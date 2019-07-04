Watch Snoop Dogg sing a song to convince Kawhi Leonard to sign with the Lakers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kawhi Leonard‘s decision reportedly won’t come on July 4th. For that, NBA media will be forever thankful.

But Leonard is still mulling his decision, and that means that the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Toronto Raptors are still in the running for the superstar forward.

Folks have made their pitches to Leonard, with more seeming to come each day. Leonard’s delay in his decision is perhaps attracting more crazy pleas than usual.

One of those pitches came in the form of a song sung by Long Beach native and Lakers fan Snoop Dogg. The Doggfather posted this video to social media this week hoping to convince Leonard to come to Lakerland.

NSFW language ahead.

Via Twitter:

.@SnoopDogg trying to convince Kawhi to sign with the Lakers 😂 *NSFW* pic.twitter.com/HwrI6zrIdf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 4, 2019

Leonard is the prettiest girl at the dance. Hopefully he’s savoring this moment in time. Perhaps that’s why things are taking so long?