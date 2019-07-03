Report: Pistons add power forward depth, agree to one-year deal with Markieff Morris

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Blake Griffin is the guy Detroit’s offense is built around and he is going to get the bulk of the minutes – and the crunch time minutes — at power forward.

However, the Pistons also need to find a way to reduce the load on Griffin, in terms of minutes.

Enter Markieff Morris, as reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent Markieff Morris has agreed to a deal with the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2019

Will be signed using bi-annual exception ($3.6 million), per league sources. https://t.co/bFcPcvYQwL — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) July 3, 2019

At the price, this is a good pickup.

Morris is a solid rotation forward who averaged 9.4 points and 4.6 rebounds a game last season, splitting time between the Wizards and Thunder. He’s not knockdown from three (33.5 percent last season) but you have to respect him, he can score inside but is not a great finisher around the rim. He works hard on defense as well.

Detroit has a little money left, they are expected to spend that on one more big, probably a center.