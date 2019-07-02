Report: Willie Cauley-Stein agrees to contract with Golden State

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Willie Cauley-Stein wanted out of Sacramento so he could prove he was more than a rim runner, that he could pop out and shoot (a skill he did not show with the Kings), taking what the defense gives him. He wants to prove he’s a center that fits in the modern NBA.

Golden State is going to give him that chance.

Cauley-Stein is headed to the Warriors according to multiple reports, with Marcus Thompson of The Athletic being first.

I’m told Willie Cauley-Stein coming to the Warriors. Was Damian Jones that bad in the Summer League debut? Does that mean no DeMarcus Cousins? — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) July 2, 2019

Free agent center Willie Cauley-Stein has reached an agreement with the Golden State Warriors, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. @ThompsonScribe first. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 2, 2019

Can confirm. Cauley-Stein will sign for something slightly above the minimum salary, a source says. https://t.co/acJryQ5lik — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) July 2, 2019

Cauley-Stein will back up Kevon Looney at center in Golden State, when they don’t play small and put Draymond Green at the five.

Cauley-Stein averaged 11.9 points and 8.4 rebounds a game last season for the Kings, shooting 55.6 percent overall but no better than 35 percent from the floor anywhere outside the restricted area. He wanted a chance in a new environment, now we’ll see what they athletic center out of Kentucky can do with that opportunity.