Report: Pacers add point guard depth in deal with T.J. McConnell, two-years, $7 million

Like 76ers fans before them, Pacers fans are going to love the grit and energy T.J. McConnell brings off the bench.
McConnell has agreed to join Indiana on a two-year contract, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
The Pacers went and got Malcolm Brogdon to be their point guard this summer, an upgrade and another shot creator next to Victor Oladipo (when he returns mid-season). Indiana also is very high on Aaron Holliday, who is entering his second season.
McConnell averaged 6.4 points and 3.4 assists a game in just more than 19 minutes a game last season for Philly. He’s not a great shooter (33.3 percent from three), but he plays with the kind of energy a team wants with its second unit. He is a solid rotation point guard the Pacers get a fair price.
The most interesting thing about this trade?
The Suns drafted Josh Jackson No. 4 overall just two years ago.
Already, Phoenix is treating him like a salary dump.
Jackson’s short career has been marred by legal issues, off-court problems and frustration. And poor play. That’s the part that’s most difficult for teams to get over.
Given far more playmaking responsibility than he can handle, Jackson has too frequently forced and missed bad shots. He has shown flashes of impressive creation, but he hasn’t sustained it nearly enough.
With Jackson due $7,059,480 next season, the Suns aren’t waiting around for him. They needed to clear money to sign Ricky Rubio and keep Kelly Oubre‘s qualifying offer intact.
Neither De'Anthony Melton nor Jevon Carter did much as rookies. Melton is younger and more dynamic and has more upside.
This trade is costly for Phoenix, letting another team take fliers on Jackson and Melton and surrendering two second-round picks. But the Suns are clearly targeting their type of players without much concern for the value.
The Grizzlies are the latest team to take advantage.
Korver’s $7.5 million salary is just $3.44 million guaranteed until Sunday. He has declined significantly at age 38, especially defensively. But the sharpshooter can still help a good team in a limited role.
Blake Griffin is the guy Detroit’s offense is built around and he is going to get the bulk of the minutes – and the crunch time minutes — at power forward.
However, the Pistons also need to find a way to reduce the load on Griffin, in terms of minutes.
Enter Markieff Morris, as reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.
At the price, this is a good pickup.
Morris is a solid rotation forward who averaged 9.4 points and 4.6 rebounds a game last season, splitting time between the Wizards and Thunder. He’s not knockdown from three (33.5 percent last season) but you have to respect him, he can score inside but is not a great finisher around the rim. He works hard on defense as well.
Detroit has a little money left, they are expected to spend that on one more big, probably a center.
Years ago, when Nets coach Kenny Atkinson was an assistant coach with the New York Knicks, Wilson Chandler was one of the team’s players.
That relationship — and the need for some solid, veteran minutes at the four — has Wilson Chandler heading to Brooklyn next season on a one-year deal, reports Chris Haynes of The Athletic.
Chandler split time between the Sixers and Clippers last season, shot 39 percent from three in Philly, and while he is not the scorer he once was he can be a solid rotation player off the bench for 15 minutes a night, which is all the Nets are looking for. They have Rodions Kurucs at power forward as well.
The Nets are in a strange transition year with Kyrie Irving stepping into a leadership role — which should have Nets fans a little nervous — while everyone waits for Kevin Durant to get healthy and return. Chandler can soak up some minutes and provide locker room leadership during this interesting year.
LeBron James‘ and Kevin Durant‘s free agencies have taken over the NBA in recent years, with tons of reports about every meeting and consideration. In a quiet year, even Gordon Hayward‘s free agency drew massive attention with frequent updates.
Kawhi Leonard – arguably the NBA’s best player – is an unrestricted free agent.
Why have heard so little about him?
Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN2:
Teams have simply been told this, “If information on your presentation gets out, you’re really imperiling your chance to sign Kawhi Leonard.” And so you understand why teams are keeping this so private. And his camp has not allowed that information to really get out.
I was told to not to expect a decision until at least later today, possibly tomorrow on July 4th.
Leonard is somewhere in the process of meeting with the Lakers, Clippers and Raptors. Everyone is waiting with bated breath for his decision.
And we just don’t know much. A rare piece of intel: The Lakers are reportedly optimistic.
Paradoxically, could that make them less likely to get Leonard?