Lakers’ Zach Norvell Jr. drains game-winning corner three at Summer League

The Lakers liked Gonzaga sharpshooter Zach Norvell Jr. out of college, he went undrafted so they signed him to a two-way contract.

Wednesday he showed why they should have a little faith in him — Norvell drained a game-winning corner three to beat the Kings in Los Angeles’ final game of the Sacramento Summer League.

Summer League for young players is about making an impression. So far so good for Norvell. It wasn’t just this shot, he averaged 14 points per game over the three games in the California capital.