Report: Veteran Jared Dudley agrees to join Lakers on minimum contract

Whatever Kawhi Leonard decides, whatever the Lakers look like next season, this is a good pickup.

Veteran stretch four Jared Dudley, who spent last season mentoring the youth in Brooklyn, has agreed to a one-year deal to join the Lakers’ bench, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free agent Jared Dudley has agreed to a one-year, $2.6M deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2019

Dudley had a real impact on the Nets young roster a year ago, and really wanted the chance to play for the Lakers. He'll get a chance to impact on a roster that needs veterans capable of contributing in a pressure environment. https://t.co/hemklha12P — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2019

Dudley essentially confirmed this.

Because this is a minimum contract it does not impact the Lakers cap space. (And if you’re trying to read into a Dudley-Leonard connection, you need to get out more.)

Dudley — a media favorite because he’s a great quote and smart about explaining Xs and Os — shot 45 percent from the right corner three last season and shot 35.1 percent from three overall (which is a step up from how the Lakers built their roster last summer). About to turn 34, the Boston College alum isn’t moving like he once did, he’s going to play limited minutes, but he’s a stretch four who plays a smart game, knows how to be a pest on defense, and is not afraid of the moment.

His locker room presence — and willingness to call out star players — could be welcomed and needed with the Lakers.

On a Laker team that will be looking for guys who can handle the spotlight and contribute in a role (again, no matter what the rest of the roster looks like) Dudley is a nice pickup.