Cris Carter: Kawhi Leonard still considering Raptors, Lakers, Clippers; Don’t expect answer soon

Kawhi Leonard could reportedly reveal tonight or tomorrow whether he’ll sign with the Raptors, Lakers or Clippers.

But that’s a wide timeframe for fans eagerly anticipating a decision that will swing the NBA’s balance of power.

Cris Carter of Fox Sports 1:

A LOT of premature reports out there. Kawhi has NOT made his decision yet & all 3 teams are still in it. Yes, Lakers and Clippers are still in play and I’m 💯 certain of this.

I wouldn’t hold my breath on getting an answer any time soon. Kawhi still undecided. #Kawhiwatch — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) July 3, 2019

Carter has proven to be plugged in with Leonard. I’m always skeptical on reports of a player being undecided. That’s often about controlling the flow of information. Leonard probably has leanings about these teams, maybe even a final decision.

But this sounds like Leonard won’t share his decision tonight. That’s important for everyone waiting on pins and needles. It’d be nice to take a break from watching for news without worrying about missing it.

Of course, this is hardly authoritative or clear. So, there’s still a chance Leonard announces tonight. Tune out tonight at your own risk – though I honestly believe the risk of missing out has decreased.