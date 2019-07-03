Report: Wilson Chandler agrees to join Brooklyn on one-year deal

Years ago, when Nets coach Kenny Atkinson was an assistant coach with the New York Knicks, Wilson Chandler was one of the team’s players.

That relationship — and the need for some solid, veteran minutes at the four — has Wilson Chandler heading to Brooklyn next season on a one-year deal, reports Chris Haynes of The Athletic.

Free agent forward Wilson Chandler has reached an agreement with the Brooklyn Nets, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 3, 2019

Chandler split time between the Sixers and Clippers last season, shot 39 percent from three in Philly, and while he is not the scorer he once was he can be a solid rotation player off the bench for 15 minutes a night, which is all the Nets are looking for. They have Rodions Kurucs at power forward as well.

The Nets are in a strange transition year with Kyrie Irving stepping into a leadership role — which should have Nets fans a little nervous — while everyone waits for Kevin Durant to get healthy and return. Chandler can soak up some minutes and provide locker room leadership during this interesting year.