Orlando reportedly bringing Michael Carter-Williams back on one-year contract

Last season, the Orlando Magic brought in point guard Michael Carter-Williams after the Rockets decided to trade him in a salary dump (and so they could give Austin Rivers minutes) and the Bulls waived him. Carter-Williams played in a dozen games for the Magic off the bench as the team made its push into the playoffs. He played almost 19 minutes a night and limited the turnovers that plagued him his entire career, and was a solid backup point guard. In the playoffs, against the Raptors, he struggled off the bench to make the same impact.

Orlando was impressed enough to bring him back for this season.

Free agent guard Michael Carter-Williams has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Orlando Magic, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

That’s not a terrible deal, especially if you think Carter-Williams can help and keep his turnovers down.

The Magic now have three point guards on the roster: D.J. Augustin, the rock-solid starter, Carter-Williams as his backup, and Markelle Fultz, the wild card. The Magic may or may not get something out of Fultz this coming season, nobody really knows — including the Magic. It was a smart gamble by them, low risk with a potentially high reward, but he is a true wild card on this roster.

Whatever happens, Carter-Williams will be there to soak up all the minutes he can.