Report: Timberwolves getting Jake Layman for three years, $11M+

By Dan FeldmanJul 3, 2019, 10:05 PM EDT
After Jake Layman struggled through his first two NBA seasons, the Trail Blazers surprisingly guaranteed his salary for last season. Layman responded with a fine season as a reserve/part-time starter.

Now, he’ll parlay that into a solid payday for a former No. 47 pick.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Bobby Marks of ESPN:

The largest three-year contract the Timberwolves can give Layman with the Dario Saric trade exception is worth $11,283,256. Presumably, Wojnarowski/Bartelstein are just rounding generously.

Layman will join a deep group of players who can play forward in Minnesota – Robert Covington, Andrew Wiggins, Jarrett Culver, Keita Bates-Diop and Noah Vonleh. If the 25-year-old Layman sustains his improvement as an outside shooter and cutter/finisher, he’ll find minutes.

Report: Kawhi Leonard not announcing tonight, could take few more days

By Dan FeldmanJul 3, 2019, 10:32 PM EDT
Kawhi Leonard‘s camp put out word not to expect an announcement soon – a helpful, but still frustratingly vague, leak.

Now, we’re getting a more-concrete timeline.

Jabari Young of The Athletic:

So, we can stand down and enjoy July 4 without fretting about missing anything? This is still a little more open-ended than I’d like. But it does sound like Leonard won’t reveal his decision during the holiday.

The news could leak at any point after Leonard decides, but that seems unlikely with this secretive process.

The two-year part of Young’s update seems to be about refuting Jalen Rose’s report that Leonard will sign a two-year deal with the Raptors. Considering his injury history, Leonard signing a short deal would be somewhat risky. But Rose isn’t the only one who believes it’ll happen.

Report: Knicks canceled meeting with Kawhi Leonard

By Dan FeldmanJul 3, 2019, 9:18 PM EDT
The Knicks put out pathetic spin about why they didn’t get Kevin Durant.

Now – with Kawhi Leonard considering the Raptors, Lakers and Clippers – the Knicks are trying to control the narrative about their pursuit of him. Leonard and the Knicks didn’t even meet despite the team’s confidence it’d get a meeting.

Marc Berman of the New York Post:

According to a source, Leonard agreed to meet with the Knicks, but not until Wednesday after finishing with the Clippers and Lakers.

That plan was scratched by Knicks’ brass over logistics.

The Knicks had spent almost all of their $70 million cap space in the first 20 hours of free agency, knowing if they waited until the Leonard meeting Wednesday, the players they did sign could be off the market. It was too big a risk, knowing they likely would finish fourth behind the Raptors, Lakers and Clippers.

I think the Knicks are correct: Leonard almost certainly wouldn’t have picked them. Best we can tell, Leonard likes winning and the West Coast and dislikes the spotlight. New York fits none of those parameters.

But it’s not as if the Knicks pivoted to some great plan by not waiting on Leonard. They’re instead signing Julius Randle, Bobby Portis, Reggie Bullock, Taj Gibson, Wayne Ellington and Elfrid Payton to expensive, but at least short, contracts. That underwhelming collection of players will likely lead to another losing season. If one or two become keepers or get traded for positive value, that’d be nice.

Chasing Leonard would have offered far more upside. He could’ve immediately vaulted New York into a strong playoff team.

But, again, it seems highly unlikely the Knicks would’ve landed Leonard.

So, it’s amusing to watch the Knicks spin like this. Their offseason went poorly.

That probably would have been the case whether or not they met with Leonard.

Lakers’ Zach Norvell Jr. drains game-winning corner three at Summer League

By Kurt HelinJul 3, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT
The Lakers liked Gonzaga sharpshooter Zach Norvell Jr. out of college, he went undrafted so they signed him to a two-way contract.

Wednesday he showed why they should have a little faith in him — Norvell drained a game-winning corner three to beat the Kings in Los Angeles’ final game of the Sacramento Summer League.

Summer League for young players is about making an impression. So far so good for Norvell. It wasn’t just this shot, he averaged 14 points per game over the three games in the California capital.

Jalen Rose: I’m 99% hearing Kawhi Leonard will re-sign with Raptors

By Dan FeldmanJul 3, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT
5 Comments

Cris Carter said Kawhi Leonard hasn’t decided between the Raptors, Lakers and Clippers. I’m not convinced that’s true. Leonard could just be trying to control the reveal of his choice.

If Leonard has decided, it’s possible information has gotten out.

Get Up:

Jalen Rose:

What I’m 99% hearing is that Kawhi Leonard will be returning to Toronto and signing a two-year contract.

Rose has been out ahead on Leonard news before. He’s also not the only one reporting Leonard will re-sign with Toronto on a short-term deal.

But Rose also isn’t a news-breaker by trade.

So, I’d put some stock into this report, but I’m hardly sold Leonard will return to the Raptors.