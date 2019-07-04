Report: Wizards apply for disabled-player exception for John Wall, indicating he’ll miss full season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Last February, the Wizards announced John Wall would miss another 12-plus months after rupturing his Achilles. Wall said he isn’t sure whether he’ll miss next season entirely.

Now, comes another sign he’ll miss the whole season.

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic:

The Washington Wizards have applied for a Disabled Player Exception in respect to John Wall, per a source. Team has not yet received notification from league as to whether or not the application has been granted or denied. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) July 2, 2019

Washington would receive the exception only if an NBA-appointed doctor rules Wall is “substantially more likely than not” to be out through June 15. The application doesn’t necessarily mean the Wizards believe that to be the case. It doesn’t hurt to try. But it’s also quite possible they believe he’ll be out so long.

I doubt Wall will play next season. He’s certain to miss a large portion of the year. Washington will likely stink, and it’s tough to see him returning late in a lost-cause season.

But “substantially more likely than not” to be out through June 15 is a much higher bar. That said, the league is often lenient granting disabled-player exceptions.

The Wizards could use one. They’d get a $9,258,000 exception that could used to sign a player to a one-year contract or trade for someone on the final year of his contract.

Presently, the Wizards have limited means of adding talent. They used most of the mid-level exception on Ish Smith. They have Bird Rights on Jabari Parker and Sam Dekker. Otherwise, they’re limited to the rest of the mid-level exception (about $3.4 million) and the $3,623,000 bi-annual exception.