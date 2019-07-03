Cris Carter: Kawhi Leonard still considering Raptors, Lakers, Clippers; Don’t expect answer soon

Kawhi Leonard could reportedly reveal tonight or tomorrow whether he’ll sign with the Raptors, Lakers or Clippers.
But that’s a wide timeframe for fans eagerly anticipating a decision that will swing the NBA’s balance of power.
Cris Carter of Fox Sports 1:
Carter has proven to be plugged in with Leonard. I’m always skeptical on reports of a player being undecided. That’s often about controlling the flow of information. Leonard probably has leanings about these teams, maybe even a final decision.
But this sounds like Leonard won’t share his decision tonight. That’s important for everyone waiting on pins and needles. It’d be nice to take a break from watching for news without worrying about missing it.
Of course, this is hardly authoritative or clear. So, there’s still a chance Leonard announces tonight. Tune out tonight at your own risk – though I honestly believe the risk of missing out has decreased.
The Lakers liked Gonzaga sharpshooter Zach Norvell Jr. out of college, he went undrafted so they signed him to a two-way contract.
Wednesday he showed why they should have a little faith in him — Norvell drained a game-winning corner three to beat the Kings in Los Angeles’ final game of the Sacramento Summer League.
Summer League for young players is about making an impression. So far so good for Norvell. It wasn’t just this shot, he averaged 14 points per game over the three games in the California capital.
Get Up:
Jalen Rose:
What I’m 99% hearing is that Kawhi Leonard will be returning to Toronto and signing a two-year contract.
Rose has been out ahead on Leonard news before. He’s also not the only one reporting Leonard will re-sign with Toronto on a short-term deal.
But Rose also isn’t a news-breaker by trade.
So, I’d put some stock into this report, but I’m hardly sold Leonard will return to the Raptors.
The Suns drafted Josh Jackson No. 4 overall just two years ago.
Already, Phoenix is treating him like a salary dump.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian:
Jackson’s short career has been marred by legal issues, off-court problems and frustration. And poor play. That’s the part that’s most difficult for teams to get over.
Given far more playmaking responsibility than he can handle, Jackson has too frequently forced and missed bad shots. He has shown flashes of impressive creation, but he hasn’t sustained it nearly enough.
With Jackson due $7,059,480 next season, the Suns aren’t waiting around for him. They needed to clear money to sign Ricky Rubio and keep Kelly Oubre‘s qualifying offer intact.
Neither De'Anthony Melton nor Jevon Carter did much as rookies. Melton is younger and more dynamic and has more upside.
This trade is costly for Phoenix, letting another team take fliers on Jackson and Melton and surrendering two second-round picks. But the Suns are clearly targeting their type of players without much concern for the value.
The Grizzlies are the latest team to take advantage.
Korver’s $7.5 million salary is just $3.44 million guaranteed until Sunday. He has declined significantly at age 38, especially defensively. But the sharpshooter can still help a good team in a limited role.
Like 76ers fans before them, Pacers fans are going to love the grit and energy T.J. McConnell brings off the bench.
McConnell has agreed to join Indiana on a two-year contract, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
The Pacers went and got Malcolm Brogdon to be their point guard this summer, an upgrade and another shot creator next to Victor Oladipo (when he returns mid-season). Indiana also is very high on Aaron Holliday, who is entering his second season.
McConnell averaged 6.4 points and 3.4 assists a game in just more than 19 minutes a game last season for Philly. He’s not a great shooter (33.3 percent from three), but he plays with the kind of energy a team wants with its second unit. He is a solid rotation point guard the Pacers get a fair price.
The most interesting thing about this trade?