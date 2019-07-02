Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: 76ers offer Ben Simmons max contract extension, projected to be worth $168M over five years

Jul 2, 2019
Joel Embiid is the 76ers’ franchise player.

That has left questions about Ben Simmons, who hasn’t always fit well with Embiid.

But Philadelphia appears ready to put those questions to rest.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The exact amount won’t be determined until the salary cap is set next year, but a a regular max extension projects to be worth about $170 million over five years.

That’s based on a starting salary at 25% of the cap. But if Simmons makes an All-NBA team next season, he’d be eligible for a starting salary up to 30% of the cap – which would lift his projected max to abut $204 million over five years.

What would happen if Simmons qualifies for the super-max will be negotiated into the extension this offseason then applied as it takes effect in 2020. The 76ers can pay Simmons different amounts depending whether he makes the All-NBA first, second or third team. They can also include a player option and/or a trade kicker.

So, there are still parameters to negotiate.

But players practically never reject max rookie-scale contract extensions. Expect this to get done.

Simmons is young (22) and talented. His all-around game – especially open-court play – is impressive. But he must develop his jumper. He’s too much of a liability, especially deep in the playoffs, without one.

With Tobias Harris, Al Horford and Josh Richardson, the 76ers are trying to surround Embiid and Simmons with players who complement the duo. That’ll help. Still, it’s difficult to see Philadelphia taking the next step without Simmons improving as an outside shooter.

The 76ers are prepared to bet big on him.

Report: Celtics re-signing Daniel Theis (two years, $10M), signing Vincent Poirier (minimum)

Jul 2, 2019
After losing Al Horford to the 76ers and trading Aron Baynes to the Suns, the Celtics badly need bigs.

Enes Kanter is a nice start, but not enough.

Re-enter Daniel Theis and enter Vincent Poirier.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Brian Robb of Boston Sports Journal:

The Celtics will keep Theis at his low cap hold then exceed the cap to re-sign him through the Early Bird Exception. So, this won’t interfere with their cap room to land Kemba Walker.

Boston signed Theis out of Germany to a minimum contract in 2017. He developed into a solid rotation player and will get rewarded for it.

If the Celtics get the same from Poirier – a French interior-focused center – they’ll be quite pleased.

Report: Mavericks re-signing Dorian Finney-Smith for three years, $12M

Jul 2, 2019
Dallas agreed to terms with five players this offseason – Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell, Maxi Kleber, Seth Curry, J.J. Barea.

All five had previously been on the Mavericks.

That won’t change with Dorian Finney-Smith.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This is solid value on Finney-Smith, who signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2016. At 6-foot-8, Finney-Smith is a versatile defender who can guard positions 2-4. If his 3-pointer develops, he could turn into a bargain. As is, the Mavericks need a hustling defensive-mind player like him on the wing.

Agreeing to terms with Finney-Smith actually increases Dallas’ effective cap space. The Mavericks are holding Finney-Smith at $1,931,189 against the cap to keep him a restricted free agent. Before signing him, they can pull his qualifying offer and drop his cap hold to $1,620,564. Dallas can then use its other cap room – still about $23 million – then use Finney-Smith’s Bird Rights to exceed the cap to re-sign him.

The big question now: How will the Mavericks spend that remaining $23 million?

Report: Clippers guaranteeing Lou Williams’ 2020-21 salary year in advance

Jul 2, 2019
Last year, the Clippers offered Lou Williams a contract extension worth $8 million annually that wasn’t even fully guaranteed. Clippers executive Jerry West predicted Williams would have drawn $11 million per year on the open market.

Williams agreed with West’s assessment.

Williams also signed the three-year extension.

“I can’t wait around,” Williams said. “Sometimes you’ve got to make decisions for yourself, do what’s best for your family, and hopefully everything else falls into place.”

Williams desire to stay with the Clippers could’ve backfired. After all, they had just sold Blake Griffin on becoming Clipper royalty and having his number retired then traded him a few months later.

But the Clippers are showing more loyalty to Williams, whose $8 million 2020-21 salary was just $1.5 million guaranteed until July 15, 2020.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

There’s a chance the 32-year-old Williams falls off or gets injured in the next year and wouldn’t be worth $8 million in 2020-21. But that’s unlikely.

Williams has blossomed into a near-star and elite sixth man since signing this extension. His deal is a bargain for the Clippers. He could decline and still be worth that salary.

There’s additional value in making him feel comfortable in the organization – a gesture the Clippers surely hope other players (*cough* Kawhi Leonard *cough*) will notice.

Kevin Durant’s time with Warriors was extraordinary and extraordinarily short

Jul 2, 2019
We don’t need you. We won without you. Leave.

Those are the words, give or take, reportedly uttered by Draymond Green toward Kevin Durant during their November in-game argument. It’s the sentiment that hung over Durant’s entire Warriors tenure.

Durant was seen as the superfluous superstar, an unnecessary addition to a 73-win NBA Finals team. Never mind that Durant immediately asserted himself as more than just along for the ride. Never mind that that Golden State crumbled in the Finals before he arrived and crumbled in this year’s Finals mostly without him. So many people refused to respect Durant as a competitor after he left the Thunder for a team that just beat them in the playoffs. Even Durant admitted winning a championship didn’t fill the void he thought it would.

He has a chance to win a more meaningful title now. By signing with the Nets, even with Kyrie Irving joining him, Durant becomes an undisputed team leader.

To change the paradigm, Durant had to take a drastic step – ending a dynasty.

Surely, Durant chose the Warriors for numerous reasons. But it’s totally fair to say he took the easy path to a ring. That might not have been his intention, but it’s undeniably the result of his decision. He could not have joined a better team in 2016 free agency. Golden State was loaded – Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and then Durant.

Success for Durant and the Warriors followed, both…

Individual: All-NBA first team, two All-NBA seconds teams, three All-Star selections, two NBA Finals MVPs

Team: Two championships, three conference titles, 182-64 regular-season record (74%), 46-14 postseason record (77%)

Durant’s torn Achilles threw chaos into the 2020 title chase, but if he stayed in Golden State, the Warriors would have been early favorites for 2021 and beyond. Heck, they still would have had a fighting chance next season on the off chance Durant returns and produces in the playoffs.

On paper, this was a fairytale situation. In his three years with Golden State, Durant averaged 11.3 win shares per season. When a player is producing like that, he and the team almost always keep it going longer.

Here are the most win shares per season by a player in a tenure with a team that lasted three or fewer seasons:

Most of the players above Durant had their tenures end under extreme circumstances. After spending his first two NBA season with the Indianapolis Olympians, Alex Groza got banned for a point-shaving scandal from his time at Kentucky. Rick Barry left the San Francisco Warriors in a salary dispute to join the ABA. (Anthony Mason had a more garden-variety situation, the 2001 Heat losing several key contributors – including Mason coming off a career year – amid luxury-tax concerns.)

Considering Durant’s team success in Golden State, this breakup is unprecedented in league history.

None of this is to say Durant erred by leaving for Brooklyn. As I argued when he originally signed with the Warriors, he earned having teams – even teams that were already strong championship contenders – being willing to do whatever it took to get him. Likewise, he earned a wide-open set of options in 2019 free agency. He is an elite job candidate who can reap the rewards of that status.

But we shouldn’t lose sight of just how unconventional it is for a player to leave so quickly while both he and his team were accomplishing so much.