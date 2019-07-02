Report: James Ennis returning to 76ers on two-year, $4.1 million contract

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Philadelphia traded for James Ennis in the middle of last season (because Houston was looking to save money and get under the tax line), and he played solidly for them the rest of the season. He still struggles with his shot, but he could defend and give the Sixers respectable minutes.

The Sixers liked what they saw in the former Long Beach State player enough that they are bringing him back.

Ennis agreed to a two-year contract to return to the Sixers, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent James Ennis has agreed to a two-year, $4.1M deal to return to Philadelphia, with second-year player option, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Ennis turned down more salary from multiple teams to return to a championship contender. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2019

Ennis will back up Josh Richardson at the two and Tobias Harris at the three.

For the money, this is a good pickup for the Sixers, who get some solid bench play (at least for the regular season). And it sounds like Ennis wanted to be there. So it’s win-win.