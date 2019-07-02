Getty

Noah Vonleh agrees to deal with Wolves

Associated Press Jul 2, 2019
The Latest on NBA free agency (all times EDT):

9:10 p.m.

A person with direct knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that power forward Noah Vonleh and the Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed on a one-year, $2 million contract.

The person spoke Tuesday to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be signed until Saturday, when the NBA’s moratorium on free agent contracts ends. Vonleh’s agreement was first reported by The Athletic.

The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Vonleh started 57 games last season for the New York Knicks, his fourth team in five years in the league. He averaged 8.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 25.3 minutes. Vonleh was the ninth overall pick in the 2014 draft out of Indiana by the Charlotte Hornets.

8:35 p.m.

Zion Williamson on NBA spacing: ‘It gives me a lot of room to operate’

AP
Associated Press Jul 2, 2019
Zion Williamson knows he has a lot to learn starting when he makes his NBA Summer League debut.

That said, he’s already picked up a few things.

The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft by the New Orleans Pelicans is in Las Vegas, where his first game on Friday is officially sold out and, predictably, a hot ticket on the resale markets. After practicing Tuesday, Williamson said he’s noticing that some of the rules of defense in the pro game seem a bit more offense-friendly than the zones he often saw in college.

“I do like the spacing a lot more,” Williamson said, in a video posted to the Pelicans’ web site. “You can’t really just stand in the paint, so it gives me a lot of room to operate. Defense is just a little different as well.”

New Orleans plays New York on Friday night in the opener for both teams in Las Vegas. The four-team leagues in Salt Lake City and Sacramento continued Tuesday, with both set to wrap up Wednesday before all 30 NBA teams – plus the Chinese and Croatian national teams – arrive in Vegas in what has become an annual convention of coaches, players, scouts and executives.

And, especially on Friday, plenty of eyes will be on Williamson.

“He’s so explosive,” Pelicans summer league coach Fred Vinson said. “You get him inside, especially create some mismatches, he can definitely be tough to handle.”

Pelicans guard Frank Jackson was in summer league last year as well, and said he’s already noticing a much different feel this year.

The Williamson effect is just part of that.

“Every guy we have here wants to win and wants to get better every single day,” Jackson said. “I think there’s an energy in New Orleans now that everyone can feel and we’re ready to get it rocking.”

TUESDAY’S GAMES

SALT LAKE CITY SUMMER LEAGUE

SPURS 99, GRIZZLIES 84

Keldon Johnson scored 29 points and made a 55-footer to end the third quarter, and San Antonio (2-0) didn’t have much trouble with Memphis.

Johnson was 10 for 17 from the floor.

“I’ve definitely got some things I can improve on,” Johnson said.

Ben Moore scored 16 points, Jeff Ledbetter had 15 and Thomas Robinson added 14 for the Spurs, who led by 22 points in the second quarter and kept control the rest of the way.

The Spurs gave several players the night off, including Lonnie Walker IV.

Dusty Hannahs scored 20 points for Memphis (1-1). Paris Lee had 13 for the Grizzlies, and Ben Lawson and Tyler Harvey each added 10.

Emmanuel Mudiay heading to Jazz on reported one-year deal

Getty
By Dane Delgado Jul 2, 2019
1 Comment

Emmanuel Mudiay has a lot of work to do to rebuild His Image in the NBA.

The former first-round pick has bounced around, first from the Denver Nuggets to the New York Knicks. Confidence in his ability to play at a high level in the NBA has waned, and now Mudiay is headed to another team.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Mudiay will sign a one-year deal with the Utah Jazz.

Via Twitter:

This is worth it for Utah. They already have a team that should be contending for the Western Conference Finals, and adding some depth behind Mike Conley and Dante Exum was one of the final things they needed to shore up.

Quin Snyder gets the chance to mold a former lottery pick in Mudiay, who is a low-risk, medium-reward type of prospect at point guard. He’s not a good shooter, and he’s not necessarily going to help out much on defense, but if any team is going to turn Mudiay around, the Jazz are one of the few who can do it.

Daryl Morey reportedly pitched moving free agency to before draft

AP
By Dane Delgado Jul 2, 2019
2 Comments

The NBA season never stops, save for a tiny lull at the end of August. Executives, players, and media welcome the respite from the constant attack of activity around the league.

Still, there’s some qualms about how the Association’s calendar works, particularly free agency. As has been discussed in the wake of things opening up on Sunday, the idea of the NBA’s moratorium period is, from an enforcement standpoint, completely useless.

Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey appears to think this, too. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, two years ago Morey presented a plan to move free agency to after the NBA Finals and before the NBA Draft. He was rebuffed, and the league moved on.

Via The Woj Pod:

Windhorst: “Two years ago Daryl Morey and the Rockets put forth the concept of moving free agency before the draft. This guy was telling me that there wasn’t any reaction in the room, there was just silence. It sort of just didn’t get voted on. It was a pitch and that was it.”

The idea here is that if teams are able to sign big free agents first, they can better plan to add rookies to their rosters knowing what the majority of their squad is going to look like for the upcoming season. That, and the league can avoid the awkward photo ops with Adam Silver when a trade has been completed but players still have to wear the hat of the team that traded them on stage.

Adrian Wojnarowski casually chatted with Ryen Russilo earlier this week on another edition of “The Woj Pod”, mentioning how there’s an unspoken agreement between execs that once a player is no longer under contract — and a team’s season ends — then he’s essentially fair game.

It does stand to reason: if a player isn’t under contract, why can’t he talk to new teams? Just as long as it’s not mid-season tampering a la Magic Johnson, the gentleman’s agreement stands.

In any case, the point is that free agency already starts when the season ends in practice. Why not move it up?

One problem could be, as I mentioned, timing. If free agency got moved to after the Finals, everything else might get pushed further down the line. That could mean having Summer League in August instead of July, when most of us in the NBA sphere are sipping margaritas on a beach somewhere instead of paying attention to basketball. Plus, NFL nonsense starts to ramp up in the summer, and the league would like to have as much of the spotlight to themselves that they can get.

I don’t know if the league calendar will ever change significantly. It feels like the biggest issue right now is actually the amount of games played, and that seems to be something the NBA will tackle first.

Report: Veteran Jared Dudley agrees to join Lakers on minimum contract

Getty Images
By Kurt Helin Jul 2, 2019
2 Comments

Whatever Kawhi Leonard decides, whatever the Lakers look like next season, this is a good pickup.

Veteran stretch four Jared Dudley, who spent last season mentoring the youth in Brooklyn, has agreed to a one-year deal to join the Lakers’ bench, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Dudley essentially confirmed this.

 

Because this is a minimum contract it does not impact the Lakers cap space. (And if you’re trying to read into a Dudley-Leonard connection, you need to get out more.)

Dudley — a media favorite because he’s a great quote and smart about explaining Xs and Os — shot 45 percent from the right corner three last season and shot 35.1 percent from three overall (which is a step up from how the Lakers built their roster last summer). About to turn 34, the Boston College alum isn’t moving like he once did, he’s going to play limited minutes, but he’s a stretch four who plays a smart game, knows how to be a pest on defense, and is not afraid of the moment.

His locker room presence — and willingness to call out star players — could be welcomed and needed with the Lakers.

On a Laker team that will be looking for guys who can handle the spotlight and contribute in a role (again, no matter what the rest of the roster looks like) Dudley is a nice pickup.