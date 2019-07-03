Report: Pistons add power forward depth, agree to one-year deal with Markieff Morris

Blake Griffin is the guy Detroit’s offense is built around and he is going to get the bulk of the minutes – and the crunch time minutes — at power forward.
However, the Pistons also need to find a way to reduce the load on Griffin, in terms of minutes.
Enter Markieff Morris, as reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.
At the price, this is a good pickup.
Morris is a solid rotation forward who averaged 9.4 points and 4.6 rebounds a game last season, splitting time between the Wizards and Thunder. He’s not knockdown from three (33.5 percent last season) but you have to respect him, he can score inside but is not a great finisher around the rim. He works hard on defense as well.
Detroit has a little money left, they are expected to spend that on one more big, probably a center.
Years ago, when Nets coach Kenny Atkinson was an assistant coach with the New York Knicks, Wilson Chandler was one of the team’s players.
That relationship — and the need for some solid, veteran minutes at the four — has Wilson Chandler heading to Brooklyn next season on a one-year deal, reports Chris Haynes of The Athletic.
Chandler split time between the Sixers and Clippers last season, shot 39 percent from three in Philly, and while he is not the scorer he once was he can be a solid rotation player off the bench for 15 minutes a night, which is all the Nets are looking for. They have Rodions Kurucs at power forward as well.
The Nets are in a strange transition year with Kyrie Irving stepping into a leadership role — which should have Nets fans a little nervous — while everyone waits for Kevin Durant to get healthy and return. Chandler can soak up some minutes and provide locker room leadership during this interesting year.
LeBron James‘ and Kevin Durant‘s free agencies have taken over the NBA in recent years, with tons of reports about every meeting and consideration. In a quiet year, even Gordon Hayward‘s free agency drew massive attention with frequent updates.
Kawhi Leonard – arguably the NBA’s best player – is an unrestricted free agent.
Why have heard so little about him?
Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN2:
Teams have simply been told this, “If information on your presentation gets out, you’re really imperiling your chance to sign Kawhi Leonard.” And so you understand why teams are keeping this so private. And his camp has not allowed that information to really get out.
I was told to not to expect a decision until at least later today, possibly tomorrow on July 4th.
Leonard is somewhere in the process of meeting with the Lakers, Clippers and Raptors. Everyone is waiting with bated breath for his decision.
And we just don’t know much. A rare piece of intel: The Lakers are reportedly optimistic.
Paradoxically, could that make them less likely to get Leonard?
Let us have a moment of silence for the end of the Bobi and Tobi show. The NBA just got a little less fun.
Center Boban Marjanovic is headed to Dallas on a two-year, $7 million contract, a story first broken by Marc Stein of the New York Times and since confirmed by multiple reports.
Marjanovic will play a limited role off the bench behind Kristaps Porzingis (assuming he is healthy and ready to go to start the season), and Dwight Powell.
Boban, at 7’3″, is a very big body who can make things difficult on other teams because he can score around the rim and alters/blocks shots on defense when he can stay back. He averaged 7.3 points and 4.6 rebounds a game last season split between the Clippers and 76ers. He doesn’t move all that well and can be played off the floor in the postseason with shooters, but over the course of a season he’s a solid rotational big man who can help out.
And Mavericks fans will love him — he just loves playing the game, and his joy is infectious.
Wendell Carter Jr. was having an impressive rookie season — 10.3 points and 7 rebounds a night, playing solid defense, overall looking like a good draft pick by the Bulls — when his season was cut short by a thumb injury that ultimately required surgery.
Now Carter is reportedly going to have another surgery, although this one is fairly minor.
A “core muscle injury” is what we used to call a sports hernia, except medically it’s not actually a hernia, so team doctors stopped calling it that.
The point is it’s not a major injury and it should not impact the promising young player going into next season.