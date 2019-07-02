Al Bello/Getty Images

Enes Kanter says he didn’t choose Blazers because they gave him 6 minutes to decide

By Kurt HelinJul 2, 2019, 7:55 AM EDT
1 Comment

It’s one of the oldest sales tactics in the books: “Limited time offer, if you don’t agree in the next five minutes this deal goes away.” Scarcity — real or made up — is an effective way to get some people to sign up.

Not Enes Kanter.

After a strong playoff run in Portland where Kanter played through a separated shoulder and helped the Trail Blazers to the Western Conference Finals, Portland fans and management hoped to see Kanter return. Instead, Kanter signed a two-year, $10 million contract in Boston. Portland traded for Hassan Whiteside instead to fill in minutes until Jusuf Nurkic‘s return.

Then, not long after Kanter signed with the Celtics, he sent this text to Marc Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated.

Kanter has a reputation for liking to tell stories, and Damian Lillard responded on his Twitter account that it was more like 45 minutes.

The most likely scenario: Portland had the Miami trade for Whiteside on hold, but it was part of the larger four-team Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade, so the Trail Blazers couldn’t keep everyone waiting forever. So they gave Kanter a deadline.

Lillard also admits the key here for Kanter: 45 minutes is still not that much time to make a major life decision, such as where you’re going to live and work for a couple of years. Kanter wanted to talk to family and think it over, and in his case talking to family is a lot more complicated because of his status in his native Turkey. So Kanter pushed back on the deadline.

Portland went with the Whiteside trade, Kanter landed on his feet just fine with the Celtics.

And we learned limited time offers don’t really work on Kanter.

Report: Anthony Tolliver agrees to one year, $2.6 million contract with Portland

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 2, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Portland Trail Blazers are a little bit thin at the four. Skal Labissiere is on the roster right now as a true four. Mario Hezonja can play there (about a third of his minutes with the Knicks last season were as a power forward). Jake Layman, if he returns, is like Hezonja in that he can play there in small lineups, and after that it’s forcing a three to play the four such as Rodney Hood.

Enter veteran Anthony Tolliver.

The stretch four has signed with the Trail Blazers, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

This is a smart, quality signing by Neil Olshey in Portland.

Tolliver gave an unstable Portland roster more than 16 minutes a night and shot 37.7 percent from three. He can still defend well enough at age 34 and is a great locker room presence. Tolliver is going to fit in smoothly in Portland.

After making the conference finals last season, expectations and hopes are up in Portland heading into next season. It’s a lot of pressure in a West that has seen several teams improve and promises to be very deep. Again. Tolliver is the kind of rock-solid signing that can help handle that pressure.

Notes from the first night of Salt Lake Summer League

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 2, 2019, 12:47 AM EDT
Leave a comment

SALT LAKE CITY — At Summer League in Salt Lake, all anyone could talk about was… Kawhi Leonard. Like every other NBA fan. Jazz fans rightfully watched the moves their team made this offseason and saw themselves as threats to win the West, but the whispers of a Lakers’ three-man superteam has them spooked.

Oh, and there was actual basketball. Played by a few guys who will be on NBA rosters next season, and a lot of guys trying to make that dream a reality. Here’s my notebook out of the first night of games in beautiful Utah.

• Cleveland may have something in Dylan Windler.

Judging a player on one Summer League game is like judging a burger joint after tasting one French fry. Summer League openers at best give us the start of a baseline off which to judge players. That said, Windler turned a few heads on his way to 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including 3-of-8 from three. The shooting itself wasn’t a surprise, that’s why he got drafted No. 26 out of Belmont.

Rather, it was his feel for the game and playmaking that was more unexpected.

“I just like the way he moves,” Cavs coach John Beilein said. “He instinctively has a really good feel for the game. Seems to make the game somewhat easier, just finding the open man.”

With Cavaliers’ rookie guards Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr. out for Salt Lake City, Windler had the ball in his hands a lot more as a shot creator. They ran the offense through him for long stretches, with Beilein saying he wanted to see how Windler handled it. He acquitted himself well, although there were some tough lessons to be learned — twice had a defender just snuff his pass as it came out of his hands. This isn’t the Ohio Valley Conference anymore, he can’t just throw the ball over the top of guys.

“I need to be more sound on the ball for sure,” Windler said. “Coming off the pick-and-rolls they did a good job getting into me, so I need to be a little craftier with that….

“Everybody on the floor, we’re all pros now, there’s no weak links, there’s no guy you can just keep attacking… the pace of play is different, and just the spacing of the floor is a lot different.”

Welcome to adjusting to the NBA style of game. Summer League is like NBA lite — the talent and athleticism is not the same, teams aren’t nearly as dialed in, but what Windler saw in Salt Lake City Monday was a step up from what he has faced in the past. That’s why his strong performance was impressive.

