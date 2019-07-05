Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Billboard goes up in San Antonio to recruit Boogie Cousins

By Kurt HelinJul 5, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT
1 Comment

The fans in San Antonio — and apparently DeMar DeRozan — are a little different from NBA executives:

They want DeMarcus Cousins.

Coming off two major injuries — a torn Achilles and a torn quad muscle — there has not been much demand for Cousins’ services. DeMar DeRozan reportedly reached out to Cousins to talk about San Antonio. It’s unclear how interested Gregg Popovich and company are in that pairing, but at least someone in San Antonio likes it, and apparently Brooks & Dunn.

Cousins likely would have to take a veteran minimum contract, and the Spurs would need to shuffle to have the roster space, to for this signing to happen. Which is to say, don’t bet on it.

Don’t expect anything to happen until Kawhi Leonard makes his call and shakes out the rest of the market.

Concerns about Knicks’ organization reportedly at heart of why free agents stayed away

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 5, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT
1 Comment

It’s not about the last 20 years, most NBA players don’t account for “ancient” history when choosing a free agent destination. It’s about the previous five years or so.

If you’re thinking about the last five years, what do you know of the Clippers? Went to the playoffs every year, have player-friendly and loved Doc Rivers as coach, was the fun show of Lob City, rebuilt well on the fly, have Jerry West in the front office and an owner worth about $50 billion in Steve Ballmer.

What do you know about the Nets in the last five years? Playing in Brooklyn now, and management there has built a player-friendly culture built on guys who play hard, and they have made smart rebuilding decision after smart rebuilding decision under Sean Marks. This is a playoff team already poised to take a step forward.

That’s now what teams think of the Knicks, according to a story in the New York Times by David Waldstein.

Yet interviews with agents and other basketball executives, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid jeopardizing any future business with the Knicks, bear out the perception that players would rather not deal with an organization seen as dysfunctional, though there are more nuanced explanations for the radioactivity of the team, as well…

But there is also the remote location of the Knicks’ practice facility — in suburban Westchester County, nearly 30 miles from Manhattan, a long commute that complicates living arrangements — and most recently there has been the surprising success of the Nets…

Players around the league, according to the agents, have taken note of the Knicks’ instability: There have been 10 coaches since Van Gundy left in 2001 and almost as many top executives, some with impressive résumés, like Isiah Thomas, Donnie Walsh and Phil Jackson. Now [Steve] Mills and Scott Perry, the general manager, are at the helm.

James Dolan is painted as the villain, the Knicks need to overcome that perception.

Perry and Mills have done a good job this summer in this sense: After striking out with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, they didn’t throw max contracts at second- and third-tier guys who would hamstring the organization going forward, as the Knicks have done in the past. They stuck with building around youth — R.J. Barrett, Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson — while adding smart veteran contracts such as Julius Randle (a two-year deal). Keep improving, but keep the financial flexibility go after the next star.

Think about the struggling franchises that have made big moves. The Lakers did it by putting together enough good young players that they could make an interesting offer for Anthony Davis. The Nets had young players with talent such as D'Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, and Joe Harris. The Clippers may or may not get Kawhi Leonard, but they also have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Landry Shamet, Montrezl Harrell plus veterans such as Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley who are respected around the NBA.

The Knicks need to spend a couple of seasons getting there, getting that core talent level up, then the rest of it can come together.

And then the stories about why players are staying away will stop.

Report: Kawhi Leonard won’t announce decision today, will sign long-term deal

Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 5, 2019, 4:02 PM EDT
13 Comments

Cris Carter, who’s tight with Kawhi Leonard‘s camp, said to expect an announcement today.

Apparently, that plan has changed.

Carter:

A long-term deal makes sense for Leonard given his injury history. That also makes the stakes of his free agency even higher. Someone is going to secure one of the NBA’s top players for years. Other teams won’t get another crack at him anytime soon.

The clock is ticking on the Lakers’ cap space. They’re reportedly bound to trade for Anthony Davis tomorrow. That deal becoming official would leave them with well below max cap space. So, if Leonard is still considering the Lakers, he must decide soon.

The Clippers can keep their cap space open, and the Raptors don’t need cap space to re-sign Leonard. Those teams will likely wait as long as Leonard takes.

Which will apparently be at least another day.

Danny Green: Lakers, Clippers, Mavericks interested in me

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 5, 2019, 2:10 PM EDT
3 Comments

All eyes are on Kawhi Leonard.

But other good free agents remain on the market.

One of the best – Danny Green – elaborated on his considerations.

Green on his “Inside the Green Room” podcast, as transcribed by The Dallas Morning News:

“The LA teams are in contention,” Green said. “They’ve reached out and shown the most interest. And Dallas — I’ve known Mark Cuban and Rick Carlisle for a long time. They have a really good interest in me.

Presumably, if Leonard stays with the Raptors, they’d also be interested in re-signing Green. That roster would get expensive, but winning a title often emboldens ownership to spend more – especially to keep the championship group intact.

If the Lakers and Clippers miss on Leonard, they’d have a lot of money to throw at Green. The Mavericks have also left substantial cap space open. All three teams want to be good next season.

Green is an exceptional 3-and-D guard who’ll fit well in any situation.

Cris Carter expects Kawhi Leonard to announce decision today

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 5, 2019, 12:05 PM EDT
10 Comments

Cris Carter helpfully informed everyone who’s on pins and needles about Kawhi Leonard‘s choice between the Raptors, Lakers and Clippers there’d be announcement yesterday.

But it’s now time to raise the alert level.

First Things First:

Carter:

I believe there’s going to be an announcement today.

I do believe there’s going to be an announcement today.

Carter, who has close ties to Leonard’s camp, comes closest to speaking publicly on behalf of Leonard.

So, when Carter says to expect an announcement today, I’d listen.