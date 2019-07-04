Report: Teams see Timberwolves looking to trade Robert Covington

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Timberwolves used Dario Saric to trade up from the No. 11 pick to the No. 6 pick and get Jarrett Culver.

If the on-their-own-planet Suns weren’t willing to trade down for just Saric, Minnesota was apparently exploring dealing a better player – Robert Covington.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

the Wolves were offering him around at the draft as they looked to move up. Depending on his return to health, league executives believe he could be on the market again.

Covington is one of the NBA’s best defensive wings, and he’s a solid 3-point shooter. His contract (three years, $36,415,035 remaining) is team-friendly both for the low salary and lengthy control.

But he missed Minnesota’s final 45 games last season with a knee injury. That could cool interest in the 28-year-old until he shows he’s healthy.

Gersson Rosas just took over the Timberwolves’ front office. He didn’t pick most of these players. If he’s attached to the players he inherited, it’s mostly coincidental. So, expect movement – maybe including Covington.