Watch Snoop Dogg sing a song to convince Kawhi Leonard to sign with the Lakers

Kawhi Leonard‘s decision reportedly won’t come on July 4th. For that, NBA media will be forever thankful.
But Leonard is still mulling his decision, and that means that the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Toronto Raptors are still in the running for the superstar forward.
Folks have made their pitches to Leonard, with more seeming to come each day. Leonard’s delay in his decision is perhaps attracting more crazy pleas than usual.
One of those pitches came in the form of a song sung by Long Beach native and Lakers fan Snoop Dogg. The Doggfather posted this video to social media this week hoping to convince Leonard to come to Lakerland.
NSFW language ahead.
Leonard is the prettiest girl at the dance. Hopefully he’s savoring this moment in time. Perhaps that’s why things are taking so long?
The Houston Rockets made a show of really wanting to trade for Jimmy Butler.
Butler, it turns out, wanted to be in Miami.
Was that a bad thing for Houston? A number of front office personnel in Salt Lake City for the Summer League there told Tim MacMahon of ESPN the Rockets may have dodged a bullet.
The reaction from several rival scouts and executives to Jimmy Butler deciding to go to the Miami Heat over the Houston Rockets: The Rockets dodged a bullet.
Houston general manager Daryl Morey’s desire to add Butler to a dynamic that already has potential to be combustible puzzled some other talent evaluators. Especially considering that Butler would have been a distant second option to James Harden, who actively recruited the All-Star who opted to take his talents to South Beach, if not a third option behind Chris Paul as well.
“He’s not exactly a calming influence,” one league source said of Butler.
Plus, what the Rockets would have had to give up — Clint Capela, and either Eric Gordon or P.J. Tucker — would have depleted the talent around a combustible core, which could have hurt the team’s prospects.
While going to Houston would have been going home for Butler, a lot of players don’t want to play at home (it comes with challenges, such as everyone you went to high school with asking for tickets). Maybe that was not what Butler wanted, maybe he felt a kindred spirit with grinders like Pat Riley and Erick Spoelstra, maybe he just likes South Beach that much. Whatever the reason, Butler made his choice.
How much of the Rockets going after Butler was real and how much was “look how hard we’re trying fans” is up for debate. Bottom line, the Rockets struck out, but with the roster they have — if Chris Paul and James Harden can go to some marriage counseling and figure things out — this team is a serious contender. Why mess with it and bring a spark to an already combustible scene?
The Timberwolves used Dario Saric to trade up from the No. 11 pick to the No. 6 pick and get Jarrett Culver.
If the on-their-own-planet Suns weren’t willing to trade down for just Saric, Minnesota was apparently exploring dealing a better player – Robert Covington.
Brian Windhorst of ESPN:
the Wolves were offering him around at the draft as they looked to move up. Depending on his return to health, league executives believe he could be on the market again.
Covington is one of the NBA’s best defensive wings, and he’s a solid 3-point shooter. His contract (three years, $36,415,035 remaining) is team-friendly both for the low salary and lengthy control.
But he missed Minnesota’s final 45 games last season with a knee injury. That could cool interest in the 28-year-old until he shows he’s healthy.
Gersson Rosas just took over the Timberwolves’ front office. He didn’t pick most of these players. If he’s attached to the players he inherited, it’s mostly coincidental. So, expect movement – maybe including Covington.
After getting drafted No. 14 overall by the Nuggets last year, Michael Porter Jr. his entire first season due to back injury.
He got healthy and was looking forward to summer league.
But…
Mike Singer of The Denver Post:
Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr. suffered a left knee sprain during a minicamp scrimmage Wednesday night and is unlikely to play in Las Vegas Summer League, a league source told The Denver Post.
It’s not expected to be a long-term issue, and the Nuggets see no need to rush him back to the court.
That’s a bummer for Porter.
The forward has plenty of talent. It’d be nice to see it at some point.
Hopefully, the Nuggets are correct this isn’t a long-term issue. But at some point, Porter must prove he can stay healthy.
