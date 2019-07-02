Enes Kanter says he didn’t choose Blazers because they gave him six minutes to decide

It’s one of the oldest sales tactics in the books: “Limited time offer, if you don’t agree in the next five minutes this deal goes away.” Scarcity — real or made up — is an effective way to get some people to sign up.
Not Enes Kanter.
After a strong playoff run in Portland where Kanter played through a separated shoulder and helped the Trail Blazers to the Western Conference Finals, Portland fans and management hoped to see Kanter return. Instead, Kanter signed a two-year, $10 million contract in Boston. Portland traded for Hassan Whiteside instead to fill in minutes until Jusuf Nurkic‘s return.
Then, not long after Kanter signed with the Celtics, he sent this text to Marc Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated.
Kanter has a reputation for liking to tell stories, and Damian Lillard responded on his Twitter account that it was more like 45 minutes.
The most likely scenario: Portland had the Miami trade for Whiteside on hold, but it was part of the larger four-team Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade, so the Trail Blazers couldn’t keep everyone waiting forever. So they gave Kanter a deadline.
Lillard also admits the key here for Kanter: 45 minutes is still not that much time to make a major life decision, such as where you’re going to live and work for a couple of years. Kanter wanted to talk to family and think it over, and in his case talking to family is a lot more complicated because of his status in his native Turkey. So Kanter pushed back on the deadline.
Portland went with the Whiteside trade, Kanter landed on his feet just fine with the Celtics.
And we learned limited time offers don’t really work on Kanter.
After losing Al Horford to the 76ers and trading Aron Baynes to the Suns, the Celtics badly need bigs.
Enes Kanter is a nice start, but not enough.
Re-enter Daniel Theis and enter Vincent Poirier.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Brian Robb of Boston Sports Journal:
The Celtics will keep Theis at his low cap hold then exceed the cap to re-sign him through the Early Bird Exception. So, this won’t interfere with their cap room to land Kemba Walker.
Boston signed Theis out of Germany to a minimum contract in 2017. He developed into a solid rotation player and will get rewarded for it.
If the Celtics get the same from Poirier – a French interior-focused center – they’ll be quite pleased.
Dallas agreed to terms with five players this offseason – Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell, Maxi Kleber, Seth Curry, J.J. Barea.
All five had previously been on the Mavericks.
That won’t change with Dorian Finney-Smith.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
This is solid value on Finney-Smith, who signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2016. At 6-foot-8, Finney-Smith is a versatile defender who can guard positions 2-4. If his 3-pointer develops, he could turn into a bargain. As is, the Mavericks need a hustling defensive-mind player like him on the wing.
Agreeing to terms with Finney-Smith actually increases Dallas’ effective cap space. The Mavericks are holding Finney-Smith at $1,931,189 against the cap to keep him a restricted free agent. Before signing him, they can pull his qualifying offer and drop his cap hold to $1,620,564. Dallas can then use its other cap room – still about $23 million – then use Finney-Smith’s Bird Rights to exceed the cap to re-sign him.
The big question now: How will the Mavericks spend that remaining $23 million?
Joel Embiid is the 76ers’ franchise player.
That has left questions about Ben Simmons, who hasn’t always fit well with Embiid.
But Philadelphia appears ready to put those questions to rest.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
The exact amount won’t be determined until the salary cap is set next year, but a a regular max extension projects to be worth about $170 million over five years.
That’s based on a starting salary at 25% of the cap. But if Simmons makes an All-NBA team next season, he’d be eligible for a starting salary up to 30% of the cap – which would lift his projected max to abut $204 million over five years.
What would happen if Simmons qualifies for the super-max will be negotiated into the extension this offseason then applied as it takes effect in 2020. The 76ers can pay Simmons different amounts depending whether he makes the All-NBA first, second or third team. They can also include a player option and/or a trade kicker.
So, there are still parameters to negotiate.
But players practically never reject max rookie-scale contract extensions. Expect this to get done.
Simmons is young (22) and talented. His all-around game – especially open-court play – is impressive. But he must develop his jumper. He’s too much of a liability, especially deep in the playoffs, without one.
With Tobias Harris, Al Horford and Josh Richardson, the 76ers are trying to surround Embiid and Simmons with players who complement the duo. That’ll help. Still, it’s difficult to see Philadelphia taking the next step without Simmons improving as an outside shooter.
The 76ers are prepared to bet big on him.
Last year, the Clippers offered Lou Williams a contract extension worth $8 million annually that wasn’t even fully guaranteed. Clippers executive Jerry West predicted Williams would have drawn $11 million per year on the open market.
Williams agreed with West’s assessment.
Williams also signed the three-year extension.
“I can’t wait around,” Williams said. “Sometimes you’ve got to make decisions for yourself, do what’s best for your family, and hopefully everything else falls into place.”
Williams desire to stay with the Clippers could’ve backfired. After all, they had just sold Blake Griffin on becoming Clipper royalty and having his number retired then traded him a few months later.
But the Clippers are showing more loyalty to Williams, whose $8 million 2020-21 salary was just $1.5 million guaranteed until July 15, 2020.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
There’s a chance the 32-year-old Williams falls off or gets injured in the next year and wouldn’t be worth $8 million in 2020-21. But that’s unlikely.
Williams has blossomed into a near-star and elite sixth man since signing this extension. His deal is a bargain for the Clippers. He could decline and still be worth that salary.
There’s additional value in making him feel comfortable in the organization – a gesture the Clippers surely hope other players (*cough* Kawhi Leonard *cough*) will notice.