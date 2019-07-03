Boban Marjanovic reportedly agrees to two-year, $7 million contract with Dallas

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Let us have a moment of silence for the end of the Bobi and Tobi show. The NBA just got a little less fun.

Center Boban Marjanovic is headed to Dallas on a two-year, $7 million contract, a story first broken by Marc Stein of the New York Times and since confirmed by multiple reports.

The Mavericks are finalizing a deal with Boban Marjanovic, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 3, 2019

It's a 2-year deal worth $7 million for Boban Marjanovic, a source confirms. https://t.co/VuMGoaRzDh — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 3, 2019

Marjanovic will play a limited role off the bench behind Kristaps Porzingis (assuming he is healthy and ready to go to start the season), and Dwight Powell.

Boban, at 7’3″, is a very big body who can make things difficult on other teams because he can score around the rim and alters/blocks shots on defense when he can stay back. He averaged 7.3 points and 4.6 rebounds a game last season split between the Clippers and 76ers. He doesn’t move all that well and can be played off the floor in the postseason with shooters, but over the course of a season he’s a solid rotational big man who can help out.

And Mavericks fans will love him — he just loves playing the game, and his joy is infectious.