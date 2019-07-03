Jalen Rose: I’m 99% hearing Kawhi Leonard will re-sign with Raptors

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cris Carter said Kawhi Leonard hasn’t decided between the Raptors, Lakers and Clippers. I’m not convinced that’s true. Leonard could just be trying to control the reveal of his choice.

If Leonard has decided, it’s possible information has gotten out.

Get Up:

"What I'm 99% hearing is that Kawhi Leonard will be returning to Toronto …" —@JalenRose pic.twitter.com/wkWwElEDyx — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 3, 2019

Jalen Rose:

What I’m 99% hearing is that Kawhi Leonard will be returning to Toronto and signing a two-year contract.

Rose has been out ahead on Leonard news before. He’s also not the only one reporting Leonard will re-sign with Toronto on a short-term deal.

But Rose also isn’t a news-breaker by trade.

So, I’d put some stock into this report, but I’m hardly sold Leonard will return to the Raptors.