Spencer Dinwiddie helped convince Kyrie Irving he should join Nets

By Kurt HelinJul 3, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
In the middle of last season, Spencer Dinwiddie agreed to a three-year, $34 million contract extension with the Nets. Some thought the point guard should have waited until this summer, become a free agent, and chased a bigger payday, but for a guy who had never made more than $1.5 million the chance to lock in an eight-figure payday — with an organization he liked and trusted — seemed the smart move.

Then Dinwiddie went out and recruited the guy who will be in front of him on the depth chart.

All season long both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant had been linked to the Knicks, but that started to swing in recent months, and eventually the pair signed in Brooklyn with the Nets. Dinwiddie was the lead recruiter, reports Marc Stein at the New York Times.

Irving’s fondness for the Nets, which grew throughout a season of tension and disappointment with the Boston Celtics, is not merely an offshoot of his New Jersey childhood. It stems in part from a hard sell of the franchise to Irving by Spencer Dinwiddie, the Nets reserve guard, after they shared a course at Harvard in September. Dinwiddie was Irving’s classmate in a Harvard Business School program for athletes, “Crossover Into Business,” that commenced last fall and continued remotely for a semester.

It was there that the two players from disparate talent tiers began building the bond that led to a regular dialogue and, by Sunday, brought Dinwiddie to the Nets’ practice facility [for the Irving signing announcement]…

Across the country, Dinwiddie was “at the forefront” of the monthslong push to persuade Irving to prioritize the Nets over the Knicks and to nudge Durant in the same direction, according to one person familiar with the Nets’ pursuit of Irving who was not authorized to discuss it publicly.

The NBA league office does not treat player-to-player conversations as tampering (so long as the player was not directed to do so by his team’s front office). Dinwiddie knows the game and didn’t need Nets GM Sean Marks telling him what to do.

Eventually, Durant’s close friend DeAndre Jordan was swayed by the arguments and started pushing for Brooklyn, too  (and Jordan signed a four-year, $40 million contract with the Nets, with Durant and Irving taking a little less to make room for it).

It’s never one thing that sways a big decision, the roster and culture the Nets had built up in recent years also played a significant role in Irving’s decision. As did growing up in New Jersey a Nets fan. But in this case, a backup point had a big influence on the outcome as well.

Report: Interested teams have been warned not to leak Kawhi Leonard info

By Dan FeldmanJul 3, 2019, 1:21 PM EDT
LeBron James‘ and Kevin Durant‘s free agencies have taken over the NBA in recent years, with tons of reports about every meeting and consideration. In a quiet year, even Gordon Hayward‘s free agency drew massive attention with frequent updates.

Kawhi Leonard – arguably the NBA’s best player – is an unrestricted free agent.

Why have heard so little about him?

Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN2:

Teams have simply been told this, “If information on your presentation gets out, you’re really imperiling your chance to sign Kawhi Leonard.” And so you understand why teams are keeping this so private. And his camp has not allowed that information to really get out.

I was told to not to expect a decision until at least later today, possibly tomorrow on July 4th.

Leonard is somewhere in the process of meeting with the Lakers, Clippers and Raptors. Everyone is waiting with bated breath for his decision.

And we just don’t know much. A rare piece of intel: The Lakers are reportedly optimistic.

Paradoxically, could that make them less likely to get Leonard?

Boban Marjanovic reportedly agrees to two-year, $7 million contract with Dallas

By Kurt HelinJul 3, 2019, 12:56 PM EDT
Let us have a moment of silence for the end of the Bobi and Tobi show. The NBA just got a little less fun.

Center Boban Marjanovic is headed to Dallas on a two-year, $7 million contract, a story first broken by Marc Stein of the New York Times and since confirmed by multiple reports.

Marjanovic will play a limited role off the bench behind Kristaps Porzingis (assuming he is healthy and ready to go to start the season), and Dwight Powell.

Boban, at 7’3″, is a very big body who can make things difficult on other teams because he can score around the rim and alters/blocks shots on defense when he can stay back. He averaged 7.3 points and 4.6 rebounds a game last season split between the Clippers and 76ers. He doesn’t move all that well and can be played off the floor in the postseason with shooters, but over the course of a season he’s a solid rotational big man who can help out.

And Mavericks fans will love him — he just loves playing the game, and his joy is infectious.

Bulls big man Wendell Carter Jr. will have surgery to repair core muscle injury

By Kurt HelinJul 3, 2019, 12:21 PM EDT
Wendell Carter Jr. was having an impressive rookie season — 10.3 points and 7 rebounds a night, playing solid defense, overall looking like a good draft pick by the Bulls — when his season was cut short by a thumb injury that ultimately required surgery.

Now Carter is reportedly going to have another surgery, although this one is fairly minor.

 

A “core muscle injury” is what we used to call a sports hernia, except medically it’s not actually a hernia, so team doctors stopped calling it that.

The point is it’s not a major injury and it should not impact the promising young player going into next season.

Report: Memphis trades Chandler Parsons to Atlanta for Solomon Hill, Miles Plumlee

By Kurt HelinJul 3, 2019, 11:24 AM EDT
This is a swap of bad, expiring contracts that gives each team a little something. Very little, but it’s there.

Chandler Parsons is headed to the Atlanta Hawks for Solomon Hill and Miles Plumlee, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This is essentially a cap-neutral swap, Atlanta saves about $200,000. It’s not a trade that really moves the needle either way for either team.

So why do it? For Memphis, they get two smaller contracts, which will be easier to trade than one big one. Atlanta gets a roster spot freed up.

It is the end of the Chandler Parsons era in Memphis, the guy they brought in to provide grit n’ grind some offensive spark, but he was never healthy enough to do that.