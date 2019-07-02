Report: Willie Cauley-Stein agrees to contract with Golden State

Willie Cauley-Stein wanted out of Sacramento so he could prove he was more than a rim runner, that he could pop out and shoot (a skill he did not show with the Kings), taking what the defense gives him. He wants to prove he’s a center that fits in the modern NBA.
Golden State is going to give him that chance.
Cauley-Stein is headed to the Warriors according to multiple reports, with Marcus Thompson of The Athletic being first.
Cauley-Stein will back up Kevon Looney at center in Golden State, when they don’t play small and put Draymond Green at the five.
Cauley-Stein averaged 11.9 points and 8.4 rebounds a game last season for the Kings, shooting 55.6 percent overall but no better than 35 percent from the floor anywhere outside the restricted area. He wanted a chance in a new environment, now we’ll see what they athletic center out of Kentucky can do with that opportunity.
Whatever Kawhi Leonard decides, whatever the Lakers look like next season, this is a good pickup.
Veteran stretch four Jared Dudley, who spent last season mentoring the youth in Brooklyn, has agreed to a one-year deal to join the Lakers’ bench, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Dudley essentially confirmed this.
Because this is a minimum contract it does not impact the Lakers cap space. (And if you’re trying to read into a Dudley-Leonard connection, you need to get out more.)
Dudley — a media favorite because he’s a great quote and smart about explaining Xs and Os — shot 45 percent from the right corner three last season and shot 35.1 percent from three overall (which is a step up from how the Lakers built their roster last summer). About to turn 34, the Boston College alum isn’t moving like he once did, but he’s a stretch four who plays a smart game, knows how to be a pest on defense, and is not afraid of the moment.
His locker room presence — and willingness to call out star players — could be welcomed and needed with the Lakers.
On a Laker team that will be looking for guys who can handle the spotlight and contribute in a role (again, no matter what the rest of the roster looks like) Dudley is a nice pickup.
Utah’s very good, very smart offseason continues.
The Jazz needed one more athletic player who could give them solid minutes at the four on both ends of the court, and ideally one with some playoff experience. Enter Jeff Green, who is joining the team on a one-year contract, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Green played for the Wizards last season, averaging 12.3 points per game, shooting 34.7 percent from three, and being a respectable rotation player.
Green is known for his inconsistent play, but that is something Utah can live with, getting a rotation talent at a fair price. He will come off the bench behind Bojan Bogdanovic, play at the three as needed, and give the Jazz a solid 20-25 minutes a night, with the occasional scoring outburst. Plus he can match up and defend other athletic threes and fours, something needed to survive in the Western Conference.
This is an excellent fit signing by Utah.
Philadelphia traded for James Ennis in the middle of last season (because Houston was looking to save money and get under the tax line), and he played solidly for them the rest of the season. He still struggles with his shot, but he could defend and give the Sixers respectable minutes.
The Sixers liked what they saw in the former Long Beach State player enough that they are bringing him back.
Ennis agreed to a two-year contract to return to the Sixers, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Ennis will back up Josh Richardson at the two and Tobias Harris at the three.
For the money, this is a good pickup for the Sixers, who get some solid bench play (at least for the regular season). And it sounds like Ennis wanted to be there. So it’s win-win.
Even in good times, the Warriors cracked jokes at Kevin Durant‘s expense. In bad times, they said far worse about him.
Durant was never going to win in Golden State, not the way he wanted to.
No matter how many championships he won, he was never going to sway Warriors fans loyal to Stephen Curry. Durant was never going to curry favor from a larger audience convinced he took the easy route to a ring. By the end, even Durant’s own teammates were expressing frustration he was taking so long to return from injury.
Yet, when his team needed him most, Durant played in the NBA Finals to help Golden State and suffered a catastrophic injury he’ll carry to the Nets.
Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:
When asked about all of the negative things that transpired with Durant and the Warriors over the past year, a source close to Durant said: “All that showed a lack of respect for one of the greatest players to put that uniform on and the fact that he took all that abuse and still put his career on the line to help them win.”
Shortly after Durant left the Thunder for the Warriors in 2016, a report emerged Durant was frustrated playing with Russell Westbrook. It looks like Durant’s camp is following a similar playbook for controlling the narrative now.
Expect Durant to sound nicer publicly when he explains his move to Brooklyn, but he’s getting his message out now.
Players experiencing so much individual and team success don’t just bolt like that so quickly. Something went wrong for Durant in Golden State, and this explanation rings true in trying to understand how Durant felt.