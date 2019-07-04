Report: NBA player likely to be affected by Kawhi Leonard’s decision heard Raptors

Many people are trying to figure out where Kawhi Leonard will re-sign.
Reporters want to know, so they can break the news. Teams want to know, so they can build with or without him. And other players want to know, because the Raptors, Lakers and Clippers will build differently depending whether or not they get Leonard.
Could one of those players have learned Leonard’s destination?
Jalen Rose said he’s 99% hearing Leonard will re-sign with Toronto. David Thorpe has reported that, too. There’s also someone else potentially knowledgeable who believes Leonard will return to the Raptors.
Tim MacMahon of ESPN:
I’m glad MacMahon clarified it wasn’t Danny Green, who been so linked to Leonard. That was the obvious guess.
I also agree with MacMahon: Take this with a grain of salt. But when we have so little information, I’ll take a grain of salt.
Kawhi Leonard reportedly indicated he wouldn’t announce his decision today.
Now, comes an even clearer update.
Cris Carter of Fox Sports 1:
Carter has close ties to Leonard’s camp. This as close to an official announcement as we’ll get.
Leonard can’t stop someone from reporting where he’ll sign. But he has kept everything tight. It seems unlikely news will break outside his terms.
There are indications Leonard will re-sign with the Raptors, but I’ve seen no good reason to rule out the Lakers or Clippers. We’ll get an announcement in due time – just not today.
Last February, the Wizards announced John Wall would miss another 12-plus months after rupturing his Achilles. Wall said he isn’t sure whether he’ll miss next season entirely.
Now, comes another sign he’ll miss the whole season.
Sam Vecenie of The Athletic:
Washington would receive the exception only if an NBA-appointed doctor rules Wall is “substantially more likely than not” to be out through June 15. The application doesn’t necessarily mean the Wizards believe that to be the case. It doesn’t hurt to try. But it’s also quite possible they believe he’ll be out so long.
I doubt Wall will play next season. He’s certain to miss a large portion of the year. Washington will likely stink, and it’s tough to see him returning late in a lost-cause season.
But “substantially more likely than not” to be out through June 15 is a much higher bar. That said, the league is often lenient granting disabled-player exceptions.
The Wizards could use one. They’d get a $9,258,000 exception that could used to sign a player to a one-year contract or trade for someone on the final year of his contract.
Presently, the Wizards have limited means of adding talent. They used most of the mid-level exception on Ish Smith. They have Bird Rights on Jabari Parker and Sam Dekker. Otherwise, they’re limited to the rest of the mid-level exception (about $3.4 million) and the $3,623,000 bi-annual exception.
The Knicks didn’t have the kind of summer free agency fans and owner James Dolan expected — “I think we’re going to have a very successful offseason when it comes to free agency” — but the silver lining is they didn’t do anything stupid, either. In the past when they struck out on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn) and Kawhi Leonard (um… somewhere) they would have panicked and dramatically overspent on a second- or third-tier star that hamstrung them against the cap for years.
Signings such as Julius Randle, Bobby Portis, Reggie Bullock, Elfrid Payton, and company were not long-term and over the top. The Knicks may not be a threat in the East next season, but they live to fight another day.
One question left, how do they fill out the last spot on the roster. Expect a Lance Thomas — who the team waived to create cap space as free agency started — to return, reports Marc Berman of the New York Post.
As of Wednesday, the Knicks still held $4 million of cap space and then a $4.8 room exception. They had only one spot left, though, on their 15-man roster. Lance Thomas is the favorite, as The Post reported, to fill the final spot. Vince Carter has also been mentioned. The Knicks could sign two players and cut one after a training camp battle.
With Julius Randle and Taj Gibson at the four already on the roster, not sure how many minutes there would be for Thomas, who played in 46 games for New York last season and averaged 4.5 points per game. That said, we’re talking about the 15th spot on the roster, not going to be a lot of minutes for anyone who gets that spot. Carter would be an excellent addition to any locker room with young players learning how to be pros, such as the Knicks, plus he’d be a fan favorite because a few times a year he hops in the hot tub time machine and looks like vintage Carter.
The Grizzlies got a high-upside first-round pick for taking Andre Iguodala and his $17,185,185 salary.
Could they get another valuable asset for flipping Iguodala elsewhere?
As soon as Memphis got him from the Warriors, who were pressing to get under the hard cap triggered by a D'Angelo Russell sign-and-trade, it was clear Iguodala didn’t fit with the rebuilding Grizzlies. He’s 35 and ready to help a winner now, probably not for much longer. There was talk of a buyout, the Lakers the most commonly predicted destination.
But the Grizzlies are proceeding as if they can do better in a trade.
Tim MacMahon of ESPN:
Teams often have a rule with potential buyouts: They’ll say a buyout is completely out of the question… until it happens. They just lose too much leverage in trade negotiations if a buyout seems possible.
It’s no surprise teams want Iguodala. He’s good. Quality wings are also scarce. Though Iguodala is aging, he’s such a smart player. His ability to get himself and the ball to the right spots is special, and he couples his basketball intelligence with a real commitment defensively. He could slip out of usefulness next season, but there’ll likely be at least one team that should bet on him once the dust settles in free agency.
Iguodala’s high salary will limit suitors. Not every team has the flexibility to acquire him. But the Mavericks still have cap space to facilitate a trade. The Rockets have other expensive players to send back. There are paths to trades.
Likely, one gets done. But if not, a buyout isn’t completely out of the question – no matter what Memphis says now.