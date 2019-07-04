Report: Teams see Timberwolves looking to trade Robert Covington

The Timberwolves used Dario Saric to trade up from the No. 11 pick to the No. 6 pick and get Jarrett Culver.
If the on-their-own-planet Suns weren’t willing to trade down for just Saric, Minnesota was apparently exploring dealing a better player – Robert Covington.
Brian Windhorst of ESPN:
the Wolves were offering him around at the draft as they looked to move up. Depending on his return to health, league executives believe he could be on the market again.
Covington is one of the NBA’s best defensive wings, and he’s a solid 3-point shooter. His contract (three years, $36,415,035 remaining) is team-friendly both for the low salary and lengthy control.
But he missed Minnesota’s final 45 games last season with a knee injury. That could cool interest in the 28-year-old until he shows he’s healthy.
Gersson Rosas just took over the Timberwolves’ front office. He didn’t pick most of these players. If he’s attached to the players he inherited, it’s mostly coincidental. So, expect movement – maybe including Covington.
After getting drafted No. 14 overall by the Nuggets last year, Michael Porter Jr. his entire first season due to back injury.
He got healthy and was looking forward to summer league.
But…
Mike Singer of The Denver Post:
Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr. suffered a left knee sprain during a minicamp scrimmage Wednesday night and is unlikely to play in Las Vegas Summer League, a league source told The Denver Post.
It’s not expected to be a long-term issue, and the Nuggets see no need to rush him back to the court.
That’s a bummer for Porter.
The forward has plenty of talent. It’d be nice to see it at some point.
Hopefully, the Nuggets are correct this isn’t a long-term issue. But at some point, Porter must prove he can stay healthy.
Kawhi Leonard reportedly indicated he wouldn’t announce his decision today.
Now, comes an even clearer update.
Cris Carter of Fox Sports 1:
Carter has close ties to Leonard’s camp. This as close to an official announcement as we’ll get.
Leonard can’t stop someone from reporting where he’ll sign. But he has kept everything tight. It seems unlikely news will break outside his terms.
There are indications Leonard will re-sign with the Raptors, but I’ve seen no good reason to rule out the Lakers or Clippers. We’ll get an announcement in due time – just not today.
Many people are trying to figure out where Kawhi Leonard will re-sign.
Reporters want to know, so they can break the news. Teams want to know, so they can build with or without him. And other players want to know, because the Raptors, Lakers and Clippers will build differently depending whether or not they get Leonard.
Could one of those players have learned Leonard’s destination?
Jalen Rose said he’s 99% hearing Leonard will re-sign with Toronto. David Thorpe has reported that, too. There’s also someone else potentially knowledgeable who believes Leonard will return to the Raptors.
Tim MacMahon of ESPN:
I’m glad MacMahon clarified it wasn’t Danny Green, who been so linked to Leonard. That was the obvious guess.
I also agree with MacMahon: Take this with a grain of salt. But when we have so little information, I’ll take a grain of salt.
Last February, the Wizards announced John Wall would miss another 12-plus months after rupturing his Achilles. Wall said he isn’t sure whether he’ll miss next season entirely.
Now, comes another sign he’ll miss the whole season.
Sam Vecenie of The Athletic:
Washington would receive the exception only if an NBA-appointed doctor rules Wall is “substantially more likely than not” to be out through June 15. The application doesn’t necessarily mean the Wizards believe that to be the case. It doesn’t hurt to try. But it’s also quite possible they believe he’ll be out so long.
I doubt Wall will play next season. He’s certain to miss a large portion of the year. Washington will likely stink, and it’s tough to see him returning late in a lost-cause season.
But “substantially more likely than not” to be out through June 15 is a much higher bar. That said, the league is often lenient granting disabled-player exceptions.
The Wizards could use one. They’d get a $9,258,000 exception that could used to sign a player to a one-year contract or trade for someone on the final year of his contract.
Presently, the Wizards have limited means of adding talent. They used most of the mid-level exception on Ish Smith. They have Bird Rights on Jabari Parker and Sam Dekker. Otherwise, they’re limited to the rest of the mid-level exception (about $3.4 million) and the $3,623,000 bi-annual exception.