“I think he’s one of those guys who will make everybody better by giving you the space, or just making the simple, easy pass to the next open man,” Beilein said.

• San Antonio would love for Lonnie Walker IV to step up and give them quality minutes this coming season.

A second-year player who can do that should be the best player on the court in a Summer League game, and Walker was that, scoring 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting and using bursts of his athleticism to make plays. That said, his performance was a little hit and miss. He said he felt comfortable out on the court this summer.

“Just knowing where everybody is, taking better shots, feeling comfortable with my shots, and just knowing a lot more things,” Walker said. “Going into my rookie year, there were a lot of things I thought I knew I really didn’t know. This time, I have a lot of things [moving] like in slow motion, it’s more comfortable, and I could stay in my rhythm.”

That rhythm includes the fact Walker does not fear the pull-up midrange shot, and he drained a couple nice ones. That shot might get him in trouble on some teams, but he plays for the Spurs, so it just fit right in.

• A lot of names hoops fans might know that were drafted by the four teams in Salt Lake City are not suiting up in due to injuries. The Jazz drafted Ja Morant second overall, but he had his knee scoped and may play in Las Vegas but not here. Also, Brandon Clarke for the Grizzlies is not playing. For Cleveland, Darius Garland (the No. 5 pick) is not playing in Salt Lake as they are careful with his knee, and No. 30 pick Kevin Porter Jr. is out, too.

• For the home Utah Jazz, second-round pick Jarrell Brantley had a nice night with 11 points, 4 rebounds (8 personal fouls)… and one serious blocked shot.

Drafted No. 50 out of the University of Charleston, Brantley was a guy who turned heads at the Portsmouth Invitational and impressed enough in workouts to get drafted. The knock was he’s not an explosive athlete, but that blocked shot made me question that a little.

• On his first drive to the rim, Spurs draftee Luka Samanic took a good first step, put his shoulder down and muscled his way to the rim, but then struggled to finish against length on the contest.

For a lot of players, that is a tough adjustment at the NBA level — the guys trying to block your shot at the rim are taller, longer, and more athletic.

• Things got better for Samanic, he picked up his first bucket in the second quarter when he pump faked at the arc, drove to his left and finished at the rim through a little contact (from a guard, but still).

Samanic finished with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting, looking raw but the kind of raw the Spurs turn into a dangerous player in a few years.

• Thomas Robinson, the former No. 5 overall pick of the Kings in 2012 who has been out of the league for a couple of years now, is playing for the Spurs trying to earn his way back into the league. He had 8 points on 2-of-3 shooting in limited minutes.

• Spurs second-round draft pick Quinndary Weatherspoon had a couple of nice drives to the rim where he showed some athleticism and strength, then the touch to finish. He needs to get stronger, but an interesting player.

Orlando reportedly bringing Michael Carter-Williams back on one-year contract

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 2, 2019, 12:01 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Last season, the Orlando Magic brought in point guard Michael Carter-Williams after the Rockets decided to trade him in a salary dump (and so they could give Austin Rivers minutes) and the Bulls waived him. Carter-Williams played in a dozen games for the Magic off the bench as the team made its push into the playoffs. He played almost 19 minutes a night and limited the turnovers that plagued him his entire career, and was a solid backup point guard. In the playoffs, against the Raptors, he struggled off the bench to make the same impact.

Orlando was impressed enough to bring him back for this season.

That’s not a terrible deal, especially if you think Carter-Williams can help and keep his turnovers down.

The Magic now have three point guards on the roster: D.J. Augustin, the rock-solid starter, Carter-Williams as his backup, and Markelle Fultz, the wild card. The Magic may or may not get something out of Fultz this coming season, nobody really knows — including the Magic. It was a smart gamble by them, low risk with a potentially high reward, but he is a true wild card on this roster.

Whatever happens, Carter-Williams will be there to soak up all the minutes he can.

Report: Isaiah Thomas to get his chance in Washington, agrees to one-year contract

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2019, 11:09 PM EDT
2 Comments

John Wall is sidelined, likely for all of next season, with a torn Achilles.

The point guards on the Wizards roster now are Ish Smith and Isaac Bonga. There are minutes to be had there.

Isaiah Thomas is going to get the chance to take them, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and confirmed by David Aldridge of The Athletic.

That almost certainly is for the veteran minimum.

But what it gives Thomas is a chance — which is all he wants. This was a man fifth in MVP voting just two seasons ago at the end of 2017, he was lined up for a massive payday, but hip surgeries and limited chances (behind Jamal Murray in Denver last season) have limited him to 44 games total over two seasons.

Washington may put the ball in Bradley Beal‘s hands a lot next season, and Smith can create, but that’s about it on the Wizards roster. Thomas used to be a great shot creator, he going to get an opportunity to prove he still is.

Thomas going to be a fan favorite, and a lot of people around the league will be rooting for him. We’ll see if he still has some magic in those shoes.