Report: Interested teams have been warned not to leak Kawhi Leonard info

LeBron James‘ and Kevin Durant‘s free agencies have taken over the NBA in recent years, with tons of reports about every meeting and consideration. In a quiet year, even Gordon Hayward‘s free agency drew massive attention with frequent updates.

Kawhi Leonard – arguably the NBA’s best player – is an unrestricted free agent.

Why have heard so little about him?

Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN2:

Teams have simply been told this, “If information on your presentation gets out, you’re really imperiling your chance to sign Kawhi Leonard.” And so you understand why teams are keeping this so private. And his camp has not allowed that information to really get out.

I was told to not to expect a decision until at least later today, possibly tomorrow on July 4th.

Leonard is somewhere in the process of meeting with the Lakers, Clippers and Raptors. Everyone is waiting with bated breath for his decision.

And we just don’t know much. A rare piece of intel: The Lakers are reportedly optimistic.

Paradoxically, could that make them less likely to get Leonard?