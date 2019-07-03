Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: Knicks canceled meeting with Kawhi Leonard

By Dan FeldmanJul 3, 2019, 9:18 PM EDT
The Knicks put out pathetic spin about why they didn’t get Kevin Durant.

Now – with Kawhi Leonard considering the Raptors, Lakers and Clippers – the Knicks are trying to control the narrative about their pursuit of him. Leonard and the Knicks didn’t even meet despite the team’s confidence it’d get a meeting.

Marc Berman of the New York Post:

According to a source, Leonard agreed to meet with the Knicks, but not until Wednesday after finishing with the Clippers and Lakers.

That plan was scratched by Knicks’ brass over logistics.

The Knicks had spent almost all of their $70 million cap space in the first 20 hours of free agency, knowing if they waited until the Leonard meeting Wednesday, the players they did sign could be off the market. It was too big a risk, knowing they likely would finish fourth behind the Raptors, Lakers and Clippers.

I think the Knicks are correct: Leonard almost certainly wouldn’t have picked them. Best we can tell, Leonard likes winning and the West Coast and dislikes the spotlight. New York fits none of those parameters.

But it’s not as if the Knicks pivoted to some great plan by not waiting on Leonard. They’re instead signing Julius Randle, Bobby Portis, Reggie Bullock, Taj Gibson, Wayne Ellington and Elfrid Payton to expensive, but at least short, contracts. That underwhelming collection of players will likely lead to another losing season. If one or two become keepers or get traded for positive value, that’d be nice.

Chasing Leonard would have offered far more upside. He could’ve immediately vaulted New York into a strong playoff team.

But, again, it seems highly unlikely the Knicks would’ve landed Leonard.

So, it’s amusing to watch the Knicks spin like this. Their offseason went poorly.

That probably would have been the case whether or not they met with Leonard.

Lakers’ Zach Norvell Jr. drains game-winning corner three at Summer League

By Kurt HelinJul 3, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT
The Lakers liked Gonzaga sharpshooter Zach Norvell Jr. out of college, he went undrafted so they signed him to a two-way contract.

Wednesday he showed why they should have a little faith in him — Norvell drained a game-winning corner three to beat the Kings in Los Angeles’ final game of the Sacramento Summer League.

Summer League for young players is about making an impression. So far so good for Norvell. It wasn’t just this shot, he averaged 14 points per game over the three games in the California capital.

Jalen Rose: I’m 99% hearing Kawhi Leonard will re-sign with Raptors

By Dan FeldmanJul 3, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT
Cris Carter said Kawhi Leonard hasn’t decided between the Raptors, Lakers and Clippers. I’m not convinced that’s true. Leonard could just be trying to control the reveal of his choice.

If Leonard has decided, it’s possible information has gotten out.

Get Up:

Jalen Rose:

What I’m 99% hearing is that Kawhi Leonard will be returning to Toronto and signing a two-year contract.

Rose has been out ahead on Leonard news before. He’s also not the only one reporting Leonard will re-sign with Toronto on a short-term deal.

But Rose also isn’t a news-breaker by trade.

So, I’d put some stock into this report, but I’m hardly sold Leonard will return to the Raptors.

Cris Carter: Kawhi Leonard still considering Raptors, Lakers, Clippers; Don’t expect answer soon

By Dan FeldmanJul 3, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT
Kawhi Leonard could reportedly reveal tonight or tomorrow whether he’ll sign with the Raptors, Lakers or Clippers.

But that’s a wide timeframe for fans eagerly anticipating a decision that will swing the NBA’s balance of power.

Cris Carter of Fox Sports 1:

Carter has proven to be plugged in with Leonard. I’m always skeptical on reports of a player being undecided. That’s often about controlling the flow of information. Leonard probably has leanings about these teams, maybe even a final decision.

But this sounds like Leonard won’t share his decision tonight. That’s important for everyone waiting on pins and needles. It’d be nice to take a break from watching for news without worrying about missing it.

Of course, this is hardly authoritative or clear. So, there’s still a chance Leonard announces tonight. Tune out tonight at your own risk – though I honestly believe the risk of missing out has decreased.

Report: Suns trading former No. 4 pick Josh Jackson to Grizzlies

By Dan FeldmanJul 3, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT
The Suns drafted Josh Jackson No. 4 overall just two years ago.

Already, Phoenix is treating him like a salary dump.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian:

Jackson’s short career has been marred by legal issues, off-court problems and frustration. And poor play. That’s the part that’s most difficult for teams to get over.

Given far more playmaking responsibility than he can handle, Jackson has too frequently forced and missed bad shots. He has shown flashes of impressive creation, but he hasn’t sustained it nearly enough.

With Jackson due $7,059,480 next season, the Suns aren’t waiting around for him. They needed to clear money to sign Ricky Rubio and keep Kelly Oubre‘s qualifying offer intact.

Neither De'Anthony Melton nor Jevon Carter did much as rookies. Melton is younger and more dynamic and has more upside.

This trade is costly for Phoenix, letting another team take fliers on Jackson and Melton and surrendering two second-round picks. But the Suns are clearly targeting their type of players without much concern for the value.

The Grizzlies are the latest team to take advantage.

Korver’s $7.5 million salary is just $3.44 million guaranteed until Sunday. He has declined significantly at age 38, especially defensively. But the sharpshooter can still help a good team in a limited role.