He’s a restricted free agent, meaning the Suns can match any offer, which has dampened his market because no team has wanted to come in with the big contract it would take to get the Suns to walk away. Oubre is incredibly athletic but has never quite lived up to his potential. Traded mid-season to the Suns, the slashing wing averaged 16.9 points a game for them, but he still shot just 32.5 percent from three. With Ricky Rubio at the point Oubre could fit on the wing in Phoenix, the only question now is the price.

6) JaMychal Green

If he can stay healthy (he played 65 games last season between the Grizzlies and Clippers), Green is an underappreciated 6’9″ modern stretch four who can help teams because he plays with high energy and can defend multiple positions. Last season he averaged 9.4 points per game, shot 40 percent from three, and added 6.3 rebounds a night. In Memphis his role kept changing, he didn’t complain and just tried to make plays. He could fit on a lot of teams.

7) Jabari Parker

Looking for a player who can just get buckets? Parker is the guy. The former No. 2 pick (who had multiple ACL surgeries) averaged 14.5 points and 6.6 rebounds a game last season, he gets most of his points around the rim, where he is very efficient. He struggles defensively but is a solid scoring role player off the bench.

8) Rajon Rondo

The veteran, high IQ point guard averaged 9.2 points and 8 assists per game last season with the Lakers. While his defense isn’t near what it used to be (particularly on ball), he is still a solid rotation point guard at the NBA level who has championship experience.

9) Delon Wright

A restricted free agent, meaning the Grizzlies can match any offer. A combo guard but one without a three-point shot. Still, in 26 games at the end of last season with Memphis, where the ball was in his hands more, he averaged 12.2 points per game. He’s got good size and can defend well, too. He would fit on a few teams as a backup point guard who can play some at the two as well.

10) Jeremy Lin

Lin earned a ring last season when picked up by the Raptors after he was waived by the Hawks (who were in Trae Young mode). He averaged 9.6 points and 3.1 assists per game overall last season, and while he fell out of the Raptors playoff rotation he is a solid backup point guard who knows how to run a team, can get to the rim, can hit the three enough you have to respect it, and is a better defender now than his reputation. He could provide good point guard depth to a lot of teams.

HONORABLE MENTION: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee, Avery Bradley, Kenneth Faried, Ivica Zubac. (For some teams guys on this part of the list are much better fits than Wright or Lin).)

Rumor: Stephen Curry flew back from Shanghai to pitch Kevin Durant

By Dane DelgadoJul 5, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Kevin Durant is a member of the Brooklyn Nets. His decision was made on June 30, announced via an underwhelming Instagram “video” message. It was perfectly Durant, truth be told.

The Golden State Warriors wanted to keep Durant, but apparently their final salvo in trying to keep him in Northern California never happened.

According to The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, Stephen Curry was flying back from Shanghai to New York in order to speak with Durant one final time. It’s a flight that takes more than 12 hours, and a significant gesture by Curry.

But Simmons says that Curry never got the chance to speak to Durant before his decision went live. Speaking on his podcast this week, Simmons says that Curry’s plane didn’t land until an hour after Durant announced his Brooklyn signing on IG.

That reportedly rubbed the Warriors the wrong way.

Via The Bill Simmons Podcast, transcribed via Mercury News:

“The Warriors still feel like they have a puncher’s chance to get him,” Simmons said. “Enough that Curry is going to fly back from Shanghai to New York and land on Sunday night, right after free agency starts, and he has this determined time with KD to just talk with him and put a bow on everything. Either, ‘Hey man, here’s how we feel about you…’ and convince him to stay, and if Durant’s not going to stay, they’ll talk about that.”

“Curry … decides to do the dignified thing and he goes to meet KD anyway,” Simmons said, “basically to say goodbye to him. But, from what I’ve heard, the Warriors took that personally.

“Because, by all accounts, undeniably, Curry is one of the best teammates in the league. And one of the best teammates in a long time. And has just always kind of looked out for KD and defended him and all that stuff.

“And it just was (crummy). That’s what I heard.”

This is certainly a way to burn a bridge if this is how things went down.

Plus, folks outside the organization weren’t happy about it. Just look at poor Smash Mouth.

Durant seems like he just wanted to play with his friends on the Nets, which is fine. But the way things went down may not have been on the up and up.