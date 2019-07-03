Report: Pacers add point guard depth in deal with T.J. McConnell, two-years, $7 million

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Like 76ers fans before them, Pacers fans are going to love the grit and energy T.J. McConnell brings off the bench.

McConnell has agreed to join Indiana on a two-year contract, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Pacers went and got Malcolm Brogdon to be their point guard this summer, an upgrade and another shot creator next to Victor Oladipo (when he returns mid-season). Indiana also is very high on Aaron Holliday, who is entering his second season.

McConnell averaged 6.4 points and 3.4 assists a game in just more than 19 minutes a game last season for Philly. He’s not a great shooter (33.3 percent from three), but he plays with the kind of energy a team wants with its second unit. He is a solid rotation point guard the Pacers get a fair price.

