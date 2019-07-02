Utah reportedly agrees to deal with Jeff Green, adding wing depth

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Utah’s very good, very smart offseason continues.

The Jazz needed one more athletic player who could give them solid minutes at the four on both ends of the court, and ideally one with some playoff experience. Enter Jeff Green, who is joining the team on a one-year contract, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free agent Jeff Green has agreed to a one-year, $2.5M deal with Utah, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2019

Green played for the Wizards last season, averaging 12.3 points per game, shooting 34.7 percent from three, and being a respectable rotation player.

Green is known for his inconsistent play, but that is something Utah can live with, getting a rotation talent at a fair price. He will come off the bench behind Bojan Bogdanovic, play at the three as needed, and give the Jazz a solid 20-25 minutes a night, with the occasional scoring outburst. Plus he can match up and defend other athletic threes and fours, something needed to survive in the Western Conference.

This is an excellent fit signing by Utah.