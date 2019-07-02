Report: Kevin Durant felt disrespected with Warriors

Even in good times, the Warriors cracked jokes at Kevin Durant‘s expense. In bad times, they said far worse about him.
Durant was never going to win in Golden State, not the way he wanted to.
No matter how many championships he won, he was never going to sway Warriors fans loyal to Stephen Curry. Durant was never going to curry favor from a larger audience convinced he took the easy route to a ring. By the end, even Durant’s own teammates were expressing frustration he was taking so long to return from injury.
Yet, when his team needed him most, Durant played in the NBA Finals to help Golden State and suffered a catastrophic injury he’ll carry to the Nets.
Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:
When asked about all of the negative things that transpired with Durant and the Warriors over the past year, a source close to Durant said: “All that showed a lack of respect for one of the greatest players to put that uniform on and the fact that he took all that abuse and still put his career on the line to help them win.”
Shortly after Durant left the Thunder for the Warriors in 2016, a report emerged Durant was frustrated playing with Russell Westbrook. It looks like Durant’s camp is following a similar playbook for controlling the narrative now.
Expect Durant to sound nicer publicly when he explains his move to Brooklyn, but he’s getting his message out now.
Players experiencing so much individual and team success don’t just bolt like that so quickly. Something went wrong for Durant in Golden State, and this explanation rings true in trying to understand how Durant felt.
Philadelphia traded for James Ennis in the middle of last season (because Houston was looking to save money and get under the tax line), and he played solidly for them the rest of the season. He still struggles with his shot, but he could defend and give the Sixers respectable minutes.
The Sixers liked what they saw in the former Long Beach State player enough that they are bringing him back.
Ennis agreed to a two-year contract to return to the Sixers, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Ennis will back up Josh Richardson at the two and Tobias Harris at the three.
For the money, this is a good pickup for the Sixers, who get some solid bench play (at least for the regular season). And it sounds like Ennis wanted to be there. So it’s win-win.
After losing Al Horford to the 76ers and trading Aron Baynes to the Suns, the Celtics badly need bigs.
Enes Kanter is a nice start, but not enough.
Re-enter Daniel Theis and enter Vincent Poirier.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Brian Robb of Boston Sports Journal:
The Celtics will keep Theis at his low cap hold then exceed the cap to re-sign him through the Early Bird Exception. So, this won’t interfere with their cap room to land Kemba Walker.
Boston signed Theis out of Germany to a minimum contract in 2017. He developed into a solid rotation player and will get rewarded for it.
If the Celtics get the same from Poirier – a French interior-focused center – they’ll be quite pleased.
Dallas agreed to terms with five players this offseason – Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell, Maxi Kleber, Seth Curry, J.J. Barea.
All five had previously been on the Mavericks.
That won’t change with Dorian Finney-Smith.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
This is solid value on Finney-Smith, who signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2016. At 6-foot-8, Finney-Smith is a versatile defender who can guard positions 2-4. If his 3-pointer develops, he could turn into a bargain. As is, the Mavericks need a hustling defensive-mind player like him on the wing.
Agreeing to terms with Finney-Smith actually increases Dallas’ effective cap space. The Mavericks are holding Finney-Smith at $1,931,189 against the cap to keep him a restricted free agent. Before signing him, they can pull his qualifying offer and drop his cap hold to $1,620,564. Dallas can then use its other cap room – still about $23 million – then use Finney-Smith’s Bird Rights to exceed the cap to re-sign him.
The big question now: How will the Mavericks spend that remaining $23 million?
Joel Embiid is the 76ers’ franchise player.
That has left questions about Ben Simmons, who hasn’t always fit well with Embiid.
But Philadelphia appears ready to put those questions to rest.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
The exact amount won’t be determined until the salary cap is set next year, but a a regular max extension projects to be worth about $170 million over five years.
That’s based on a starting salary at 25% of the cap. But if Simmons makes an All-NBA team next season, he’d be eligible for a starting salary up to 30% of the cap – which would lift his projected max to abut $204 million over five years.
What would happen if Simmons qualifies for the super-max will be negotiated into the extension this offseason then applied as it takes effect in 2020. The 76ers can pay Simmons different amounts depending whether he makes the All-NBA first, second or third team. They can also include a player option and/or a trade kicker.
So, there are still parameters to negotiate.
But players practically never reject max rookie-scale contract extensions. Expect this to get done.
Simmons is young (22) and talented. His all-around game – especially open-court play – is impressive. But he must develop his jumper. He’s too much of a liability, especially deep in the playoffs, without one.
With Tobias Harris, Al Horford and Josh Richardson, the 76ers are trying to surround Embiid and Simmons with players who complement the duo. That’ll help. Still, it’s difficult to see Philadelphia taking the next step without Simmons improving as an outside shooter.
The 76ers are prepared to bet big on him.