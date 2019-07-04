Report: Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr. likely to miss summer league with knee sprain

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After getting drafted No. 14 overall by the Nuggets last year, Michael Porter Jr. his entire first season due to back injury.

He got healthy and was looking forward to summer league.

But…

Mike Singer of The Denver Post:

Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr. suffered a left knee sprain during a minicamp scrimmage Wednesday night and is unlikely to play in Las Vegas Summer League, a league source told The Denver Post. It’s not expected to be a long-term issue, and the Nuggets see no need to rush him back to the court.

That’s a bummer for Porter.

The forward has plenty of talent. It’d be nice to see it at some point.

Hopefully, the Nuggets are correct this isn’t a long-term issue. But at some point, Porter must prove he can stay healthy.